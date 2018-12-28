‘It’s insulting’: Players banned for cheating in ‘Fallout 76’ are being told to write an essay to reclaim their account

caption Players banned from “Fallout 76” have been asked to complete an assignment to reclaim their account. source “Fallout 76”

Bethesda Studios, the company behind “Fallout 76,” recently banned a wave of players from the game for cheating with third-party modifications.

Banned players received an email from the company saying that to appeal their ban, they would need to write an essay explaining why “cheat software” is detrimental to online games.

The email doesn’t specify exactly what software leads to a ban, and affected players are pushing back against the assignment.

“Fallout 76” has been steeped in controversy since its launch in November, with players reporting game-halting bugs and customer service issues.

Members of the “Fallout 76” community reacted to the wave of bans on Reddit and YouTube. Players were initially unsure exactly what software led to the ban, but reports from several banned players specified a handful of programs including Cheat Engine and Nexus Mod Manager. Mod software can be used for a range of effects, like making a player unkillable, or duplicating rare items and money.

However, some of those impacted by the bans claimed they only used third-party modifications to improve the game’s graphics or fix persistent issues, changes that don’t alter how the game plays or impact other players. With the email failing to identify how the cheat software was used, players on the r/Fallout subreddit felt that Bethesda’s essay request was both condescending and presumptuous in assuming that all mods have a negative impact.

“Its insulting. We are adults, or most of us; and the rest are (probably) mid-teens or older. Frankly this sort of thing is unprofessional; we aren’t some tweens in [in-school suspension] for tagging a room; we are paying costumers that used 3rd party modifications to fix their broken product,” a user named Vaperius wrote.

