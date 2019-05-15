Everything we know about what’s going on inside of Facebook right now

Facebook has had a tumultuous few years.

There have been bright spots, like the growth of Instagram, and big new initiatives, like its pivot to privacy. There have also been plenty of challenges, with calls to break the company up, and investors at one stage wondering if COO Sheryl Sandberg might leave the company.

Business Insider has covered all of the drama, and has pulled together all of our recent reporting on what’s going on inside of Facebook below. You can read it all by subscribing to BI Prime.

Here’s what we know about what’s going on inside of Facebook right now, from its so-called “pivot to privacy,” to the secretive projects it’s working on:

Pivot to privacy

Facebook’s relationship with advertisers

Facebook Audience Network

Facebook Watch

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Portal

Instagram

Facebook’s political efforts

New projects

Working at Facebook

Alumni