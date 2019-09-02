Regional fall foods in the US that everyone should try in their lifetime

- source
‘Tis the season of cozy sweaters, apple picking, haunted hay rides – and, of course, Pumpkin Spice Lattes.
But the cooler weather also brings along a new season of delicious feasts. And different regions across the United States have a wide variety of dishes known to be at their best during autumn.
Check out the regional fall foods in the US that you should try below:
New England: Apple cider doughnuts
- source
- bhofack2/Getty Images
Few foods encapsulate the brilliance of autumn like fresh, warm apple cider doughnuts, and New England makes them better than anywhere else in the country.
New England: Hasty pudding
- source
- sbossert/Getty Images
This New England staple is made from cornmeal or wheat flour mixed with milk or water. It’s served hot with the consistency of oatmeal, and often comes with a dollop of ice cream or whipped cream on top.
New England: Apple cider
Fresh apple cider is available in many places throughout the US, but there’s nothing like a sweet and tangy glass from New England. The Northeastern region is so serious about the drink, in fact, that New Hampshire even named apple cider its official state beverage.
New England: Pâté chinois
- source
- juliedeshaies/Getty Images
Pâté chinois – a hearty combination of potatoes, chopped meat, and corn – is the French take on the UK’s famous Shepherd’s Pie and a go-to way to stay warm and full through the brisk New England fall.
New England: Apple pie with cheddar cheese
- source
- Acme Food Arts/Getty Images
New Englanders take the classic American dessert of apple pie to new heights by melting a slice of cheddar cheese atop the pie crust. The unconventional combo has even inspired the phrase “an apple pie without the cheese is like a kiss without the squeeze.”
New England: Pumpkin pie
- source
- rez-art/iStock
Thought to trace its American origins back to the Pilgrims, pumpkin pie is a staple across the United States – especially on Thanksgiving. Still, New England is where the classic dessert first made landfall in the US, so a trip to Massachusetts may be in order for the best pumpkin pie in the country.
New England: Apple butter
- source
- bhofack2/Getty Images
Apple butter is essentially a richer, thicker variety of apple sauce that’s typically eaten in a similar manner to jam – on top of toast, scones, and other gluten-based vehicles. It’s made by cooking and steaming apples into an apple purée and then combining the mixture with apple cider and steaming it further.
Source: Bon Appétit
South: Pecan pie
- source
- Lesya Dolyuk/Shutterstock
Grown predominantly in the South, pecans are typically harvested from late September to November, making the autumn months a spectacular time to try the buttery, sugary, nutty Southern specialty.
South: Chicken and dumplings
- source
- eurobanks/Getty Images
In Southern states like Alabama, South Carolina, and Mississippi, doughy, buttery dumplings are thrown in a hearty soup with vegetables and shredded chicken.
South: Jambalaya
- source
- Shutterstock
Jambalaya is a Louisiana staple typically served as a mixture of rice, some combination of shrimp, chicken, or sausage, and vegetables. Creole jambalaya is typically red because it includes tomatoes, while Cajun jambalaya does not and is brown in color.
South: Brunswick stew
- source
- rudisill/Getty Images
Georgia and Virginia both claim to be the birthplace of Brunswick stew. While the true answer may never be known, this tomato-based bean, vegetable, and meat – traditionally game – medley is decidedly Southern.
Midwest: Toasted ravioli
- source
- C5Media/Getty Images
Popularized in St. Louis, Missouri, toasted ravioli are fairly self-explanatory. The classic Italian pasta pockets – filled with cheese, meat, or vegetables – are breaded and subsequently deep-fried.
Midwest: Runza (bierock)
- source
- Shutterstock
A Nebraskan staple, the runza – also known as a bierock in some places – is a bread pocket stuffed with beef, cabbage or sauerkraut, onions, and seasonings.
Midwest: Hotdish
- source
- DreamBigPhotos/Getty Images
Native to Minnesota, hotdish is a casserole typically made by layering ground beef with canned, cream-based soup along with an assortment of vegetables. The entire mixture is then topped with tater tots and cheese.
Midwest: Michigan pasty
- source
- bhofack2/Getty Images
The Michigan pasty is a handheld pastry puff filled with ground beef, ground pork, and an assortment of hardy vegetables.
Midwest: Beer soup
- source
- LauriPatterson/Getty Images
A hearty soup comprised primarily of ale and cheddar cheese, beer soup is a classic fall treat that’s sure to warm you up on cold autumn days.
Pacific Northwest: Hazelnut-crusted salmon
- source
- Rosa M. Reynoso Robiou/Getty Images
This dish combines two Northwestern staples – hazelnuts and salmon – into one delectable fall dish. And since hazelnuts are in season in the fall, there’s no better time to try the combination.
Pacific Northwest: Mushroom risotto
- source
- Rick Grant / iStock
Fall is the season for mushrooms in the Pacific Northwest, so any dish that incorporates fungi will be extra tasty this time of year.
Source: Oregon Live
Pacific Northwest: Aplets & Cotlets
- source
- Liberty Orchards
Similar to Turkish delights, these sweet, crunchy candies hailing from Washington state combine fruit and nuts for a tangy treat. The classic Aplet combines Washington apples and walnuts, while the Cotlet does the same with ripe apricots. Founded by two Armenian immigrants, Liberty Orchards has made the classic candies by hand since 1920.
Source: Liberty Orchards
Southwest: Chicken tortilla soup
- source
- martinturzak / iStock
Soup is undoubtedly an idyllic autumn comfort food, and the chicken tortilla variety – which includes chicken, cheese, black beans, tomato, garlic, onion, jalepeño, and tortilla – is a classic in the Southwest. And since jalapeños are harvested from October until the first frost, fall is the best time to incorporate the spicy peppers into any dish.
Source: Colorado State Food Source Information
Southwest: Texas brisket
- source
- Jake Gabbard/INSIDER
Texas style brisket is a hit in the Southwest no matter the time of year, but the juicy, melt-in-your-mouth smoked meat makes for a satisfying meal as the weather cools and the leaves turn.
Southwest: Southwestern cornbread
- source
- Joyce Marshall/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
Often prepared in a skillet, Southwestern cornbread incorporates buttermilk, cornmeal, cheddar, and peppers into a fluffy, warm bread with a bit of a kick.
Southwest: Chili con carne
- source
- ksenee/Getty Images
The ultimate comfort food, chili con carne is a Southwestern staple featuring ground beef, chili peppers, tomatoes, beans, onions, and various spices. Peak chili pepper harvesting season typically ranges from late summer to early winter, so your chili con carne game will be strongest in the fall.
Source: CUESA
Southwest: Southwestern stuffing
- source
- wsmahar/Getty Images
Southwesterners put a spin on this Thanksgiving classic by combining bell peppers, jalapeño peppers, chorizo sausage, and corn bread.