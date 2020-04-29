What life is like for a family quarantining in an empty treehouse village that usually accommodates 52 people

caption Griffin, the owner of the Dominican Tree House Village, continues to live at the resort during the lockdown. source Cam Greene

On March 19, the Dominican Republic government suspended incoming travelers from arriving to the country. Current visitors were urged to head back home.

Bartolo Griffin, the owner of the Dominican Tree House Village, watched as the last guests flew back home, leaving the 22 treehouses vacant.

The family of five made the decision to stay on the property during the country’s lockdown.

The Dominican Tree House Village is a lot quieter. The sounds of the jungle birds seem louder and the communal dinner table feels longer.

The resort, which typically accommodates 50 people, is empty.

The only people left are Bartolo Griffin, his wife, and three children.

Griffin is the owner of 22 treehouses tucked in a tropical forest in El Valle, Dominican Republic.

On March 19, the Dominican Republic government suspended incoming travelers arriving. The country’s borders “effectively closed,” and tourists were urged to leave.

Griffin’s remaining guests caught the last flights out of the country on March 16. But his family of five decided to stay.

Griffin, originally from Boise, Idaho, said it wasn’t much of a consideration.

“It’s like literally living in this lost paradise with my kids,” he told Insider.

caption Griffin has three children with his current wife, Indhira. source Cam Greene

Griffin is concerned about his business, but he’s trying to appreciate the pause the coronavirus has created

The open-air treehouses sit on stilts with thatched roofs, bright red curtains, and bamboo banisters. Each morning the family wakes up in a king-size bed to the songs of the forest outside.

“We are just like this little tribe that’s living off the jungle,” the 44-year-old said. “Starting a new day together has been one of the sweetest things that are there. No pressure to be somewhere.”

Before the country’s lockdown, Griffin would typically be off helping guests, answering calls, and bouncing to wherever and whoever needed his help at the village, where prices start at $300 a night.

Today they share a similar schedule with many quarantined families around the world, but their backdrop is different.

Instead of a suburban backyard with an inflatable pool, the family can walk to a beach or river for a swim.

Schoolwork is done in a treehouse while migratory birds chirp in the background.

Instead of chicken nuggets for lunch, the family eats sancocho, a traditional soup.

caption It’s the village’s most popular season, but it sits empty since the coronavirus put all nonessential travel on hold. source Cam Greene

Griffin’s three children currently living at the resort have never experienced it deserted. “My kids are on the best staycation that you could ever have,” Griffin said.

While the coronavirus pandemic has shifted his family’s lives, the lives of Griffin’s employees have changed more drastically

The Dominican Tree House Village directly employs 37 people, so when borders closed the business, employees’ jobs were at risk.

Griffin said he initially put everyone on paid vacation and purchased 3,700 pounds of rice, or 100 pounds for each employee.

But he quickly realized that he needed to consider the potential ramifications if the pandemic lasts longer than just a month or two.

caption When the resort needed to temporarily close, Griffin gave 100 pounds of rice to each employee. source Cam Greene

His treehouse village would need to adapt.

Griffin urged his employees to pitch him agricultural projects that he could help support. “Little by little, they’re coming to me with agricultural businesses,” he said.

Projects, like building a chicken coup, planting 2,000 banana trees, and launching permaculture gardens, are designed for both the immediate and long-term success of the community.

These projects, Griffin believes, can support his employees and their families during the pandemic. They’ll also be useful when the village is up and running again.

Griffin traces his entrepreneurial drive back to his hometown in Boise, Idaho

Griffin grew up in a poor, Mormon family.

His father worked as a sheet metal worker. Each winter there was the risk, and sometimes reality, that his father would be laid off. Without an income, his family would live in a tent.

Griffin eventually went on a Mormon mission to Spain. When he came back, he didn’t have any financial support, so he started cleaning toilets.

“If you can sell the Book of Mormon, you can basically sell anything,” Griffin said.

He started selling his cleaning services to surrounding restaurants and launched a janitorial business.

Griffin went on to get married, have four kids, and get divorced.

After his divorce, he said, “I just looked at myself and said, ‘Well, what do I want for my life?”

His answer: build a treehouse village.

caption The village took two and a half years to build. source Cam Greene

Griffin grew up watching Disney movies like “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and “Mary Poppins,” but his favorite was “Swiss Family Robinson.”

In the movie, the family gets shipwrecked on an island and ends up living in a treehouse.

Griffin wanted his own “Swiss Family Robinson” life, but he needed to pick a location. He had his heart set on Costa Rica until his brother urged him to consider the Dominican Republic.

“He said to me, ‘If you don’t do anything else for me in your whole life, you’ve got to at least fly out there to check it out,'” Griffin said. “Two weeks later I jumped on a plane, went down here, and I fell in love with the place.”

Griffin acquired mosquito and pig-infested land in Samana, Dominican Republic.

First, he built a zip line for tourists coming off the cruise ships. That money funneled into his treehouse village.

Over two and a half years, he built 22 treehouses and opened the village in 2014. During his time in the Dominican Republic, he remarried and had three more children, which forms the family that now lives with him.

“We made it into a paradise,” he said.

Griffin doesn’t plan for that paradise to end.

Instead, he believes that once travel picks up again people will crave experiences like his village.

“I think when all is said and done, I think this will actually make my business probably better,” he said. “People are going to start to move more away from the ‘get drunk, all-you-can-eat McDonald’s experiences’ to wanting something that’s unique and special.”

The Dominican Tree House Village has a motto “to disconnect to reconnect.”

And while Griffin has followed that sentiment for years now, he’s challenged himself even more during this time.

caption This is the first time the children have every explored the village without tourists and visitors. source Cam Greene

His family has created a deeper relationship in quarantine, he told Insider.

“It’s defined them,” he said. “I’m hoping that they look back, and instead of looking at it as a plague and as the end of the world, they saw it as the beginning of the world and as the beginning of a new journey.”