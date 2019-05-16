A pregnant woman responded to Facebook post advertising baby clothes. Her family says that led to her gruesome murder.

caption She was last seen on April 23. source Marlena Ochoa-Lopez/Faceobook

A nine-month pregnant woman went missing three weeks ago.

Remains found in a Chicago neighborhood have been identified as Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, the missing 19-year-old, according to WGN 9.

Authorities believe she was killed in a gruesome homicide. They ruled her cause of death was strangulation, reported the Chicago Sun-Times.

Ochoa-Lopez’s family alleges that a woman lured Marlen to her death with a post in a Facebook group about free baby clothes. The suspect then attempted to claim Ochoa-Lopez’s baby as her own.

The baby, Yadiel Yovany Lopez, remains hospitalized.

Nearly three weeks ago on April 23, 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez responded to a post in a Facebook group advertising free baby items. But after responding to the post, Ochoa-Lopez, who was nine months pregnant, wasn’t heard from again, the Washington Post reported.

For weeks, her family -including her husband and 3-year-old son – were confused.

“She can’t just have disappeared in thin air,” her mother Raquel Uriostegui said at a press conference. “She is a very responsible lady. She is not a person who just disappears and leaves home. I cannot believe that she would just leave, pregnant, and abandon her other son. There’s something wrong here, something bad.”

On Wednesday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office in Chicago identified remains found in a garbage can in Chicago’s Scottsdale neighborhood as belonging to Ochoa-Lopez, WGN 9 reported. Police told the outlet that they have ruled her death a homicide and believe her cause of death was strangulation. They expect the unnamed 46-year-old woman to be charged with Ochoa-Lopez’s death.

Her family believes she was lured to her death by a Facebook post.

Ochoa-Lopez, who is also known as Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui, had been considered missing since April 23 when she went to meet up with a 46-year-old woman she met through the now-defunct Facebook page “Help a Sister Out,” according to WGN 9. The woman who offered her the items has not been identified at this time.

“She was giving clothes away, supposedly under the pretenses that her daughters had been given clothes and they had all these extra boy clothes,” Cecilia Garcia, who is acting as a spokesperson for the family, told the outlet. “That’s the false pretenses that we believe led her to that house.”

According to WGN 9, on the afternoon of April 23, authorities believe that the woman lured Ochoa-Lopez to the basement of her home, where she would later die.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the 46-year-old woman called 911 on the same day, claiming that she had given birth. She also set up a GoFundMe account with the aim of raising $9,000 for a funeral for her sick baby she believed would die.

“The caller gave birth 10 minutes ago,” a dispatcher can be heard saying in audio recordings of the call obtained and reviewed by ABC 7 Chicago. “46 years of age. The baby isn’t breathing. The baby is pale and blue. They are doing CPR.”

Authorities now believe that instead, the baby was cut from Ochoa-Lopez’s stomach and the woman claimed that it was her own. After a tip came in, the hospital confirmed the baby’s real parents with a DNA test using hair from a brush belonging to Ochoa-Lopez and saliva from her husband, Yiovanni Lopez, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The baby, named Yadiel Yovany Lopez by the family, remains on life-support and has no brain function, WGN 9 reported.

“It does not look good for the baby, but they are praying and hopeful,” Sara Walker, who is also acting as a spokesperson for the family, told the Sun-Times.

Now that they believe they know what happened to the 19-year-old last month, the family is reeling.

“It just seems surreal. You see this stuff on the movies,” Garcia told CBS Chicago. “You never get to know someone, people actually are this evil.”