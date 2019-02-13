A British family is offering a tutor $130 an hour to teach their ‘nightmare’ children who have scared off 7 tutors in the last 2 years

caption Child of the family in question not pictured. source Shutterstock.com

A British family is offering tutors £100/hour ($130/hour) to teach their “nightmare” children.

The family of six has gone through seven tutors in the last year due to their kids’ shocking behaviour.

In an advert posted on Tutor House, the father warns that the children have been known to play pranks, like throwing flour and eggs, and even locked one tutor in a garage for two hours.

Nevertheless, he says they’re not bad kids – they just need the right tutor.

The tutor must have the capacity to work 12 hours a week outside of school times, which equates to an annual salary of more than £62,000 ($80,000).

Some parents have it tougher than others.

While some kids will happily read, write, and draw under the instruction of their teachers, others don’t find it quite so easy to accept instruction from authority.

One such family in Birmingham, England has gone through seven tutors in the last two years due to their four “nightmare” children.

The anonymous parents are currently advertising on Tutor House, an online platform for finding tutors, in a bid to find a “Nanny McPhee” tutor that can discipline their children.

Recognising that their children – a five-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, and two twin boys who are seven – can be a handful, the parents are offering a staggering £100/hour ($130/hour) salary.

“I believe previous tutors have failed because they haven’t taken charge of the situation.”

Each child requires three hours of one-to-one tuition a week, therefore the tutor must have the capacity to work 12 hours a week around their school times.

This equates to an annual salary of more than £62,000 ($80,000).

“I feel it’s my duty to say that previously tutors have been subjected to physical fighting, swearing and shouting, and they have been known to play pranks, like throwing flour and eggs,” the father warns in the advert.

“To put it into perspective we’ve had one tutor last only two weeks before because he was locked in the garage for 2 hours, and had another call our children ‘the devil reincarnated.'”

Despite this, the parents do not believe their children are evil, they “just haven’t been educationally stimulated by the right people,” the father says.

“I believe previous tutors have failed because they haven’t taken charge of the situation. They’re pretty well behaved with us!” he adds.

The advert specifies that the successful candidate will have a minimum of five years’ experience in tutoring or teaching, and be available to have a trial shift with the family to see how they interact with the children.

“In my head, I think we need someone like Coach Carter!”

The father, who works in construction, told INSIDER via email that by sharing their story with the public, the couple are hoping to give their ad the reach it needs to track down a suitable tutor: “It’s exhausting finding and then hiring,” he added.

Asked why he thinks his children are well behaved around him and his wife, who is a dentist, the father said: “Unlike some of the tutors in the past we aren’t afraid to discipline them when they need it.

“When our kids meet someone new they like to test boundaries and see what they can get away with, especially if it means getting out of doing school work.”

He added that they are looking for someone that has experience in teaching troublesome kids, but is also kind – and a great numeracy and literacy tutor.

“In my head, I think we need someone like Coach Carter!” he said, referencing Samuel L. Jackson’s iconic basketball coach character. “Ultimately we need a strong disciplinarian that our kids respect, who can still make learning fun.”

“When we saw the advert we were stunned,” Alex Dyer, co-founder of Tutor House said. “It sounded like something out of ‘Nanny McPhee,’ but this is always the case with twins – they are hard work!

“We have hundreds of professionals onsite who specialise in numeracy and literacy subjects, so one of them will be able to help this family out.

“Alternatively, if a straight-talking, stern tutor is out there and thinks they can take these children on and deliver a good level of service, please sign up and get in touch!

“The family has assured us that no tutors have been hurt in the past, however, the new candidate must be a strong disciplinarian that demands respect, to put the kids back in their place when they act up.”

Prospective tutors feeling brave enough to take on the challenge can apply via the Tutor House website here.