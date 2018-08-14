People are falling for a tweet from a fake Twitter account named after the FBI agent who was fired over anti-Trump text messages

A tweet from a self-described parody account “paying tribute” to Peter Strzok, the former FBI agent who was removed from the Russia investigation, went viral after Strzok was fired from the law-enforcement agency.

The tweet has since received over 57,000 likes and was retweeted over 20,000 times as of Monday evening.

Strzok was fired on Friday, following a long investigation into his conduct that stemmed in part from text messages he sent disparaging Donald Trump during the 2016 election.

“I have been fired for expressing my personal opinion in private texts about a dictator that history will soon deem not only a Russian asset but an unhinged madman threatening the sovereignty of the United States of America,” the parody account “@notpeterstrzok” tweeted on Monday afternoon.

The tweet has since received over tens of thousands of likes and retweets as of Monday evening.

An hour later, the parody account tweeted again and railed against President Donald Trump, who had accused Strzok of being biased in multiple tweets and speeches.

“We currently live in a country where an FBI agent lost his job for sending anti Trump text messages, yet Trump is still the President despite his campaign having 75 contacts & 25 meetings with Russian operatives WHILE Russia attacked America,” the tweet from the parody account read.

In a statement, the FBI said Strzok “was subject to the standard FBI review and disciplinary process after conduct highlighted in the IG report was referred to the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility.”

Strzok’s attorney, Aitan Goelman, disputed the firing and called it “a departure from typical Bureau practice.”

In the text messages sent between Strzok and Lisa Page, an attorney for special counsel Robert Mueller, the two, who were romantically involved, reportedly described Trump’s election victory as “f—–g terrifying” and said “we’ll stop” Trump from becoming president.

After the text messages were brought to light, Strzok was removed from Mueller’s team and was placed in the bureau’s human resources department. Page completed her detail before the allegations surfaced.

On Monday, Strzok said he was “deeply saddened” by the FBI’s decision and that it was “an honor to serve my country and work with the fine men and women of the FBI.”