A family of ‘Harry Potter’ fans turn their house into a real-life Diagon Alley for Halloween every year

caption The Pace family transforms their house into Diagon Alley each year for Halloween. source Joel and Amanda Pace

Austin-based couple Joel and Amanda Pace have transformed their yard into Diagon Alley for Halloween as an ode to “Harry Potter” for the last three years.

The tradition started as a way for Joel and his son to cheer Amanda up when she was undergoing cancer treatment. It grew into a community event and fundraiser, with thousands coming to see the display every year.

“I think it lets everyone escape for a few minutes into this wonderful world J.K. Rowling created,” Joel told Insider of the decorations.

The display features sights that will be familiar to any “Harry Potter” fan, like the brick entrance to Diagon Alley, Ollivanders Wand Shop, and the Weasleys’ flying car.

The Knight Bus and fire-breathing dragon that guards Gringotts are new additions to the 2019 iteration. It will be open to visitors from October 31 to November 2. You can learn more about it on the Paces’ Facebook page.

Joel Pace built a replica of the flying car from “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” to cheer up his wife in 2017.

caption The decor started as a way for Joel to cheer Amanda up. source Joel and Amanda Pace

Joel and his wife Amanda had hung floating lights that looked like the Hogwarts great hall in their Austin, Texas, yard in 2016, but Joel wanted to do something more involved for the 2017 season in an effort to help Amanda take her mind off dealing with cancer.

“She had been beaten down by the numerous surgeries and difficult recovery, so I wanted to do something fun to take her mind off of it,” Joel said of Amanda’s cancer and his inspiration for the flying car.

The vehicle made Amanda laugh, Joel said, and they and their son ended up adding a few more Harry Potter items to their yard, getting attention from their neighbors.

After seeing how much the community enjoyed their display in 2017, the Paces decided to go all out for Halloween 2018, transforming their yard into a full replica of Diagon Alley.

caption The decorations became more involved in 2018. source Joel and Amanda Pace

Amanda was in recovery in 2018, and it gave the Paces time to reflect on the previous year’s display.

“As we talked about it, we remembered how wonderful the experience was when everyone (especially the littles) come up and see the display, how happy it made everyone, and how warm and nurtured we felt from the experience,” Joel said.

“That’s when we decided to go big for 2018,” Joel said. It also became a fundraiser that year, with the display raising money for the Texas-based nonprofit Foster Angels of Central Texas and Variety Arts.

Joel and Amanda work with their friends and artists in the community to bring the display to life.

caption The faux Diagon Alley includes shops that will be familiar to any “Harry Potter” lover. source Joel and Amanda Pace

Joel said close friends of the family help to build the structures on a regular basis, but “a host of other neighbors and friends pop in for an hour here, or 30 minutes on a Saturday.”

“We use it to connect with our neighbors and to build a real community,” he added. “I feel so close to my neighbors now.”

Joel told Insider that foam insulation board is his primary building material.

caption Insulation board acts as the base material. source Joel and Amanda Pace

Joel said he learned to use insulation board after a mishap in 2017.

“Here’s a builder’s tip: don’t use cardboard,” he said. “If it rains (and it has rained each Halloween for the last three years), it will destroy the props.”

“I would look at a picture of the real store and then do a smaller homage to it,” Joel said of his creative process.

caption Joel looked at pictures from the films for inspiration. source Joel and Amanda Pace

This structure recreates Florean’s ice cream shop.

Joel typically uses boards that are eight feet by eight feet for the buildings, making them large enough to look impressive as attendees walk through but not so big that they can’t fit in their driveway.

The designs have evolved as Joel gets more experience with the boards.

caption Joel uses thin foam to create curved structures. source Joel and Amanda Pace

“There are no instruction manuals for this stuff, so it was like designing your own model or LEGO set,” Joel said of learning to work with the foam boards.

“I learned how to make round shapes by using thinner foam that can be bent around a shape,” Joel said. It’s how he was able to make Ollivanders wand shop, pictured above.

The rounding technique also allowed him to make Weasleys’ Wizards Wheezes.

caption The Weasley twins’ joke shop is part of the display. source Joel and Amanda Pace

The foam boards are sturdier than cardboard, but they can still be harmed by weather.

“We have to really secure the structures up and down the driveway because if there is wind, they can become unstable,” Joel explained.

The display also features a graveyard for some of the most beloved “Harry Potter” characters, like Professor Dumbledore and Harry’s parents.

caption The display is filled with details from the “Harry Potter” world. source Joel and Amanda Pace

Each of the graves features a signifier of that character, making them seem more authentic.

The team puts a lot of effort into the details of the decorations overall, like adding flying brooms in the trees and hiding secret Death Eater dark marks throughout the display, much like “hidden Mickeys” being sprinkled throughout Disney World.

Moments from almost every “Harry Potter” book are honored in the decorations.

caption Hogwarts letters rain down into this fireplace. source Joel and Amanda Pace

For instance, this construction is an ode to “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” as it references the scene in which the Dursleys’ house floods with Harry’s Hogwarts letters.

The Hogwarts train was first added to the display in 2018, and a full King’s Cross Station joined it in 2019.

caption The train became part of the display in 2018. source Joel and Amanda Pace

Building the train was was time-consuming because Joel had no instruction manual from which to base his designs. Although Joel said it ended up taking two months to create, he said he was grateful for the learning process.

“I call it negative know-how – I’ve screwed up so many times that I now know what works.”

The 2019 display has a number of new additions, including a replica of the three-story Knight Bus, which features working lights and sounds like it has a motor.

caption The Knight Bus was added to the display in 2019. source Joel and Amanda Pace

“People don’t know this yet, but I built a compartment in it that holds a wireless speaker and found a sound file of the actual bus’ engine,” he told Insider, allowing him to make it seem like the bus is actually running when you walk up to it.

The bus, which was first shown in “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” can also actually roll, making it even more lifelike.

But Joel thinks the fire-breathing dragon the team added to Gringotts is the real showstopper this year.

caption The dragon is the most eye-catching addition to the 2019 display. source Joel and Amanda Pace

“It is just so damn good,” Joel said, speaking of the detailed dragon. The mythical creature was featured in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.”

“The eyes light up a wonderful purple-violet color, the mouth is flickering red, with smoke pouring out,” Joel said.

“It really looks like it is sitting on the top of Gringotts,” Joel said.

caption The dragon is positioned to look like it is roaring over Gringotts. source Joel and Amanda Pace

Joel also told Insider the dragon’s name is listed on his collar for added fun.

The Pace’s display receives thousands of visitors each year.

caption The display welcomes thousands of visitors each year. source Joel and Amanda Pace

“I think it lets everyone escape for a few minutes into this wonderful world JK Rowling created,” Joel said of its popularity.

“So many connect with the story and characters, and it reaches so many different generations,” he explained. “Harry Potter fans are next level in the dedication.”

Joel also thinks the community experience it offers is something people crave. “Everyone is welcome here.”

“I think people need to get out in their neighborhoods and get to know their neighbors,” Joel said. “Do things that really build community.”

caption The display is open to visitors from October 31 to November 2. source Joel and Amanda Pace

The Paces’ Diagon Alley display is open to visitors on October 31 from 5 p.m. CT to 10 p.m. and November 1 and 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You can learn more about the display on the Paces’ Facebook page.