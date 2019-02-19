Facebook’s high-speed wireless internet Terragraph is being tested in Penang – making Malaysia the first country in Asia to use it

Singapore Press Holdings

Telecommunications service provider YTL Communications has launched trials for Terragraph – Facebook’s multi-node wireless system – in George Town, Penang, making Malaysia the first country in Asia to do so, reported The Star.

The Terragraph system is a new wireless technology – focused on improving the speed, efficiency, and quality of internet connectivity in dense, urban areas – using small 60GHz nodes installed as internet access points.

Terragraph’s four sector distribution node (left) and its prototype node can be placed on lamp posts and other existing infrastructure in a city. Facebook

While optical can provide super-fast speeds, it’s expensive to set up. This is where Terragraph comes in – by providing gigabit speeds to dense urban areas at a fraction of the cost of fibre, Business Insider reported in 2016.

As the system utilises commercial off-the-shelf components and leverages the cloud for intensive data processing, it can be used for high-volume, low-cost production, Facebook said.

Facebook says on its website that Terragraph is able to route and steer around interference caused by tall buildings and internet congestion typically found in dense urban environments. This makes it “one of the lowest cost solutions to achieve 100 percent street-level coverage of gigabit Wi-Fi”, the tech giant says.

According to Bernama, YTL Communications chief executive officer Wing K Lee said in a statement on Tuesday (Feb 19) that the company expects the Terragraph pilot to commence on March 1 and last up to six months.

“A breakthrough in technology is needed to address the need for better broadband, while preserving the uniqueness of George Town’s proud United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) status,” he said.

He added that the pilot will allow the company to “learn and plan for the commercial rollout, while continuing to explore ways to harness this advanced wireless fibre technology”.

Lee also said that the pilot project will provide public WiFi and fixed wireless access.

According to a report by The Star, deploying the Terragraph gigabit wireless infrastructure in George Town can be done simply without digging trenches and disrupting the city, said Lee.

Lee added that in the past, to get gigabit speeds, a fibre optic network had to be laid down, incurring unwanted costs, inflexibility and wasted time.

As Terragraph works by placing small nodes on existing city infrastructure such as lamp posts, there would be no need to build new telecommunications towers, Lee reportedly said.

He was quoted by The Star as saying: “It is extremely green – a single Terragraph node consumes the same amount of electricity as an LED streetlamp.”

According to a separate report by Bernama, Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh Deo said that the pilot project coincides with Malaysia’s National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan – which aims to solve the problem of high-speed broadband being high in demand, but lacking in access.

He was quoted as saying: “Even though the NFCP is a fibre-first plan, it is technology agnostic. This means we are open to any technology to solve connectivity problems, including Terragraph technology.”

“We must find solutions for these problems; our cities have insufficient fibre coverage, and we need to roll out high-speed broadband access in the shortest time possible.”

Terragraph was first introduced by Facebook in 2016, and the intention to deploy the pilot project in Malaysia was first announced in 2018, at the Telecom Infra Project Summit.

Read also: Facebook just showed off two new plans to bring Internet access to the world