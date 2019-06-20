What 21 pairs of famous parents and kids looked like at the same age

caption Reese Witherspoon (right) and Ava Phillippe (left) are a famous mother-daughter duo. source Andrew Toth/Getty Images

For some stars, fame runs in the family.

Plenty of iconic mother-daughter and father-son duos have made names for themselves in Hollywood, from Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson to Jerry Stiller and Ben Stiller.

In many cases, the parents and kids bear a close resemblance at the same age. This is true for stars like Clint Eastwood and Scott Eastwood. Other celebrity duos, like Will Smith and Jaden Smith, had wildly different appearances.

Here’s what famous parents and kids looked like at the same age.

Legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood and his son, Scott Eastwood, look quite similar at approximately 31 years old.

Scott followed in his father’s footsteps and became an actor. You may have seen him in “The Longest Ride,” “The Fate of the Furious,” and “Pacific Rim: Uprising.”

On the left is actress Melanie Griffith at 29 years old. On the right is her daughter, Dakota Johnson, at the same age.

Griffith welcomed Johnson, best known for her role as Anastasia Steele in the “50 Shades of Grey” movies, with ex-husband Don Johnson in October 1989.

Here are Tom Hanks and his son, Colin Hanks, at 40 years old.

Tom is known for voicing Woody in the “Toy Story” movies and his Oscar-winning performance in “Forrest Gump.” Colin has starred on several TV shows, including the original “Roswell,” “The Good Guys,” “Fargo,” and “Life in Pieces.”

Demi Moore and daughter Rumer Willis had different looks at 29 years old.

Moore welcomed Willis, her first daughter with ex-husband Bruce Willis, in August 1988. Like her parents, Rumer is also an actress and has appeared on “90210” and “Empire.” She also competed on Fox’s hit competition show “The Masked Singer.”

James Brolin and his son, Josh Brolin, have similar facial features. Here they are at age 48.

Josh is the son of James and Jane Cameron Agee. After James married Barbara Streisand in 1998, the legendary singer became his stepmother.

Read more: 52 celebrities you had no idea were related

Iconic singer Diana Ross and her daughter, actress Tracee Ellis Ross, rocked contrasting looks at age 45.

Diana welcomed her child with ex-husband Robert Ellis Silberstein in October 1972. Tracee is best known for her Golden Globe-winning role as Dr. Rainbow Johnson on ABC’s hit comedy “Black-ish.”

Will Smith and Jaden Smith had completely different hairstyles at 20 years old.

Jaden is the son of Will and actress Jada Pinkett Smith. Similar to his parents, Jaden also became an actor, but he’s also a musician and co-founded the eco-friendly water company Just Water with Will.

Read more: 13 celebrities you didn’t know were behind famous brands

Here are actresses Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz at 19 years old.

Bonet welcomed her daughter with singer Lenny Kravitz in December 1988. Zoë currently stars as Bonnie Carlson on HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”

Here are Michael Douglas and son Kirk Douglas at 74 years old.

Kirk and late wife Diana Douglas welcomed their son in September 1944. You might recognize for his roles as Sandy Kominsky on “The Kominsky Method” and Dr. Hank Pym in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Legendary actors Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher had totally different hairstyles and colors at age 53.

Both stars died in 2016.

Read more: 15 unforgettable quotes about life from Carrie Fisher

Dennis Quaid and his son, Jack Quaid, had different hairstyles around age 27.

Dennis played Nick Parker in the 1998 remake of “The Parent Trap,” and his son stars on the upcoming Amazon superhero show “The Boys.”

Kris Jenner rocked bangs and a red lip color at 39 years old, while Kourtney Kardashian showed off long hair.

Kourtney is Kris’ oldest daughter from her marriage to late lawyer Robert Kardashian.

Read more: Meet the Kardashian-Jenners, heirs to a massive reality TV empire, who have a combined fortune of more than $1.6 billion and are one of the most influential family ‘dynasties’ in the world

On the left is late actor Alan Thicke and on the right is his son, Robin Thicke, both at 41 years old.

Alan was known for his role as Dr. Jason Seaver on the hit sitcom “Growing Pains.” Robin became a breakout musician with the song “Blurred Lines,” which was released in 2013.

Here are Reese Witherspoon and her look-alike daughter, Ava Phillippe, at 19 years old.

The “Big Little Lies” star has two children with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe: Ava and Deacon Phillippe.

Read more: Ryan Phillippe shared a photo with his and Reese Witherspoon’s look-alike children

When David Beckham was 19 years old, he was a rising athlete in Europe. His son, Brooklyn Beckham, was a budding photographer at that age.

David Beckham has four kids with Spice Girl member Victoria Beckham: Brooklyn, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, and Harper Beckham.

Here are Carrie Fisher and her daughter, Billie Lourd, at 23 years old.

Like her late mother, Lourd is also an actress. She previously starred on “American Horror Story” and most recently appeared in “Booksmart.”

Ice Cube and his son, O’Shea Jackson Jr., had similar looks at 28 years old.

Jackson Jr. portrayed his father in the 2015 movie “Straight Outta Compton.”

Goldie Hawn had a very ’80s hairstyle at age 40. Her daughter, Kate Hudson, currently keeps her locks short and straight.

caption Goldie Hawn in October 1986 and Kate Hudson in June 2019. source Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images and Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images for Bvlgari

Hawn welcomed Hudson with ex-husband Bill Hudson in April 1979.

At 32, Kurt Russell was clean shaved while his son, Wyatt Russell, currently sports facial hair at that age.

Wyatt stars as Sean “Dud” Dudley on the AMC show “Lodge 49.”

Robin Wright keeps her short these days, but at 24 years old, she rocked long locks that look similar to daughter Dylan Penn’s at the same age.

Wright and ex-husband Sean Penn welcomed Dylan Penn in April 1991.

Jerry Stiller and son Ben Stiller are both actors. Here are the two stars at 52 years old.

Ben Stiller is known for his roles in “Zoolander” and “Arrested Development.”