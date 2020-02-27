It takes the average person 1 minute to solve this fairytale puzzle. Can you find the hidden dragon?

Gabbi Shaw
Very “Game of Thrones.”
Sugar & Loaf

St. David’s Day, Wales’ national holiday, is on March 1.

To celebrate, Sugar & Loaf, a Wales-based company dedicated to helping people find their ideal vacation cabin or farmhouse, designed an appropriately Welsh-themed brainteaser.

According to them, it should take you around one minute to find the red dragon that’s peeking out from behind a castle turret.

Ready?

Here’s the puzzle.

The brainteaser.

The brainteaser.
Sugar & Loaf

It’s a tricky one.

Can you spot it?

The clock is ticking …

Maybe you need a hint.

The mythical beast is located somewhere in the bottom right corner of the image.

Keep scrolling.

Ready for the answer?

OK, here’s the solved puzzle.

Found it!

Found it!
Sugar & Loaf

How long did it take you?