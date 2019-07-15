An artist reimagined famous artists and paintings as modern-day millennials

caption Untitled.Save’s relatable renditions of famous painting subjects from “Girl with a Pearl Earring” to the “Mona Lisa.” source Courtesy of Untitled.Save

Portugal-based artist Untitled.Save, who goes by his first name, Tiago, re-imagined iconic artists and their subjects as urban hipsters.

In Untitled.Save’s pieces, the “Mona Lisa” subject is a social media influencer.

The collection portrays Dalí as a freelance photographer who still rocks his signature mustache.

“I want to try to reach an audience that doesn’t know much about the art history world,” Tiago told INSIDER.

What would the “Mona Lisa” subject be like if she were a Gen-Z influencer? What about Salvador Dalí, if he were an urban photographer who wore skinny jeans and hoodies?

An artist known as Untitled.Save, who goes by his first name, Tiago, had the same questions – so he turned his visions about what iconic artists and their subjects would be like as young people in 2019 into reality.

The Porto, Portugal-based artist creates digital portraits that portray contemporary images of famous artists such as Salvador Dalí, Frida Kahlo, and Vincent van Gogh. Untitled.Save’s portraits also include subjects from the iconic paintings “Mona Lisa” and “Girl with a Pearl Earring.”

Tiago told INSIDER that he creates these modern images of artists because he wants to inspire an audience that may be unfamiliar with art history.

“I just want people to know the artists and eventually have the curiosity to search for more about them,” he said.

Whether or not you’re an art history buff, these clever works are sure to make you smile. Keep reading to see all the photos.

The artist Untitled.Save, who goes by his first name, Tiago, reimagined the “Mona Lisa” subject as a jumpsuit-wearing, margarita-sipping influencer who’s all about the aesthetics.

So trendy.

Untitled.Save said his reimagined version of the “Mona Lisa” is not the first time people have replicated the famous painting.

“Leonardo da Vinci died in 1519, and over the years, many artists have shared their own interpretations of [the ‘Mona Lisa’] painting,” he said. “Since I’m living in the 21st century, in the digital era, I think that my interpretation represents that. The influencers are now an important part of this generation.”

A curly haired “Mona Lisa” subject is even pictured with a modern version of the iconic “Girl with a Pearl Earring” subject.

BFFs.

Untitled.Save’s modernized subjects of Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring” and Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” are the epitome of friendship goals.

Untitled.Save’s reimagined Frida Kahlo looks sophisticated against a blooming floral backdrop.

Untitled.Save's modern Frida Kahlo portrait.

Frida Kahlo was a 20th-century realist painter born in Mexico. In his digital portraits, Untitled.Save recreated photos of the celebrated artist with flowers in her hair and in the photo backdrop as a nod to Kahlo’s use of flowers in her artwork.

The vibrant shades of pink and teal used in this photo match the often-colorful style of Kahlo’s work.

Untitled.Save's version of Frida Kahlo.

“I’m very inspired by [the artists’] lives, so I think it’s fair to say that the color palette and the objects are very much inspired by them and their work,” Untitled.Save said.

Many of the portraits are set in Portugal, where Untitled.Save is based.

Untitled.Save's version of Frida Kahlo.

Untitled.Save said his home city of Porto, Portugal, serves as a main source of inspiration for his artwork.

“In recent years, Porto has grown enormously, and you can see that because every corner of the city is full with different people from every part of the world,” he said. “My goal is to share my country, my city, my culture, and the artists that I admire so much.”

The modern portrayal of Salvador Dalí makes the famous surrealist look like a trendy hipster model.

Untitled.Save's rendition of Salvador Dalí.

Salvador Dalí was a 20th-century artist from Spain who’s known for defining surrealism with his imaginative paintings and sculptures. He’s also remembered by his iconic mustache.

Here, Dalí is portrayed as a freelance photographer.

Untitled.Save's portrayal of Salvador Dalí.

“I think Dalí was always an outsider and would identify himself with the image of a hipster photographer today,” Untitled.Save said.

Can you name all five of these renowned artists?

The ultimate artist friend group.

Untitled.Save created what he said would be an iconic group of friends: artists Vincent van Gogh, Salvador Dalí, Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso, and Gustav Klimt.

In Untitled.Save’s series, Vincent van Gogh takes other artists and subjects on dates.

Frida Kahlo and Vincent van Gogh in Untitled.Save's portrait.

Untitled.Save’s process starts with obtaining permission to use photos of each artist and portrait, which he said can be difficult.

“These are artists from another century, which means it can be really tricky to find good, quality photos,” he said. “Once I get permission, I do a lot of digital editing to make the portraits look as realistic as possible.”

Here, Van Gogh takes the “Mona Lisa” subject for a spin.

The "Mona Lisa" subject and Vincent van Gogh in Untitled.Save's portrait.

Vincent van Gogh’s portrait shows his now-iconic impressionist painting style.

The art icons are also spotted under a backdrop reminiscent of the swirly sky in van Gogh’s “The Starry Night.”

The "Mona Lisa" subject and Vincent van Gogh in Untitled.Save's portrait.

Untitled.Save said he hopes people appreciate the relatable, modern scenes in which he placed the famous artists and icons.

“Bringing [the artists] to the present makes them seem closer to us,” he said.

Untitled.Save said these digital portraits are his way of honoring some of the world’s most famous artists.

A rendition of the "Mona Lisa" by Untitled.Save.

“The portraits all come from my imagination. So for me, this is how [the artists] would be in the present day,” he said. “I just want people to know the artists and eventually have the curiosity to search for more about them.”

