A photo of the first family’s visit to Alabama is reigniting a conspiracy about a Melania Trump body double, but other photos from the visit tell a different story

caption President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet residents during a tour of tornado-affected areas in Beauregard, Alabama. source NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

A conspiracy theory that Melania Trump has a body double has reemerged after her trip to Alabama with husband President Donald Trump.

People online are theorizing that the woman next to the president is not his wife.

In some photos, she can clearly be seen without her sunglasses on, and is identifiably Meliana Trump.

Melania Trump can’t escape the conspiracy about her having a body double that sometimes poses with President Donald Trump.

The theory, which says the first lady has a body double who stands in for her, reemerged Friday with President Donald Trump and Melania’s arrival in Alabama. People online speculated that the woman walking next to President Donald Trump while disembarking Air Force One and while visiting crosses honoring the 23 people killed by tornadoes in Lee County was not the real Melania.

GUYS THAT IS NOT MELANIA pic.twitter.com/2kfo7QMU2x — Red™️ (@Redpainter1) March 8, 2019

OK BUT SERIOUSLY. LOOK AT HOW DISTINCT THIS WOMANS CHIN IS. MELANIA’S CHIN IS MUCH WIDER. THIS WOMAN LOOKS LIKE MY ELEMTARY SCHOOL PRINCIPAL NOT MELANIA #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/lMBZwsiJRE — •kk• (@bushwhere) March 9, 2019

The recasting of Melania is the worst I've seen since they recast Aunt Viv in Fresh Prince #fakemelania pic.twitter.com/HDIMi7FDAh — James Corscadden???????????????? (@jamescorscadden) March 9, 2019

But other pictures from Alabama clearly show the first lady with her husband.

She surveyed damage from the tornado with and without her sunglasses on.

She also greeted people inside Providence Baptist Church in Smiths Station, Alabama without her glasses on, clearly showing her face. The pictures of her at the crosses, which are the ones conspiracy theorists have speculated on, were taken at a memorial that is near the Providence Baptist Church grounds during the same visit, according to the Montgomery Advertiser, poking a few holes in the body double theory.

The online theory has been around since 2017. It often centers on photos of the first lady where her face is obscured via hats or sunglass. Melania also has a Secret Service agent who looks a little like her, which further fuels the theory that she could serve as a body double.

The White House did not return request for comment.