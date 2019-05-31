17 iconic movies that became Broadway shows

caption The movie “Legally Blonde” is also a Broadway musical. source MGM Distribution Co.

Some of the most famous Broadway musicals were inspired by or adapted from hit films.

Musical adaptations of “Beetlejuice” and “Tootsie” opened in 2019.

“Hairspray” was based on John Waters’ movie of the same name.

Glenn Close starred in the musical version of “Sunset Boulevard.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

From “Sunset Boulevard” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie” to “Hairspray” and “Billy Elliot,” some of the most successful Broadway musicals were inspired by or adapted from hit movies.

Just in time for the Tony Awards, INSIDER rounded up some iconic films that were adapted for the Broadway stage.

The musical adaptation of Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice” opened on Broadway in 2019.

caption The 1988 film “Beetlejuice.” source Beetlejuice / Warner Bros.

Tim Burton’s 1988 comedy-horror flick “Beetlejuice” officially arrived on the Broadway stage in 2019. The film tells the story of a recently deceased couple (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) who haunt their former home with help from a crass spirit named Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton).

Australian singer-songwriter and actor Eddie Perfect wrote the tunes for the stage version, which stars Alex Brightman in the title role. The film and its cast are nominated for multiple Tony awards this year.

Read More: 20 Tony-nominated Broadway shows to see before ticket prices skyrocket – as recommended by a theater professional

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star Santino Fontana plays the lead role in the 2019 Broadway adaptation of “Tootsie.”

caption The 1982 film “Tootsie.” source Columbia Pictures

The musical adaptation of the 1982 comedy “Tootsie” opened on Broadway in 2019. “Tootsie” stars Dustin Hoffman as Michael Dorsey, a New York actor who finds success when he impersonates a woman.

Santino Fontana, who appeared as Greg on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” on the show’s first two seasons, plays Michael in the musical. David Yazbek, the Tony-award-winning composer of “The Band’s Visit,” wrote the score.

Following its debut, the musical has been criticized as being “uninformed and transphobic” and “ignorant of trans existence.”

As queer theater critic Christian Lewis wrote for American Theatre, “Although there are no trans characters in the musical, trans people are the butt of every joke, a silent specter of mockery, as the whole musical revolves around a never-ending ‘man in a dress’ gag, a trope that’s rooted in transmisogyny (hatred of trans women).”

Tina Fey adapted her “Mean Girls” screenplay for the 2018 Broadway musical.

caption The 2004 movie “Mean Girls.” source Paramount Pictures

Released in 2004 and frequently quoted by movie fans, “Mean Girls” revolves around new-girl Cady (Lindsay Lohan) and the Plastics, the queen-bee crew she befriends at her high school.

For the 2018 musical version, Tina Fey adapted her own screenplay for the stage. Fey’s husband Jeff Richmond wrote the score with lyricist Nell Benjamin.

Gary Marshall’s classic “Pretty Woman” opened on Broadway in 2018.

caption The 1990 movie “Pretty Woman.” source Touchstone Pictures

“Pretty Woman,” Gary Marshall’s 1990 film about a businessman (Richard Gere) and a sex worker (Julia Roberts) who fall in love is a romantic comedy. Canadian songwriting duo Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance wrote the score for the 2018 Broadway adaptation.

After the book received two film adaptations, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” became a Broadway musical in 2017.

caption The 1971 film “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” source Paramount screencap

In 1971, Roald Dahl’s 1964 book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” was adapted into the famous film, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” It starred Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka.

In 2005, it was adapted into a film once more under the title “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” with Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka.

Many years and two films later, in 2017, this chocolate-filled story was adapted for the Broadway stage with music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

Australian comedian Tim Minchin wrote the score for the musical adaptation of “Matilda.”

caption The 1996 film “Matilda.” source Sony Pictures

“Matilda,” Roald Dahl’s book about a young girl with telekinetic powers and a passion for reading, was adapted for the big screen in 1996 before it made its way to Broadway in 2013.

Australian comedian Tim Minchin, who also wrote the score for the musical adaptation of “Groundhog Day,” provided the music and lyrics. The Broadway musical has won multiple Tony awards.

The cult-classic Disney film “Newsies” became a Broadway hit in 2011.

caption The 1992 film “Newsies.” source Buena Vista Pictures

Beloved by audiences but not so much by critics, the 1992 movie-musical film “Newsies” is loosely based on the real-life 1899 newsboys’ strike in New York City, when kids who were selling newspapers began fighting for their rights and protesting the publishing giants who treated them poorly.

The Kenny-Ortega directed film opened on the Broadway stage as a musical in 2012. With music composed by Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman, the show has won three Tony Awards.

Read More: WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The cast of ‘Newsies’ 26 years later

The Broadway adaptation of “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” features a score of hit pop songs.

caption The 1994 film “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.” source Metro Goldwyn Mayer

The 1994 Australian movie “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” chronicles the escapades of two drag queens and a transgender woman as they travel to a remote resort town to perform in a show.

In 2011, “Priscilla” opened as a Broadway musical featuring a score of hit pop songs like “It’s Raining Men” and “Say A Little Prayer.”

The ballet drama “Billy Elliot” became a musical with tunes by Elton John.

caption The 2000 film “Billy Elliot.” source Universal Pictures via Youtube

“Billy Elliot,” the 2000 drama about a boy in an English coal-mining town who wants to be a ballet dancer, became a Broadway musical eight years after it was released.

Elton John crafted the music for the show, which featured three young actors who shared the role of Billy. It has won 10 Tony Awards.

The energetic, empowering vibe of “Legally Blonde” made it a natural fit for Broadway.

caption The 2001 film “Legally Blonde.” source MGM Distribution Co.

Reese Witherspoon charmed viewers as Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde,” the 2001 movie about a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex. The movie’s energetic, empowering vibe was a natural fit for Broadway, with a musical adaptation opening in 2007.

To find a replacement for Laura Bell Bundy, who originated the role of Elle, the producers worked with MTV to host a reality show called “Legally Blonde: The Musical – The Search for Elle Woods.” Out of 24 contenders, a contestant named Bailey Hanks won the part and began performing as Elle Woods in 2008.

Read More: 8 things ‘Legally Blonde’ got right about law school and 6 it got wrong

Before “The Color Purple” became a musical in 2005, it was a novel and a film.

caption The 1985 film “The Color Purple.” source Warner Bros.

Alice Walker’s Pulitzer-Prize-winning 1982 novel “The Color Purple” focuses on Celie, a black woman living in the southern United States in the 1900s and the hardships she overcomes.

Before it was turned into a musical in 2005, Steven Spielberg directed a famous, critically acclaimed 1985 film adaptation of “Color Purple” starring Whoopi Goldberg and Danny Glover.

The 2015 Broadway revival featured Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, and Danielle Brooks.

“Monty Python and the Holy Grail” inspired the funny musical “Spamalot.”

caption The 1975 film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” source Python (Monty) Pictures

Parodying the legend of King Arthur, 1975’s “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” was written and performed by the eponymous British comedy group.

A Tony-award-winning 2005 stage adaptation called “Spamalot” brought the movie’s madcap Arthurian antics to Broadway.

Set in the ’20s, “Thoroughly Modern Millie” became a musical in 2002.

caption The 1967 film “Thoroughly Modern Millie.” source Universal Studios

Based on the 1967 movie of the same name, the 2002 musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie” is about a small-town girl in the ’20s who moves to New York and becomes a flapper.

Julie Andrews played Millie in the film, with Sutton Foster stepping into the role on Broadway. Jeanine Tesori, who also wrote the music for “Fun Home,” composed the score.

“Millie” won six Tony awards, including the honor for best musical.

John Waters’ “Hairspray” was turned into a Broadway musical in 2002.

caption The 1988 film “Hairspray.” source New Line Cinema

Set in the ’60s, John Waters’ 1988 comedy “Hairspray” follows Baltimore teen Tracy Turnblad (Ricki Lake) as she auditions for a teen dance show and helps fight racial segregation alongside black students from her school.

Marc Shaiman, who most recently penned the score for “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” wrote the music and lyrics for the 2002 Broadway adaptation.

“Hairspray” won eight Tony awards and was turned into a musical film in 2007, starring Nikki Blonsky, John Travolta, Christopher Walken, and Michelle Pfeiffer.

The musical adaptation of Mel Brooks’ “The Producers” opened in 2001.

caption The 1967 film “The Producers.” source Crossbow Productions

“The Producers,” Mel Brooks’ 1967 film about two Broadway producers (Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder) who scheme to get rich from a flop, was turned into a musical in 2001. It starred Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick.

Winning 12 Tony awards, the musical version of “The Producers” became a poorly-received movie in 2005, with Lane and Broderick reprising their roles.

The 1998 Broadway adaptation of “Footloose” features songs from the movie’s soundtrack.

caption The 1984 movie “Footloose.” source Paramount

“Footloose,” the ’80s classic starring Kevin Bacon as a teen who moves to a town where dancing is outlawed, became a Broadway musical in 1998.

The show incorporates music from the movie’s soundtrack, such as the tracks, “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” and “Holding Out for a Hero,” as well as songs that were written just for the musical.

Glenn Close originated the role of star Norma Desmond in the 1994 Broadway production of “Sunset Boulevard.”

caption The 1950 film “Sunset Boulevard.” source Paramount Pictures

The 1950 film “Sunset Boulevard” focuses on the relationship between a failed screenwriter named Joe Gillis (William Holden) and Norma Desmond (Gloria Swanson), a former silent-film star. A musical adaptation with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber opened on Broadway in 1994.

Glenn Close originated the role of Norma in the Broadway production (and won a Tony for her performance) and reprised the part in the 2017 revival. Close is reportedly in talks to play Norma once more in a movie adaptation of the show.