Alleged ‘socialite scammer’ Anna Delvey refused to show up to court on Friday because she didn’t like her outfit

caption Anna Delvey appears in court on March 28 source Jacob Shamsian / INSIDER

The judge in the criminal court case of fake heiress and alleged socialite scammer Anna Delvey scolded her lawyer after Delvey refused to come into the courtroom because she didn’t like her outfit, delaying the trial all of Friday morning.

“Your client seems a little too concerned about her clothing. This is a trial. She’s a defendant,” Judge Diane Kiesel told Delvey’s lawyer, Todd Spodek. “I’m sorry her clothing is up to her standards. Are you asking me to stop this trial because of the clothing? She’s got to be here.”

Delvey refused to enter the courtroom at the appointed time of 10 a.m. Kiesel said she was in her tan jail outfit from Riker’s Island, where she’s being held during the duration of the trial.

Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, is charged with 10 counts of larceny, theft, or attempted larceny or theft. She allegedly stole $275,000 from various financial institutions by faking documents as part of an elaborate scheme where she posed as a German heiress and climbed the rungs of New York City’s socialite scene.

Spodek told the judge that Delvey was woken up at 4 a.m. at Riker’s and wasn’t feeling well. He said there were logistical issues about how Delvey’ clothing were handled.

“She didn’t want to appear in Rikers clothes. Her clothes are dirty and not pressed,” Spodek said. “She’s dressed in sweatpants … she feels like she’s not being treated well by other inmates.”

The judge told courtroom staff Friday to get Delvey water and coffee and give her time to compose herself. She adjourned court until Delvey arrived later Thursday morning, with an 11:30 a.m. deadline.

“She’s usually in good spirits,” Spodek said.

When 11:30 came around, Delvey still refused to arrive in court. Spodek said she was sick, and told him she threw up.

“She seemed to be tired or upset because of the nature of her clothing,” Kiesel said. “I’ve gotten mixed signals here. and when other defendants gave me mixed signals, I’ve called them out and asked them about the nature of the sickness. I don’t think Ms. Sorokin should get special treatment.”

“If she refuses to show up for reasons I think are not legitimate, this case is going to go on with an empty chair,” she continued.

Assistant District Attorney Catherine McCall pointed out that the court had a non-prison outfit available for her.

“I think there may be legitimate concern that she may be malingering because she’s not happy with the clothing given by her correction facility,” she said.

Kiesel called Delvey out. She arrived in her Riker’s outfit of a lumpy tan sweater and baggy pants. Delvey said she felt “nauseous,” but would be able to continue the trial.

The judge told Delvey that the court had a white shirt and black pants she’d be available to wear so she doesn’t look like she’s incarcerated.

“You have an absolute right to be present at your trial,” Kiesel told Delvey. “If you voluntarily decide you don’t want to be part of this proceeding, this trial can go on with you absence…. You do not want that to happen.”

caption Anna Delvey appears in court after changing clothes source Jacob Shamsian / INSIDER

Shortly after noon, Delvey finally entered the courtroom wearing black slacks and a collared white shirt with her sleeves rolled up to her elbows. A few minutes later, the jury took their seats on the opposite side of the room. Addressing the jurors, Kiesel apologized for the delay and instructed them not to speculate about the nature of the delay. She said that if they needed to blame anyone, they should blame Kiesel herself.

Spodek hired Anastasia Nicole Walker, a celebrity stylist who’s worked with Travis Scott, Kanye West and T-Pain, to help dress Delvey during the duration of the trial. Walker didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment. On the first two days of the trial, she wore clothing reportedly from Miu Miu, Yves Saint Laurent, and Victoria Beckham.

“It is imperative that Anna dress appropriately for the trial. Anna’s style was a driving force in her business, and life, and it is a part of who she is,” Spodek told GQ. “I want the jury to see that side of her and enlisted a stylist to assist in [selecting] the appropriate outfits for trial.”