23 movies we can’t wait to see for the rest of the year

caption Joaquin Phoenix debuts a new Joker this October. source Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

Insider rounds up the movies to see this fall and winter from “It Chapter Two” through “Frozen 2.”

There are well over 50 movies coming to theaters for the rest of the year.

Insider went through the potential blockbusters and award hopefuls coming to theaters from September through the end of the year.

From two Stephen King thrillers to Disney’s big “Frozen” sequel, here’s what we’re looking forward to this fall.

1. “It: Chapter Two”

caption Pennywise is returning to haunt Derry, Maine again. source Warner Bros.

Release date: September 6

What it’s about: The “It” sequel takes place 27 years later with Pennywise the Clown returning to prey on the town of Derry, Maine. The members of the Losers’ Club reunite to fulfill their promise and take him down once and for all.

Why to see it: Not only is the original cast back and reprising their roles, but Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, and more are playing the group all grown up. I’m most excited to see Pennywise, a horrifying Bill Skarsgård, terrorize and haunt the new cast. If the trailers are any indication of the sequel, it’s going to be a scary time. – Kirsten Acuna

Watch the trailer here and read our review here.

Read more: Here’s the grown-up cast of ‘It: Chapter Two’ and who they’re playing

2. “Hustlers”

caption Lili Reinhart, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, and Constance Wu star in the film. source Annapurna Pictures/STX Entertainment

Release date: September 13

What it’s about: The revenge tale stars Lili Reinhart, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, and Constance Wu – with special appearances from Cardi B and Lizzo – as a group of strippers who team up to take money from privileged Wall Street men.

Why to see it: If the stacked cast mentioned above didn’t already convince you, consider the added intrigue of a real-life inspiration. “Hustler” is based on a 2015 New York magazine article called “The Hustlers at Scores,” written by Jessica Pressler (whose onscreen counterpart will be played by Julia Stiles). – Callie Ahlgrim

Watch the trailer here.

3. “The Goldfinch”

caption Oakes Fegley (“Pete’s Dragon”) plays Theodore Decker in “The Goldfinch.” source Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios

Release date: September 13

What it’s about: Based on Donna Tartt’s award-winning novel, “The Goldfinch” is a coming-of-age story about a New York City boy whose life is upended when his mother dies, setting off a chain reaction of events that lead him to start making terrible choices as an adult.

Why to see it: The book is devastatingly beautiful, with memorable characters and dramatic turns in the plot. Starring Angel Elgort, Oakes Fegley, Finn Wolfhard, Nicole Kidman, Jeffrey Wright, Aneurin Barnard, Sarah Paulson, Luke Wilson, and more, early looks at “The Goldfinch” make it one of the most promising dramas for the fall season. – Kim Renfro

Watch the trailer here.

4. “Ad Astra”

caption It’s Brad Pitt. In space. So it’s probably going to be a good time. source Francois Duhamel/20th Century Fox

Release date: September 20

What it’s about: Astronaut Roy McBride (played by Brad Pitt) learns that his father (Tommy Lee Jones) isn’t dead and has been missing in space. What begins as a mission to save his dad turns into a larger mystery that puts the safety of the planet in his hands.

Why to see it: In 2017, director James Gray told Collider he wanted to make “the most realistic depiction of space travel” you’ve ever seen in a movie. I’m ready.

The trailers definitely give me “Interstellar” vibes of Matthew McConaughey’s character trying save humanity and reconnect with his daughter. “Ad Astra” has the potential to be the next big space epic. Donald Sutherland and Liv Tyler also star. – Kirsten Acuna

Watch the trailer here.

5. “Downton Abbey”

caption Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery reprise their roles in the “Downton Abbey” movie. source Focus Features

Release date: September 20

What it’s about: The whole gang is back two years after the finale of the TV series. But everyone is on high alert as the King and Queen are coming to visit.

Why to see it: As with every season of “Downton Abbey,” us fans were willing to follow wherever they wanted to take us. Yes, some surprise deaths tested our loyalty but the true fans continued on. I’m here for the royal visit and all the backstabbing, badmouthing that comes with it. In the end, I know that the upstairs/downstairs will come together in the end. – Jethro Nededog

You can watch the trailer here.

6. “Joker”

caption Joaquin Phoenix is the next iteration of the Clown Prince of Crime. source Warner Bros.

Release date: October 4

What it’s about: Todd Phillips’ DC origin spin-off is centered around Batman’s greatest foe, The Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Why we’re intrigued: If you’re worried about whether or not the new Clown Prince of Crime will live up to Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning performance in “The Dark Knight,” you can rest easy. Early reviews for the film are raving over Phoenix’s performance as the Joker, with some positioning him, and the movie, for an Oscar nomination.

Don’t expect this to be connected to any of the other recent DC movies. The film appears to be set long before Bruce Wayne ever becomes the Caped Crusader as Phoenix’s Joker has some beef with Wayne’s father, Thomas. If “Joker” performs well, maybe it will open the doors for a line of darker standalone WB films. – Kirsten Acuna

Read more: 17 photos of Joaquin Phoenix in clown makeup give hints at the new “Joker” movie

7. “The King”

caption Timothée Chalamet stars in “The King.” source Netflix

Release date: November 1 on Netflix, and in theaters on October 11

What it’s about: Timothée Chalamet will portray King Henry V, also known as Hal. The story will follow Hal’s coronation after his tyrant father’s death, and how the young king must learn to navigate the politics that come with the English throne and an ongoing war.

Why see it: By the looks of the trailer, “The King” checks off all the period drama aspects that make them so enticing to watch: Stunning settings, a divisive plot, and amazing costumes. People already can’t stop swooning over Chalamet and Robert Pattinson starring in a movie together – with their bold haircuts at the center of attention. – Angélica Acevedo

Watch the trailer here.

8. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

caption Tom Hanks transforms into Mister Rogers. source Sony Pictures

Release date:October 18

What it’s about: The Sony movie is inspired by Esquire’s 2017 article “Can You Say… Hero?” by journalist Tom Junod (played by Matthew Rhys) and the friendship he formed with Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks) as he was assigned a profile of the host of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

Why to see it: America’s favorite dad, Tom Hanks, will be playing America’s favorite neighbor. The trailer made me fall in love all over again with the series. – Kirsten Acuna

Watch the trailer here.

9. “JoJo Rabbit”

caption Taika Waititi plays Hitler in “Jojo Rabbit.” source Fox Searchlight

Release date: October 18

What it’s about: Billed as an anti-Hitler satire, “Jojo Rabbit” focuses on Jojo, a young boy during WWII who’s training with the Hitler youth. Jojo’s only companion is his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler, and things get complicated when he finds a Jewish girl hidden in his attic.

Why to see it: Director Taika Waititi is best known for his film “Thor: Ragnarok,” but will take a whole new approach to WWII with “JoJo Rabbit.” If the trailers are any indication, the film will portray Hitler in an entirely different light, while still exploring themes of otherism and belonging. Scarlett Johansson, Rebel Wilson, and “Game of Thrones” star Alfie Allen will also appear in the film, in case you needed more convincing. – Libby Torres

Watch the trailer here.

10. “Harriet”

caption Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monáe will star in “Harriet.” source Focus Features

Release Date: November 1

What it’s about: The film will follow the real-life story of Harriet Tubman, one of the most important figures in US history for having helped free hundreds of slaves in the late 1800s.

Why see it: Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman shines in the trailer, and is joined by “Moonlight’s” Janelle Monáe, “Hamilton’s” Leslie Odom Jr., and “The Favourite’s” Joe Alwyn. The movie will undoubtedly showcase a raw and necessary look into the US’ history of slavery by highlighting one woman who chose to live her life protecting and fighting for her people. – Angélica Acevedo

Watch the trailer here.

11. “Paradise Hills”

caption Milla Jovovich and Emma Roberts star in “Paradise Hills.” source Samuel Goldwyn Films

Realease date: November 1

What it’s about: A group of young girls are sent to an idyllic boarding school called Paradise, where they will be groomed into being what their world desires of them. But they soon realize that things aren’t as perfect as they seem, and must work together to escape.

Why see it: Emma Roberts, Awkwafina, Eiza González, Danielle Macdonald, and Mila Jovovich make up the impressive cast for this women-lead, sci-fi movie. If the futuristic dystopian society plot doesn’t already grab your attention, the stellar cast and stunning visuals surely will. – Angélica Acevedo

Watch the trailer here.

12. “Terminator: Dark Fate”

caption Linda Hamilton will be back for the next “Terminator” installment and that’s one of the main reasons to get excited. source Paramount Pictures

Release date: November 1

What it’s about: A Terminator is sent from the future by Skynet to kill a young woman in the past. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s original T-800 joins Sarah Connor (played by Linda Hamilton) to protect them and the future. If that sounds familiar, it’s because it sounds a lot like the plot of the first “Terminator” film.

Why to see it: Does anyone need a sixth “Teminator” movie? Not really. But the fact that this one scraps the last three from existence is intriguing. “Dark Fate” will be a sequel to “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” which is, arguably, the best “Terminator” movie in the franchise.

So it’s also exciting to see Hamilton reprise her role as Connor along with Schwarzenegger. “Judgment Day” actor Edward Furlong will also be back as John Connor. Tim Miller (“Deadpool”) is directing. – Kirsten Acuna

You can watch the trailer here.

Read more: The next ‘Terminator’ is going to shake up the franchise by tossing out the last 3 movies as ‘a bad dream’

13. “Doctor Sleep”

caption Ewan McGregor stars in the Warner Bros. sequel. source Warner Bros.

Release date: November 8

What it’s about: You may not be able to tell from the title, but the film is a sequel to 1980’s “The Shining,” following a grown-up Dan Torrence. As he tries to forget his past at the Overlook Hotel, it unexpectedly weaves its way back into his life after meeting a young girl who also has the power of the shining and learning of a dangerous group who wants that power for themselves.

Why to see it: Stephen King released the follow-up novel to “The Shining” in 2013 and the New York Times’ best-seller is a really fast read (despite its daunting 640-page length). We’re most excited to see Ewan McGregor take on the role of Jack Torrence’s full grown son, Danny. Jack Nicholson played Jack in “The Shining.” – Kirsten Acuna

You can watch the trailer here.

14. “Last Christmas”

caption Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding star in “Last Christmas.” source Universal Pictures

Release date: November 8

What it’s about: Emilia Clarke plays a woman named Kate who works at a Christmas store in London and also sings. She meets Tom (portrayed by “Crazy Rich Asians” star Henry Golding), and the pair of strangers bump into each other often, eventually falling in love.

Why to see it: “Last Christmas” will be Clarke’s first movie since completing her run as Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” for eight seasons. The film also looks to be a delightful holiday movie that will feature music from late singer George Michael. Plus, it’ll be interesting to see if the popular fan theory about Golding’s character being a ghost or angel is actually true. – Olivia Singh

Watch the trailer here.

15. “Ford v. Ferrari”

caption Matt Damon and Christian Bale team up in “Ford v. Ferrari.” source Merrick Morton/20th Century Fox

Release date: November 15

What it’s about: The biographical drama follows Ford’s quest to build a car to compete with the Ferrari at the Le Mans race in France. Ford’s determination led to the creation of the GT40.

Why to see it: This one’s for car enthusiasts. Now that Disney oversees Fox’s film properties, this is a likely contender for the studio to get an Oscar nomination for one of its two leads. The early buzz for the film at the Telluride Film Festival is that it could be a best picture nominee in addition to landing a few acting nods. – Kirsten Acuna

And, honestly, who doesn’t want to watch Bale and Damon on the big screen together?

You can watch the trailer here.

16. “Charlie’s Angels”

caption Ella Balinska, Elizabeth Banks, and Kristen Stewart star in the new “Charlie’s Angels” sequel. source Sony Pictures

Release date: November 15

What it’s about: “Charlie’s Angels” is getting a reboot 19 years after the original movie (which starred Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu) was released. Kristen Stewart, “Aladdin” actress Naomi Scott, and rising star Ella Balinska team up as the badass private detectives who go undercover to fulfill dangerous missions. The film will be directed by Elizabeth Banks, who also co-wrote the screenplay and takes on the iconic role of Bosley.

Why to see it: A “Charlie’s Angels” reboot is long overdue, and Stewart, Scott, and Balinska seem like a solid trio to take on the mantle for a new generation. The trailer promises explosions, action sequences, and plenty of humorous one-liners. “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” breakout actor Noah Centineo also makes an appearance in the movie as a “handsome nerd.” The movie features a new track called “Don’t Call Me Angel” from pop powerhouses Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey, too. – Olivia Singh

Watch the trailer here.

17. “Frozen 2”

caption Anna and Elsa will need to go on an adventure to help save the world. source Walt Disney

Release date: November 22

What it’s about: As Elsa’s powers grow, a voice calls to her from a mysterious place and leads her (along with Anna, Kristoff, Sven, and Olaf) on a new adventure.

Why to see it: The first “Frozen” movie was a Disney phenomenon, and the anticipated sequel looks to be a welcome exploration of the magic and mythology built into the movie’s world. Insider got a peek at footage and a new song from “Frozen 2” during a recent D23 Expo event, and it looks every bit as delightful as the original movie. – Kim Renfro

Watch the trailer here.

Read more: 3 unanswered questions from the first ‘Frozen’ movie the new sequel will address

18. “Knives Out”

caption LaKeith Stanfield, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, and Daniel Craig star in “Knives Out.” source Lionsgate

Release date: Wednesday, November 27

What it’s about: Crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (played by Christopher Plummer) is murdered shortly after celebrating his 85th birthday with his family, and everyone’s a suspect in the case.

Why to see it: “Knives Out” stars LaKeith Stanfield as Lt. Elliott and Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc, who investigate and try to solve the whodunit. The stellar cast also includes Chris Evans as an arrogant relative, plus Jamie Lee Curtis, Katherine Langford, and Toni Collette as more members of the family. Based on the trailer, the Rian Johnson-directed movie looks like an exciting take on the murder mystery genre. – Olivia Singh

Watch the trailer here.

19. “Marriage Story”

caption Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver star as a couple in the midst of a divorce. source Wilson Webb/Netflix

Release date: December 6

What it’s about: The Noah Baumbach-directed drama tracks the intimacy of a crumbling marriage. Baumbach has admitted that he weaved details from his own 2010 divorce into the film, which promises to pack a strong emotional punch.

Why to see it: Since its debut at the Venice International Film Festival, critics have praised “Marriage Story” as the writer-director’s “breakthrough into the dramatic stratosphere” and raved about the powerful performances from Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. Plus, it’ll be on Netflix, so you really have no excuse. – Callie Ahlgrim

Watch the trailer here.

20. “Bombshell”

caption Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie star in “Bombshell.” source BRON Studios/GEM Entertainment

Release date: December 20

What it’s about: Starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie, “Bombshell” will portray the real-life events surrounding the resignation of Fox News CEO Roger Ailes in 2016. Ailes stepped down after numerous women, including Megyn Kelly (Theron) and Gretchen Carlson (Kidman) accused him of sexual harassment.

Why to see it: The Ailes scandal was one of the first instances of women speaking out against powerful sexual harassers, since it happened about a year before the Me Too movement really took off. It’ll be interesting to see how the filmmakers approach the subject matter in retrospect, given our attitudes towards toxic masculinity and abuses of power now. – Libby Torres

Watch the trailer here.

21. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

caption Is Rey going dark? source Star Wars/YouTube

Release date: December 20

What it’s about: It’s the culmination of nine “Star Wars” movies, wrapping up Luke Skywalker’s story that started in 1977’s “A New Hope.”

Why to see it: Can Kylo Ren be saved from the dark side of the Force? How will Princess Leia’s story wrap up? Will we ever learn whether or not Rey is a Skywalker? And what’s up with Rey’s new red lightsaber in the latest teaser? Is she going dark?

We’re hoping that director J.J. Abrams answers all of these questions and more in December’s “Episode IX.” We’re especially curious about how Emperor Palpatine will be incorporated into the film since he supposedly died years ago. – Kirsten Acuna

Watch the newest teaser for the movie here.

Read more: ‘Star Wars’ fans are going wild with theories about Rey’s red lightsaber in the new ‘Rise of Skywalker’ teaser

22. “Little Women”

caption Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet star in “Little Women.” source Sony Pictures

Release date: December 25

What it’s about: Based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, “Little Women” follows the lives of four sisters growing up in 19th century New England.

Why to see it: Writer and director Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”), an exciting new filmmaker, and her ensemble cast combined with the beloved story of the March family has us eagerly anticipating this new version of “Little Women.” – Kim Renfro

Watch the trailer here.

23. “Just Mercy”

caption Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx star in the Warner Bros.’ drama this Christmas. source Warner Bros.

Release date: December 25

What it’s about: Lawyer Bryan Stevenson (played by Michael B. Jordan) and local advocate Eva Ansley (Brie Larson) fight to prove the innocence of a man (Jamie Foxx) sentenced to die for the muder of an 18-year-old.

Why to see it: Kilmonger and Captain Marvel together in a movie about fighting social injustices? Sign me up.

More seriously, the film is based on Stevenson who helped defend those who were wrongly convicted and put on death row and his 2014 book “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption.” After “Fruitvale Station,” it’s about time Jordan gets an Oscar nod. This may be the film to give him one. – Kirsten Acuna

You can watch a trailer here.