Facebook and Google are no longer among the 10 best places to work in the US, according to employees

Facebook and Google have long been considered among the most desirable workplaces in the US, but both companies are absent from the annual top 10 ranking published by Glassdoor this month.

Instead, a relatively unheard of tech company named HubSpot took the No. 1 spot in overall rankings and among tech companies.

Both Facebook and Google are still part of the top 10 most desirable places in tech to work.

For years, tech giants like Facebook and Google have been considered among the most desirable places to work.

They’re famous for lavish employee benefits, including free meals and on-site laundry, but apparently those perks aren’t enough to keep the companies in the top 10 annual ranking of best places to work.

Glassdoor, a website where employees can speak openly about their employer, issued its annual list of the best places to work this week – and both Google and Facebook were absent from the top 10. Instead, a relatively unheard of software company named HubSpot took the No. 1 spot in overall rankings and among tech companies.

That’s particularly notable given their previous rankings.

Both companies have hit the No. 1 spot in past years, and both have consistently placed in the top 10. Moreover, Facebook’s position at No. 23 on this year’s list is its lowest ever.

Glassdoor’s ranking is based on employees at each company, and thus the ranking is a reflection of actual Facebook and Google employees. Google occupies the No. 11 spot on this year’s list.

Notably, other tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon are also absent from the 10 best places to work list.

