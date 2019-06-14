15 famous blondes who looked unrecognizable after going brunette

Many celebrities have become well-known for their blonde locks, but some of them aren’t afraid to take a few risks by experimenting with darker hair colors.

Celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have dyed their hair for film roles, while others like Cameron Diaz and Sofia Richie have switched up their style for the red carpet.

Here are 15 famous blondes who looked totally different after going brunette.

Scarlett Johansson often switches up her hair for both the red carpet and movie roles.

Although she’s known to have blonde hair, she hit the “Avengers: Infinity War” red carpet in April 2018 with a short brunette style.

Margot Robbie traded in her blonde locks for a deep shade of brown.

Though the actress sported multicolored dip-dyed strands for her role as Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad,” she’s most well-known for her blonde hair color. She went with a dark-brunette look for much of 2014.

Sofia Richie switches up her hair color quite a bit.

Richie is currently back to blonde at the time of this post, but she experimented with this chestnut brown color in 2018.

Reese Witherspoon may be “Legally Blonde,” but she’s gone over to the brunette side before.

She most famously donned brunette locks for her role as June Carter Cash in “Walk the Line” in 2005.

Kate Hudson let her natural brunette color shine through after shaving off her long locks for a film in 2017.

caption Kate Hudson made a surprise switch-up in 2017. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She proved she can make any hairstyle look good, especially as it started to grow back into a super chic pixie cut.

Charlize Theron is no stranger to changing up her look.

She attended the 2019 Academy Awards with a chic brunette bob.

Jennifer Aniston is known for her iconic blonde “The Rachel” haircut, but she isn’t afraid to take some risks.

She typically stays with her signature shade of blonde, but she went darker in 2003, as well as for her role in “Horrible Bosses” in 2011.

She’s known for her signature blonde locks, but Britney Spears is actually a natural brunette.

caption Britney Spears typically sticks with her iconic blonde hue. source Michael Kovac/Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

That’s probably why her darker color looked like a perfect fit when she surprised everyone with a new hue in February 2013. The singer also went with a jet-black color for the cover of her 2007 album “Blackout.”

Cara Delevingne switched up the length and color of her hair in 2017.

caption The former Victoria’s Secret model made a major change in 2017. source Pascal Le Segretain/Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne shaved her hair in early 2017 while filming a movie, and then she let it grow out into a short pixie cut.

Cameron Diaz is famously blonde, but can rock a darker color just as well.

She typically keeps her blonde hair color for movie roles, but has hit the red carpet in darker shades of brown.

Drew Barrymore typically wears her hair in a deep shade of blonde, but sometimes she hits the red carpet in brunette tones.

Barrymore also cut her hair into a chic lob back in November 2017 as a response to “mean, cruel, and ugly” comments on her Instagram.

Read more: Drew Barrymore cut her hair into a sleek lob to get back at her haters – and she looks amazing

Katherine Heigl made a dramatic transformation with a deep-brown shade.

The actress rose to fame with blonde hair as Izzie Stevens on “Grey’s Anatomy,” but turned to a darker shade in 2010.

Rachel McAdams first stepped on the scene with a signature shade of blonde.

She’s experimented with darker colors since her Regina George days.

Mandy Moore ditched the blonde hair of her early pop star days.

The star first went brunette for her role in “A Walk to Remember,” and has since gone on to star in the massively popular show “This is Us.”

Hilary Duff ditched her blonde hair for a bit after leaving “Lizzie McGuire.”

The singer first went brunette while promoting her 2007 album “Dignity.”