Relatives were shocked when their supposedly dead brother showed up at a friend’s BBQ

- Two families are suing the Chicago Police Department and Mercy Hospital after the police and hospital misidentified a man who was severely beaten, with the wrong family authorizing that man to be taken off life support.
- The family was shocked after their relative, Alfonso Bennett, showed up at a barbecue after being declared dead.
- The man who died was actually 68-year-old Elisha Brittman.
- The families allege that the hospital authorized Bennett’s family to remove Brittman from life support.
It was a tragic case of mistaken identity that’s now lead to a lawsuit.
On May 13, Rosie Brooks received a call from a social worker at Mercy Hospital in Chicago, looking for relatives of Alfonso Bennett. When Brooks said she was his brother, the social worker said Bennett was in the ICU, Brooks told WBBM.
Brooks and her sister, Brenda Bennett-Johnson, rushed to the hospital. But the man, hooked to the ventilator and a tube in his mouth, didn’t look like their brother. He was brought in after being discovered naked, without identification, and badly beaten with his face unrecognizable.
“They kept saying CPD identified this person as our brother,” Bennett-Johnson said.
Eventually, and based on the word of the authorities, the sisters signed the necessary paperwork to take him off life support, according to WBBM.
While making funeral arrangements and grieving, however, Bennett-Johnson received a call from her sister, Yolanda, that would change everything: Bennett had just walked through her front door, completely unscathed, and ready to attend a friend’s BBQ.
“I could have almost had a heart attack,” Bennett-Johnson told WBBM.
In a case of mistaken identity, the Chicago police and the hospital misidentified the man, who was actually 68-year-old Elisha Brittman, according to a lawsuit filed this week by both families against the Chicago Police Department and Mercy Hospital. They allege that the hospital authorized Bennett’s family to remove Brittman from life support, without Brittman’s family knowing, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
“They find a guy naked, beat up, under a car, no ID and just take him to Mercy. My thing is if it had been a different ZIP code, would it have made a difference? Because you have a John Doe, no ID, naked and under a car, wouldn’t you want to know how he got under the car? Who put him under there? What happened?” Brooks told the Chicago Tribune. “To me that means black lives don’t matter.”
Thanks to the mix up, Alonzo Bennett is now struggling to reclaim his disability and social security payments.
The Chicago Police Department told the Tribune they have opened an investigation into the death, adding “we have detectives looking into every aspect of this incident – from the incident response to the circumstances leading to the hospitalization and the notification of family members.”
To say that we currently have questions is an understatement,” tweeted AJ Gugliemi, the chief communications officer for the Chicago Police Department.
To say that we currently have questions is an understatement. We have detectives looking into every aspect of this incident – from the incident response to the circumstances leading to the hospitalization and the notification of family members. Details to follow as we learn more. https://t.co/OUGp0CRPVI
— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 13, 2019
“It just brought a lot of trauma to the family, the Brittmann family and the Bennett family,” Tracy Brittmann, Elisha’s nephew, told ABC News.
