caption Lanekia Michelle Brown. source Lanekia Michelle Brown/Facebook

A pregnant woman who complained of stomach pains died in jail, according to her family.

Lanekia Michelle Brown, 37, was about three or four weeks pregnant when she died, her family told CBS-affiliated WJTV.

Margaret Johnson, Brown’s mom, told the outlet that a Mississippi Highway Patrol Officer notified her of her daughter’s death on Sunday. It’s not immediately clear when she died.

Johnson said the officer told her that Brown complained of stomach pains. But by the time a nurse arrived to provide medical help, she was found unresponsive, according to WJTV.

“They did CPR on her over and over… still didn’t get no response… So he just said she was gone,” Johnson said.

One family member, identified by WJTV as Lavell, said the circumstances surrounding Brown’s death seemed “suspicious.”

“It’s very suspicious because like I said we talked to her and she was okay. If she had any kind of problems, she would have let us know,” Lavell said.

A representative for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment. Heath Hall, a spokesperson for the department, did confirm Brown’s death to WJTV. Hall said that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has taken over the case and the Madison County coroner will conduct an autopsy.

At the time of her death, Brown was awaiting a trial after being charged with trafficking of a controlled substance. In November, Brown and Marcus Anthony Redrick had been arrested after they were found with 103 pounds of marijuana at a traffic stop in Madison, Mississippi, according to authorities.

Brown is survived by her two children, according to WJTV.

