Gilroy gunman’s family say they don’t condone his ‘hateful thoughts’ and are ‘heartbroken’ over the shooting that left 3 dead

The family of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooter released a statement on Tuesday, condemning his actions.

Meanwhile, the FBI has announced that they are probing the shooting as a “domestic terrorism” case.

The gunman killed three people and injured 13 others before shooting himself.

The family of the man who killed three people and injured more than a dozen more at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California, on July 28 are condemning his actions.

On Tuesday, Santino William Legan’s family issued a statement saying they are “heartbroken” that he “committed this violence in his hometown, at a family event meant to celebrate the tight knit community we have been a part of for twenty years.”

“We have never and would never condone the hateful thoughts and ideologies that led to this event, and it is impossible to reconcile this with the son we thought we knew,” the family added.

On the day of the attack, the gunman urged his followers on Instagram to read a 19th century book popular with white supremacists, but his ideologies are something investigators are still trying to work out.

The FBI announced on Tuesday that the bureau is investigating the Gilroy shooting as a possible “domestic terrorism” case.

At a news conference, John F. Bennett, the FBI special agent in charge in San Francisco, said the gunman had been exploring several “competing” violent ideologies, but it’s unclear which – if any – inspired the attack.

Legan is said to have made a “target list” of religious institutions, Democratic and Republic political organizations, and federal buildings.

The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as police started to engage him in a gunfight at the festival.

Read the full statement from the shooter’s family: