Facebook has 2 new, $400 virtual reality headsets coming on May 21

caption The Oculus Quest in action. source Facebook

Facebook has another major virtual reality headset in the works, the Oculus Quest.

For $400, you’ll get a standalone virtual reality headset and two motion controllers.

The headset arrives on May 21 alongside a few dozen games.

On the same day, Facebook is launching the next iteration of its Oculus Rift headset.

Forget about the Oculus Rift – Facebook’s next major virtual reality headset is the Oculus Quest, a $400 standalone device.

That means no computer, no wires, and no game console required. You set up the headset through a smartphone app, put it on, and you’re in VR.

Facebook announced a May 21 release date for the device on Tuesday and revealed a slew of games set to arrive at launch – over 50 in total, including VR standouts like “Moss” and “Superhot VR.”

caption “SUPERHOT” is a new twist on the classic first-person shooter game genre. source SUPERHOT

Like the Oculus Rift and Oculus Go before it, the Oculus Quest features Facebook’s brand of virtual reality.

Unlike those headsets, Quest is a kind of middle ground between the high-end VR delivered by the Rift and the accessibility of the Oculus Go. Since the Quest is wireless, it’s easy to use anywhere – but it pairs that mobility with higher-end specs than the Oculus Go.

Better still: The Quest has no tracking cameras required for use. Instead, the tracking system is built directly into the headset – so-called “inside out” tracking.

source Facebook

Anyone interested in getting an Oculus Quest can pre-order the device starting on Tuesday, with units expected to arrive on May 21; the headset will otherwise be sold in various retail stores starting on the same day.

Oculus Quest starts at $400, with 64 GB of storage, and also comes in a $500 version with 128 GB of storage – both versions come with the Oculus Touch wireless controllers.

For a closer look at the Quest, check out this video from Facebook:

In addition to the Quest, Facebook is launching the next version of its Oculus Rift headset on May 21 – the Rift S headset.

source Facebook

The Rift S also costs $400, but is intended for use with a PC – it uses wires to connect to a powerful PC, which then powers high-fidelity virtual reality experiences.

The Rift S is capable of delivering a higher-fidelity experience than the original Rift, and it drops the need for external tracking sensors.

Take a look at the Oculus Rift S in action right here: