15 simple ways to refresh your look for fall

caption Animal print is in this fall. source Shutterstock

Even if you’re not heading back to school this fall, autumn is a great time to reinvent yourself.

Chilly temperatures bring opportunities to add more layers of clothing to your look, meaning that while you might physically need to wear more clothing, you’ll also have a chance to switch up your aesthetic.

Sourced from fashion experts and celebrity stylists, here are 15 ways to freshen up your look this fall.

Figure out a fall shopping budget before anything else.

caption Be realistic. source WAYHOME studio/Shutterstock

There’s no hard and fast rule for how much you should spend on clothing. But you should probably figure out your upper limits before you start shopping.

The experts say it’s a good rule of thumb to spend 5% of your total monthly earnings on your clothes, according to The Financial Diet. So just multiply your monthly income by .05, and that’s your monthly clothing budget.

Kondo your closet.

caption Don’t keep things you don’t genuinely want. source HBO

Follow the Marie Kondo method and sell or donate any clothes that don’t give you joy. This will make adding new items to your wardrobe so much easier.

Take stock of your remaining wardrobe.

caption Make a spreadsheet. source Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

Before you buy anything new, take a good look at everything you already own.

The experts at Racked say making a spreadsheet of all your clothes can help you figure out where your sartorial strengths and weaknesses lie.

Make sure you can access the spreadsheet on your phone while you’re out shopping later on so that you don’t accidentally double up on an item you already own.

Replace your staples if they look out of date.

caption Stock up on white tees. source Shutterstock

Karlie Kloss’s stylist, Karla Welch, outlined the fall necessities to Us Weekly.

“I think everybody needs a good going-out dress that can go from day to night, a perfect pair of jeans, a sweater that you feel amazing in and a motorcycle jacket,” she said. “A going-out dress is great for either running out and wearing it with sneakers on the weekend or wearing it to a meeting or dinner.”

Add in a “perfect white tee,” Welch said, and you’re good to go. You might also want to add a few more pieces of outerwear or work clothes depending on your needs.

Make a mood board on Pinterest or by cutting and pasting from magazines to get a sense of your personal taste.

caption Make a board of inspiration. source Fionna Agomuoh/Business Insider

Now that you know what you’re in the market for, you need to figure out exactly what aesthetic you’re going for this fall.

Before you make any purchases, create either a virtual or real-life collage of influences. Pull from photos of fashion bloggers, models, advertisements, fashion editorials, or whatever else inspires you.

As you keep cutting, pasting, and pinning, you’ll probably see some themes emerge. Keep these looks in mind as you get ready to make purchases.

Determine which items are worth spending extra money on.

caption Splurge on denim. source DKSStyle/Shutterstock

It’s usually a good rule of thumb to drop extra cash on basic items that you’ll wear again and again, as The Zoe Report points out.

Neutral-colored sweaters, black or brown boots, denim, and work-friendly shoes will be worn over and over, so they’re worth dropping extra cash on.

Look into fall 2018 runway trends and figure out which ones appeal to you.

caption Consider brightly colored boots. source Shutterstock

Taking care of the basics is important, but trends will really update your look.

Do some research for fall 2018 runway trends. Off-the-runway looks might be a little daunting, but there are ways to incorporate the trendiest items and motifs into any wardrobe.

Sneak some bright, unexpected patterns into your wardrobe.

caption Channel “Clueless.” source Paramount Pictures

“‘Clueless’ plaid” has been called the biggest trend of fall 2018 so far, according to Teen Vogue.

This doesn’t mean you need to rock a yellow plaid blazer and matching miniskirt. But if you’ve always secretly yearned for a loud, colorful, plaid handbag, now is the perfect chance.

Don’t be afraid of bright colors like neon pink.

caption Don’t fear pink. source Shutterstock

Muted “millennial pink” has been ruling fashion for several seasons in a row now. But as Elle points out, the fall 2018 runways were awash with hot pink shades.

Similar to the plaid trend, if head-to-toe hot pink freaks you out, sneak it in in subtler ways. Try a bright pink top or shoe.

Buy a blazer — and get it tailored.

caption Blake Lively is an expert when it comes to the tailored blazer. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Suiting has also revealed itself to be a big-time fall 2018 trend, according to Elle and many others.

Blazers can be tough to pull off because when a suit jacket is ill-fitting, the whole look is thrown off. But tailoring for a blazer might be cheaper than you think. Even an inexpensive suit can look like a million bucks if you have it tailored to fit you perfectly.

Get yourself a big, bright new bag.

caption Don’t be afraid to go big. source Shutterstock

Whether you’re carrying school books or a laptop, a brand new bag will instantly update your wardrobe. Brightly colored, oversized totes are in style this fall.

Splurge on some new sunglasses.

caption Slim glasses are in. source Christopher Polk/GettyImages

Big shades are back, according to Vogue, despite young Hollywood’s best effort to make the tiny sunglasses trend happen.

Sunglasses are usually a summer thing, true. But a brand new everyday pair will make you feel like a new person this fall.

Work some technicolor animal prints into your wardrobe.

caption Rita Ora isn’t afraid of animal print. source Jamie McCarthy/GettyImages

Elle notes that plenty of designers showed pink, purple, yellow, or rainbow animal prints for fall. A multicolored animal print blouse is a great way to work this out-there trend into your repertoire.

Take your tired denim and add some embroidery.

caption Consider fall florals. source Shutterstock

Embroidery has been on-trend for a few seasons now. If you have a pair of jeans or a denim jacket that feels stale to you now, add some embroidery to freshen it up.

Check Pinterest or any fashion website for designer inspiration.

If there are any items from last fall that you love but have still never worn, try getting them tailored.

caption Fit is important. source Eugenio Marongiu / Shutterstock.com

No matter what your style or body type is, chances are everything you buy doesn’t fit you right off the rack.

If any items in your closet are vexing you, just take them to a tailor. They’ll fit like they were made for you.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.