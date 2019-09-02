Regional fall foods in the US that everyone should try in their lifetime

caption The list features classic fall foods like apple cider doughnuts and stuffing, along with more unconventional offerings like apple pie with cheddar (pictured). source Acme Food Arts/Getty Images

‘Tis the season of cozy sweaters, apple picking, haunted hay rides – and, of course, Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

But the cooler weather also brings along a new season of delicious feasts. And different regions across the United States have a wide variety of dishes known to be at their best during autumn.

New England is home to classics like pumpkin pie and apple cider doughnuts, but also boasts the unconventional combination of apple pie and cheddar cheese. Down the coast, hearty meals like Brunswick stew and jambalaya flourish in the fall.

Over on the West Coast, corn bread and mushrooms dominate the season, while the Midwest serves everything from Hotdish – a casserole made from ground beef, vegetables, and tater tots – to beer soup.

Check out the regional fall foods in the US that you should try below:

New England: Apple cider doughnuts

caption Apple cider doughnuts. source bhofack2/Getty Images

Few foods encapsulate the brilliance of autumn like fresh, warm apple cider doughnuts, and New England makes them better than anywhere else in the country.

New England: Hasty pudding

caption Hasty pudding. source sbossert/Getty Images

This New England staple is made from cornmeal or wheat flour mixed with milk or water. It’s served hot with the consistency of oatmeal, and often comes with a dollop of ice cream or whipped cream on top.

New England: Apple cider

Fresh apple cider is available in many places throughout the US, but there’s nothing like a sweet and tangy glass from New England. The Northeastern region is so serious about the drink, in fact, that New Hampshire even named apple cider its official state beverage.

New England: Pâté chinois

caption Pâté chinois. source juliedeshaies/Getty Images

Pâté chinois – a hearty combination of potatoes, chopped meat, and corn – is the French take on the UK’s famous Shepherd’s Pie and a go-to way to stay warm and full through the brisk New England fall.

New England: Apple pie with cheddar cheese

caption Apple pie with cheddar cheese. source Acme Food Arts/Getty Images

New Englanders take the classic American dessert of apple pie to new heights by melting a slice of cheddar cheese atop the pie crust. The unconventional combo has even inspired the phrase “an apple pie without the cheese is like a kiss without the squeeze.”

New England: Pumpkin pie

caption Pumpkin pie. source rez-art/iStock

Thought to trace its American origins back to the Pilgrims, pumpkin pie is a staple across the United States – especially on Thanksgiving. Still, New England is where the classic dessert first made landfall in the US, so a trip to Massachusetts may be in order for the best pumpkin pie in the country.

New England: Apple butter

caption Apple butter. source bhofack2/Getty Images

Apple butter is essentially a richer, thicker variety of apple sauce that’s typically eaten in a similar manner to jam – on top of toast, scones, and other gluten-based vehicles. It’s made by cooking and steaming apples into an apple purée and then combining the mixture with apple cider and steaming it further.

Source: Bon Appétit

South: Pecan pie

caption Pecan pie. source Lesya Dolyuk/Shutterstock

Grown predominantly in the South, pecans are typically harvested from late September to November, making the autumn months a spectacular time to try the buttery, sugary, nutty Southern specialty.

South: Chicken and dumplings

caption Chicken and dumplings. source eurobanks/Getty Images

In Southern states like Alabama, South Carolina, and Mississippi, doughy, buttery dumplings are thrown in a hearty soup with vegetables and shredded chicken.

South: Jambalaya

caption Jambalaya. source Shutterstock

Jambalaya is a Louisiana staple typically served as a mixture of rice, some combination of shrimp, chicken, or sausage, and vegetables. Creole jambalaya is typically red because it includes tomatoes, while Cajun jambalaya does not and is brown in color.

South: Brunswick stew

caption Brunswick stew. source rudisill/Getty Images

Georgia and Virginia both claim to be the birthplace of Brunswick stew. While the true answer may never be known, this tomato-based bean, vegetable, and meat – traditionally game – medley is decidedly Southern.

Midwest: Toasted ravioli

caption Toasted ravioli. source C5Media/Getty Images

Popularized in St. Louis, Missouri, toasted ravioli are fairly self-explanatory. The classic Italian pasta pockets – filled with cheese, meat, or vegetables – are breaded and subsequently deep-fried.

Midwest: Runza (bierock)

caption Runza. source Shutterstock

A Nebraskan staple, the runza – also known as a bierock in some places – is a bread pocket stuffed with beef, cabbage or sauerkraut, onions, and seasonings.

Midwest: Hotdish

caption Hotdish. source DreamBigPhotos/Getty Images

Native to Minnesota, hotdish is a casserole typically made by layering ground beef with canned, cream-based soup along with an assortment of vegetables. The entire mixture is then topped with tater tots and cheese.

Midwest: Michigan pasty

caption Michigan pasty. source bhofack2/Getty Images

The Michigan pasty is a handheld pastry puff filled with ground beef, ground pork, and an assortment of hardy vegetables.

Midwest: Beer soup

caption Beer soup. source LauriPatterson/Getty Images

A hearty soup comprised primarily of ale and cheddar cheese, beer soup is a classic fall treat that’s sure to warm you up on cold autumn days.

Pacific Northwest: Hazelnut-crusted salmon

caption Hazelnut-crusted salmon. source Rosa M. Reynoso Robiou/Getty Images

This dish combines two Northwestern staples – hazelnuts and salmon – into one delectable fall dish. And since hazelnuts are in season in the fall, there’s no better time to try the combination.

Pacific Northwest: Mushroom risotto

caption Mushroom risotto. source Rick Grant / iStock

Fall is the season for mushrooms in the Pacific Northwest, so any dish that incorporates fungi will be extra tasty this time of year.

Source: Oregon Live

Pacific Northwest: Aplets & Cotlets

caption Aplets & Cotlets. source Liberty Orchards

Similar to Turkish delights, these sweet, crunchy candies hailing from Washington state combine fruit and nuts for a tangy treat. The classic Aplet combines Washington apples and walnuts, while the Cotlet does the same with ripe apricots. Founded by two Armenian immigrants, Liberty Orchards has made the classic candies by hand since 1920.

Source: Liberty Orchards

Southwest: Chicken tortilla soup

caption Chicken tortilla soup. source martinturzak / iStock

Soup is undoubtedly an idyllic autumn comfort food, and the chicken tortilla variety – which includes chicken, cheese, black beans, tomato, garlic, onion, jalepeño, and tortilla – is a classic in the Southwest. And since jalapeños are harvested from October until the first frost, fall is the best time to incorporate the spicy peppers into any dish.

Source: Colorado State Food Source Information

Southwest: Texas brisket

caption Brisket. source Jake Gabbard/INSIDER

Texas style brisket is a hit in the Southwest no matter the time of year, but the juicy, melt-in-your-mouth smoked meat makes for a satisfying meal as the weather cools and the leaves turn.

Southwest: Southwestern cornbread

caption Southwestern cornbread. source Joyce Marshall/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Often prepared in a skillet, Southwestern cornbread incorporates buttermilk, cornmeal, cheddar, and peppers into a fluffy, warm bread with a bit of a kick.

Southwest: Chili con carne

caption Chili con carne. source ksenee/Getty Images

The ultimate comfort food, chili con carne is a Southwestern staple featuring ground beef, chili peppers, tomatoes, beans, onions, and various spices. Peak chili pepper harvesting season typically ranges from late summer to early winter, so your chili con carne game will be strongest in the fall.

Source: CUESA

Southwest: Southwestern stuffing

caption Southwest style stuffing. source wsmahar/Getty Images

Southwesterners put a spin on this Thanksgiving classic by combining bell peppers, jalapeño peppers, chorizo sausage, and corn bread.