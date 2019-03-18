FairPrice is cutting prices of 50 items, and freezing the prices of 100 – here’s the full list of products, from diapers to roti prata

- The Straits Times
One of Singapore’s largest supermarket chains is dropping the prices of 50 “essential” products under its housebrand to help Singaporeans manage costs of living.
These 50 products are part of a basket of 100 essential products that will have their prices frozen until June 30 next year, NTUC FairPrice said on Monday (March 18).
The price drops of up to 30 per cent were made to ensure that all 100 of the selected products are priced at least 20 per cent cheaper than comparable leading brands, it added.
According to the supermarket chain, all of the products sold under its housebrand are at least 10 per cent cheaper than leading brands.
The 100 selected products range from groceries and household consumables, and include groceries like rice, oil, beverages and poultry. There are also items such as batteries, snacks, toiletries and household cleansers.
“The commitment to hold prices will help cushion Singaporeans against possible price increases for everyday essentials over the next year, regardless of changes in supply and external factors,” FairPrice said in a statement.
Merdeka discount
NTUC FairPrice also said that it would be introducing a Merdeka Generation discount of three per cent on Wednesdays. This will last one year, starting from July 1.
Applicable at all FairPrice stores, the discount is only valid upon presentation of the Merdeka Generation card or valid identifications at the point of purchase.
The chain has a similar discount for Pioneer Generation card holders which was last extended in December 2018, with June 30, 2019 as its end date.
The retail giant runs over 200 outlets across Singapore, including FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Shop, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra and Unity Pharmacies. It also runs 160 FairPrice Xpressand Cheers convenience stores.
Here are all the items that will have their prices frozen until June 30 next year.
- FairPrice Onwards Baby Diapers L 60s
- FairPrice Onwards Baby Diapers S 80s
- FairPrice Onwards Baby Diapers M 70s
- FairPrice Onwards Baby Diapers Xl 56s
- FairPrice Baby Wipes Tissue Travel Pack 2 X 30 sheets
- FairPrice Adult Diaper Pants L 10s
- FairPrice Adult Diaper Pants M 10s
- FairPrice Plain Flour 1kg
- FairPrice Corn Flour 400g
- FairPrice Coconut Cream 200ml
- FairPrice Alkaline Batteries AA 20s
- FairPrice Cream Cracker 10s 220g
- FairPrice Lemon Biscuits 200g
- FairPrice Marie Biscuits 350g
- FairPrice Nonya Kaya 250g
- FairPrice Enriched White Bread+25% 400g
- FairPrice Wholemeal Bread+80g 420g
- FairPrice Longan In Syrup 565g
- FairPrice Pork Luncheon Meat 340g
- FairPrice Sardine In Tomato Sauce 155g
- FairPrice Tuna Flakes In Water 185g
- FairPrice Fried Dace And Salted Black Beans 184g
- FairPrice Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 420g
- FairPrice Pickled Lettuce 190g
- FairPrice Lo Han Chai 283g
- FairPrice Mock Abalone 283g
- FairPrice Instant Cereal Vanilla 20s 30g
- FairPrice Rolled Oats 1kg
- FairPrice Cereal Mini Packs 8s 200g
- FairPrice 3 In 1coffeemix Less Sugar 15g 30s
- FairPrice 2 In 1 Kopi O 30s
- FairPrice Condensed Milk 385g
- FairPrice Evaporated Filled Milk 385g
- FairPrice Light Soy Sauce 660ml
- FairPrice Fine Salt 500g
- FairPrice Dark Soy Sauce 660ml
- FairPrice Chilli Sauce 320g
- Fairprice Asian Mix Chicken Curry 200g
- FairPrice Oyster Sauce 430ml
- FairPrice Tomato Ketchup 320g
- FairPrice Ground Black Pepper 50g
- FairPrice Ground White Pepper 50g
- FairPrice Juice Cordial Orange 2L
- FairPrice Cheese Slices 12s 250g
- FairPrice Margarine 250g
- FairPrice Butter 250g
- FairPrice Breakfast Ham 200g
- FairPrice Swif Dishwashing Paste Lemon 400g
- FairPrice Dishwashing Liquid Lemon Refill Pack 600ml
- Pasar Raw Peanuts 300g
- Pasar Red Dates 100g
- Pasar Bean Stick China 100g
- Pasar Dried Prawn 100g
- Pasar Dried Split Fish 100g
- Ocean Fresh Delite Iqf Sutchi Fillet 500g
- Chef Delights Frozen 3 Joint Wing 2kg
- FairPrice Chicken Franks 10s 340g
- FairPrice Mixed Vegetable 400g
- FairPrice Chicken Nuggets 850g
- FairPrice Crab Stick 250g
- FairPrice Mantou Plain 270g
- FairPrice Roti Prata 6s 480g
- FairPrice 3s Cotton Bud (Zippbag) 100s
- FairPrice Facial Cotton+40% 3s 120s
- FairPrice Floor Cleaner 2L
- FairPrice Antiseptic Germicide 750ml
- FairPrice Anti-Bacterial Toilet Cleaner Twin Pack Lemon 500ml
- FairPrice Bleach 1L
- FairPrice Detergent Powder 1.2kg
- FairPrice Liquid Detergent Refill Pack Anti-Bacterial 1.8L
- FairPrice Instant Skim Mlk Powder 600g
- FairPrice Gold Growing Up Formula Stage 3 900g
- FairPrice Gold Junior Formula Stage 4 900g
- FairPrice Gold Growing Up Formula Sachet Stage 3 153g
- FairPrice Toothbrush (2s+1i Free) Medium 1s
- FairPrice Junior Toothbrush Soft 1s
- FairPrice Chicken Flavour Instant Noodles 5s 350g
- FairPrice Mee Suah 300g
- FairPrice Rice Vermicelli 400g
- FairPrice Spaghetti Pasta 500g
- FairPrice Elbow Macaroni 500g
- FairPrice Mixed Nuts 150g
- FairPrice Vegetable Oil 1L
- FairPrice Sunflower Oil 1L
- FairPrice Full Cream Uht Milk 1L
- FairPrice Low Fat Uht Milk 1L
- FairPrice Kitchen Towel 9inch 2roll 1s
- FairPrice Soft Pack Facial Tissue 2ply 4pack 200s
- FairPrice Gold 3ply Deluxe Soft Bathroom Tissue 10s
- Homeproud Cling Wrap 240 Sq.Ft 1s
- FairPrice Chicken Ball 200g
- FairPrice Chinese Tofu 300g
- FairPrice Silken Tofu 300g
- FairPrice Tau Kwa 2s 400g
- FairPrice Golden Royal Dragon White Fragrant Rice 2.5kg
- FairPrice Jasmine Fragrant Rice 10+1kg
- FairPrice Potato Chip Original 75g
- Fairprice Moisturising Handsoap Refill Violet/Jasmine 500ml
- FairPrice Coarse Sugar 1kg
- FairPrice Pure Drinking Water 1.5L