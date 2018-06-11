The latest ‘Fallout 76’ game is going to be completely different than any previous ‘Fallout’ game

source Bethesda

“Fallout” fans – and anyone who enjoys video games at all, really – should mark your calendars for November 14, when “Fallout 76” is released.

At the E3 video game mega-event this week, “Fallout” creator Bethesda announced a huge number of new details surrounding “Fallout 76,” the latest game in the franchise, coming to Microsoft Xbox One, Sony PlayStation 4, and the Windows PC.

Apart from a new timeline, location, adventures, and monsters to fend off, Bethesda introduced a brand new way for the game to be played that we haven’t seen before in a “Fallout” game. Get ready, long-time “Fallout” fans, because “Fallout 76” is online-only, bringing the series into multiplayer for the first time ever.

Check out “Fallout 76”:

“Fallout 76” takes place in West Virginia shortly after the world was ravaged by nuclear war, placing it earlier in the timeline than previous “Fallout” games.

source Bethesda

Previous versions of the “Fallout” series have taken place decades and even centuries after the nuclear war. The latest release – “Fallout 4” – was set 200 years after the nuclear war in the Boston area, for example.

During E3, Bethesda’s Todd Howard said the company is features all-new lighting, rendering, and landscape technology that contains “16 times” the detail as previous “Fallout” games.

In the year 2076, 25 years after the nuclear war, those who took shelter in Vault-Tec’s fabled Vault 76 are celebrating “Reclamation Day.”

source Bethesda

In the world of “Fallout,” a small subsection of humanity survived a nuclear holocaust by taking shelter in massive, radiation-sheilded vaults – essentially, entire small-scale underground cities made to sustain mankind until it was safe to go outside.

Vault 76 has been mentioned in every “Fallout” game to date, and is referred to as one of the first few bunkers to open after the nuclear war.

On Reclamation Day, Vault 76 opens.

It marks the beginning of America’s effort to rebuild and re-civilize after the nuclear war.

source Bethesda

You’ll be able to play solo, like you have with the other “Fallout” games, promises creator Bethesda.

source Bethesda

Or you’ll be able to team up and play with other players online, which is completely new in the “Fallout” series.

source Bethesda

Every character in the game is actually a real player online. The entire game is based online. You won’t need to play with other players to play the game, promises Bethesda, and you’ll be able to play through the adventure solo. But you might want to team up, given the inhospitability of the postapocalyptic wasteland.

It’s a “wide open world, with very few rules,” Howard said.

And build bases together!

source Bethesda

You’ll be able to build a home base with your online friends, but you’ll have to fend off enemy players or monsters, too. Help players in other settlements to form alliances, too!

Playing online also means that you’ll likely face unfriendly fellow players who shoot rockets at you while you amble about in the woods.

You’ll probably be able to take on some of the new mutated monsters in “Fallout 76” alone.

source YouTube/Bethesda

But you could probably benefit form the help of other online players when fighting some of the really big bads, like this hulking monster to the right.

caption There’s a hulking monster to the right, as seen in the “Fallout 76” trailer from E3. source YouTube/Bethesda

Some of the beasts you’ll find are based on the folklore of West Virginia, said Howard at E3.

And there are giant sloths, which are considered extremely dangerous.

source Bethesda

And let’s not forget the robots. These ones have red stars on their shell, which could mean they’re left overs from a Soviet attack during the war.

source Bethesda

To survive the nuclear West Virginian wasteland, you’ll have access to the series’ signature power armor, plus a variety of weaponry from both before and after the nuclear war.

source Bethesda

You could be an unbeatable force if your entire online squad manages to suit up in power armor.

As you’d expect, you’ll be geared with the Pip-Boy, a retro-style computer that straps to your arm. It’s like the smartphone of the “Fallout” era. It shows you a map of the area you’re in, manages your inventory, and plays music, too!

source Bethesda

The game looks stunning.

source YouTube/Bethesda

And you’ll be wandering through a variety of settings, from nuclear war-torn inner cities…

source Bethesda

…to the peaceful West Virginia countryside that’ll help you forget about the nuclear devastation.

source YouTube/Bethesda

There will be six “distinct regions,” Howard said at E3. Each has its own “style, risks, and rewards.”

Check out the trailer for “Fallout 76,” which releases for Microsoft Xbox One, Sony PlayStation 4, and the Windows PC.

“Fallout 76” will be released on November 14 on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

And also check out Bethesda’s “Fallout 76” presentation from E3 for the full details, which I couldn’t possible fit on a single article.