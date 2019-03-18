FairPrice is cutting prices of 50 items, and freezing the prices of 100 – here’s the full list of products, from diapers to roti prata

Shoppers at the dairy section of the NTUC FairPrice Xtra supermarket at NEX. The Straits Times

One of Singapore’s largest supermarket chains is dropping the prices of 50 “essential” products under its housebrand to help Singaporeans manage costs of living.

These 50 products are part of a basket of 100 essential products that will have their prices frozen until June 30 next year, NTUC FairPrice said on Monday (March 18).

The price drops of up to 30 per cent were made to ensure that all 100 of the selected products are priced at least 20 per cent cheaper than comparable leading brands, it added.

According to the supermarket chain, all of the products sold under its housebrand are at least 10 per cent cheaper than leading brands.

The 100 selected products range from groceries and household consumables, and include groceries like rice, oil, beverages and poultry. There are also items such as batteries, snacks, toiletries and household cleansers.

“The commitment to hold prices will help cushion Singaporeans against possible price increases for everyday essentials over the next year, regardless of changes in supply and external factors,” FairPrice said in a statement.

Merdeka discount

NTUC FairPrice also said that it would be introducing a Merdeka Generation discount of three per cent on Wednesdays. This will last one year, starting from July 1.

Applicable at all FairPrice stores, the discount is only valid upon presentation of the Merdeka Generation card or valid identifications at the point of purchase.

The chain has a similar discount for Pioneer Generation card holders which was last extended in December 2018, with June 30, 2019 as its end date.

The retail giant runs over 200 outlets across Singapore, including FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Shop, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra and Unity Pharmacies. It also runs 160 FairPrice Xpressand Cheers convenience stores.

Here are all the items that will have their prices frozen until June 30 next year.