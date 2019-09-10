FALCON launches D Labs: One-Shop Partner for Digital Transformation, Corporate Innovation and Venture Co-Creation

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 September 2019 – FALCON today announced the new “D Labs” offering Digital Transformation services, which includes digitalisation and up-skilling of core capabilities, as well as new venture co-creation. As part of D Labs offering, FALCON will share the new venture risk and invest together with its corporate partners and brands for their digital transformation activities.





Max- F. Scheichenost Partner of FALCON shares, “Our vision is to be a one-shop partner from strategy to co-creation of new ventures with sustainable business models and partnerships,”

“We understand that digital transformation is a journey that requires agile business and operational models – fuelled by technologies, processes, data & analytics and talent – to create maximum value and enhanced experience for customers, employees and stakeholders” adds Max.

In the last 4 years, through its digital agency FALCON Agency, FALCON has already proved success with clients such as Deliveroo, Klook and other Technology and eCommerce companies where it has successfully applied the Digital Build-Operate-Transfer (DBOT) model to first scale their business over 6-12 months, before working with them to internalise and build their in-house know-how and skills. Following its series of successful projects, FALCON launched its in-house eCommerce arm with beauty brand Sen Natural as its first direct-2-consumer brand last December.

FALCON Agency is a vital part of D Labs, offering digital trainings, workshops and hackathons for brands, corporates and SMEs.

“In the last 12 months, we have conducted more than a dozen training, workshops and hackathons for brands in the travel, tech, automotive, FMCG, F&B and e-commerce space. The launch of D Labs allows us to formalise and offer this to a much wider market.” says Kelvin Koo, CEO of FALCON Agency.

“Clients are not looking for ‘another training’. They are looking for expertise from hands-on practitioners & entrepreneurs who are developing solutions with them side-by-side. This is our role and what makes us unique in this approach,” adds Kelvin.



FALCON plans to expand D Labs across APAC and eventually offer its services to global accounts.

For more information:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/1iauffgkxafl78u/AAALAp2F93ROJR-GKzeqyguNa?dl=0



