12 things you didn’t know about ‘The Masked Singer’ judges

caption The judges on “The Masked Singer.” source Michael Tran/ Getty

“The Masked Singer” is set to return on February 2, and all the judges will be back.

Musicians Nicole Scherzinger, who grew up in Hawaii, and Robin Thicke, who wrote music as a teenager, are both judges on the show.

Ken Jeong, who is an actual doctor, and Jenny McCarthy, who is a New York Times bestselling author, are also judges on “The Masked Singer.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In 2019, Americans were exposed to the brilliance of “The Masked Singer,” where celebrities sing live and dress in elaborate costumes to hide their identity.

While those celebrities are incognito, the panel of judges is filled with famous faces. For the last two seasons, comedian Ken Jeong, singer Robin Thicke, singer Nicole Scherzinger, and TV personality Jenny McCarthy judged the competition and they’re all set to return for the third season, premiering on February 2.

As you guess who’s who on this season’s “The Masked Singer,” here are some things you might not have known about these very recognizable judges.

Ken Jeong filmed his breakout role in “Knocked Up” by taking a week off from his actual job as a doctor.

caption Ken Jeong in “Knocked Up.” source Good Morning Bloopers/ YouTube

Before launching his career as a successful comedian and actor, Jeong was a general practitioner. Although he loved that job, he said he always dreamed of making it in Hollywood. When the opportunity arose to appear in 2007’s “Knocked Up,” Jeong decided to take a chance and took a week off from work. It paid off because his acting career skyrocketed from there, and he later starred in “The Hangover” and NBC’s “Community.”

Jeong is no stranger to singing. In fact, he loves karaoke and was even the MC for a karaoke night when he was in college.

caption Jeong singing. source NBC/ Getty

In 2013, Jeong revealed to US Weekly that he loves performing karaoke. For his birthday in 2019, he even invited his fellow “Masked Singer” judges to show off their singing chops at a karaoke bar.

Jeong is arguably best known for getting naked in “The Hangover,” but his nudity was not in the script.

caption Jeong in “The Hangover.” source Strombo/ YouTube

One of the most memorable moments of “The Hangover” is when Jeong’s character emerges from the trunk of a car completely naked. In the script, however, the character was not naked, but the comedian offered to take off his clothes to make the scene funnier.

Nicole Scherzinger was born in Honolulu, Hawaii.

caption Nicole Scherzinger at “Moana” premiere. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Born in Hawaii, Scherzinger was the perfect person to play Sina in the Disney film “Moana,” which takes place on a fictional Pacific Island. She even reprised her role for the Hawaiian-language version of the animated movie.

“I can’t wait for everyone to experience this beloved movie in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi, giving us all the opportunity to watch something that we already know and love in a language that is so special to us,” the singer told The University of Hawai’i News.

Although Scherzinger is known for her pop music as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls, she also sings opera.

caption Scherzinger performing “Phantom of the Opera.” source NscherzingerFan/ YouTube

In 2011, Scherzinger told US Weekly that she “secretly sings opera a little bit.” She proved her singing chops when she performed at the Royal Variety gala in the UK, where she sang the title song for “Phantom of the Opera.”

In addition to singing, Scherzinger is a great dancer, and she won the 10th season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

caption Scherzinger on “Dancing with the Stars.” source Rick Rowell / Getty

In 2010, she joined the cast of “Dancing with the Stars,” and she took home the mirror ball trophy.

“I was genuinely surprised,” Scherzinger told “Good Morning America.” “I had the most amazing people I was up against. It was so awesome; it’s still surreal.”

At just 17 years old, Robin Thicke wrote “Love Is On My Side” for Brandy.

Throughout his career, Thicke has written a number of songs for other big artists, like Michael Jackson and Christina Aguilera.

Although Thicke is known for his music, he has taken a stab at acting, appearing in “The Wonder Years” and “The New Lassie.”

caption Robin Thicke with his father, Alan. source Charley Gallay/ Getty

Acting runs in Thicke’s family. His late father, Alan Thicke, starred in “Growing Pains,” while his mother, Gloria Loring, acted in “Days of Our Lives.”

Thicke earned over $5 million for his most popular and most controversial song, “Blurred Lines.”

caption Robin Thicke in the “Blurred Lines” music video. source Robin Thicke Vevo

In 2013, Thicke released “Blurred Lines” with Pharrell Williams and T.I. Even though the song reached the top of the charts, it was criticized for its questionable lyrics. The single made even more headlines when Marvin Gaye’s family took Thicke to court because “Blurred Lines” seemed too similar to “Got to Give It Up.” During the lawsuit, it was revealed that the song made $16,675,690, and Thicke received $5,658,214.

Unfortunately for Thicke, he was ordered to hand over some of those earnings. Following a years-long copyright battle, a judge ultimately ordered Thicke, Williams, and Williams’ publishing company to pay Marvin Gaye’s estate nearly $5 million.

Before becoming a Playboy Bunny, Jenny McCarthy was badly bullied in high school.

caption Jenny McCarthy talking about her bullying on “Ellen.” source The Ellen Show/ YouTube

“I would have girls wait for me outside of school with pipes, to beat me up,” McCarthy told Ellen. “They were picking on me because their boyfriends would look at me on the way home. By the time I got to high school, the girls were throwing pies at my face, pulling out my hair, spitting on me. The worst part was when they lit my hair on fire on the bus.”

Although many think McCarthy is anti-vaccine, she has said she supports safe vaccinations.

caption McCarthy and her son. source Barry Brecheisen/ Getty

In 2007, McCarthy went on a media tour, promoting the idea that the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccination caused her son’s autism. From that moment on, the media accused the mother of being anti-vaccine, but in an op-ed in the Chicago Sun-Times, she said that is not true.

“For years, I have repeatedly stated that I am, in fact, ‘pro-vaccine’ and for years I have been wrongly branded as ‘anti-vaccine,'” she wrote in the article. “I’ve never told anyone to not vaccinate.”

Many don’t know that McCarthy is a New York Times bestselling author.

caption McCarthy and one of her books. source John M. Heller/ Getty

Her first book was published in 1997 and titled, “Jen-X: Jenny McCarthy’s Open Book.” In the early 2000s, McCarthy wrote the “Baby Laughs” books, which focus on pregnancy and motherhood. In 2008, she published “Louder Than Words,” which chronicled her son’s journey with autism.