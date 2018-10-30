11 things you probably didn’t know about Halo Top ice cream

caption Halo Top has 280 to 360 calories per pint. source Halo Top Creamery/Facebook

At just 280 to 360 calories per pint, Halo Top has taken over the ice cream aisle. The low-fat, high-protein concoction comes in 38 flavors that are designed to be eaten a pint at a time.

The brand came into being because its founder “wanted a snack.”

CEO Justin Woolverton told Delish, “I don’t do well on sugar.” His initial aim was to make a snack he liked himself, without Greek yogurt’s tang or the sugar of regular ice cream.

The ex-lawyer said he was miserable at his job, so he tried making a big batch to see if he could grow his hobby into a business.

People buy Halo Top pints in multiples.

Unlike standard ice cream pints, which consumers tend to eat over the course of several days or weeks, Halo Top devotees “often buy a pint for practically every night of the week,” Inc. reported.

In 2016, when Halo Top exploded, their biggest challenge was increasing production, the founders told Entrepreneur. “We couldn’t make it fast enough. When people are buying the stuff and clearing out shelves in like a day or two, they’ve never seen this in their life with ice cream.”

There’s no sugar in the product.

Halo Top uses organic stevia, which is a plant native to Brazil and Paraguay and has almost zero calories. According to Halo Top’s website, they also add erythritol, a sugar alcohol that “doesn’t affect blood glucose or cause bloating.”

Halo Top freezes a lot harder than other ice creams.

That’s because it doesn’t have sugar or other ingredients that contribute to softening.

It was the top-selling new food brand of 2016 by a landslide.

The company sold $342.2 million worth of product in 2017, putting it at the top of a list of top-selling new food and beverage brands, according to a report according to Information Resources, Incorporated.

That’s nearly four times more than the next most popular food brand.

There’s a secret ingredient that you won’t find on the label.

In addition to eggs, milk, cream, and sugar substitutes, every pint contains about 3/4 of a cup of air. According to the American Chemical Society, the amount of air in ice cream is called the overrun. It contributes to the volume of the product and allows taste buds to get the most out of the flavor.

Bloggers claim to have lost weight with “the Halo Top diet,” but it’s not recommended.

Halo Top blew up in the diet and ice cream industries when Shane Snow, a science journalist for GQ, decided to eat five pints a day for 10 days. Snow said he lost 10 pounds, but nutritionists told him he was feeling down and getting canker sores due to a lack of fat and vitamins.

Ice cream enthusiasts at Yahoo, Spoon University, and other outlets tried the diet for themselves, and many also lost weight. While you may lose weight eating exclusively Halo Top, it’s not designed as a meal replacement and nutritionists don’t recommend it.

You can visit the Halo Top scoop shop in Los Angeles.

In summer 2018, Halo Top opened their first store. It sells 90-calorie scoops inside brightly colored waffle cones, “puffle” cones, or cups with about 50 different toppings to choose from.

Halo Top’s inventor once almost died from the ice cream, but not from eating it.

Creator Justin Woolverton told Inc. about the harrowing experience. He said was driving in heavy traffic with 40 pints of ice cream in the back seat of his car, talking to a friend over the phone, when he noticed he was having trouble breathing and his head was spinning.

When he reached a stoplight, he flagged down an ambulance that happened to be in the next lane.

Turns out the several pounds of dry ice that were keeping the ice cream cool during transport had permeated the air, creating an atmosphere of carbon dioxide that would have suffocated Woolverton if he had not gotten out of the car.

One of the trickiest issues for Halo Top’s inventors was the package design.

“We didn’t want to make the consumer spend an excessive amount of time in the grocery aisle reading the label. We accomplished that through the use of illustration, particularly on the ingredients. By doing so, we were able to further develop the personality of the brand and give a peek at what’s inside,” said Woolverton.

The packaging prominently features bright graphic design that adds to the brand’s personality and the calorie count of the entire container.

It’s so iconic it even inspired a hair-matching challenge.

Each pint has an actual “halo top.”

If you never stopped to think about it, the lid of the ice cream container is gold to resemble a halo, hence the name “halo top.”

