Can you solve this Christmas-themed brainteaser in under 2 minutes?

caption An elf fell off Santa’s sleigh. source Courtesy of holidaycottages.co.uk

There’s a new brainteaser straight out of the North Pole, just in time for Christmas.

How fast are you?

‘Tis the season for holiday-themed brainteasers! Today, courtesy of rental service holidaycottages.co.uk, there’s a brand new tricky puzzle to solve.

Ready to see? You’re looking for an elf.

caption Can you spot the elf? source Courtesy of holidaycottages.co.uk

Have you spotted him?

According to holidaycottages.co.uk, the average time it takes to solve this brainteaser is just under two minutes – 1 minute, 46 seconds to be exact.

Need a hint?

He’s rocking a blue hat.

Keep scrolling …

OK, ready to see where this jolly little elf is hiding?

Here it is.

caption He’s peeking out from behind a house. source Courtesy of holidaycottages.co.uk

Did you solve it? What was your time?