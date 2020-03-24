FairPrice is encouraging social distancing with a new priority hour reserved for the Pioneer Generation, disabled or pregnant

A new “priority hour” at FairPrice will allow only Pioneer Generation cardholders, people with disabilities and pregnant women to enter the store. SPH

Just like many major supermarket chains worldwide, Singapore’s NTUC FairPrice is closing its stores once a week to give priority service to the elderly, people with disabilities and pregnant women.

On Tuesday (Mar 24), FairPrice announced on its Facebook page that it would be allocating its first hour of operations every Monday for this specific group of customers.

Stores which are open 24 hours will also have this “priority hour” designated at 7am to 8am every Monday.

Starting March 30, Pioneer Generation Card holders will need to present their cards to enter the store during priority hour. People with disabilities and pregnant women will have to approach staff at the store entrance to inform them of their condition to do the same.

“As the #COVID19 situation continues to evolve, we want to ensure everyone is able to fulfill their needs with us safely,” the supermarket giant said in its post.

“Meanwhile, we encourage all our customers to continue observing the social distancing measures we have implemented in-store, buy only as needed, and stay safe,” it added.

In a statement, FairPrice Group CEO Seah Kian Peng said that the dedicated shopping hour was meant to help safeguard the well-being of the specified group of customers and to provide them with more time and space.

Within the stores, there are also floor markings at checkout counters to remind shoppers to keep a safe distance from each other. All food sampling has also been barred until further notice.

