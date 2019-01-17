What 8 famous cookies looked like when they first came out

caption As early as 1917, Girl Scouts made cookies. source Bettmann / Contributor

The chocolate chip cookie, specifically, was reportedly invented in 1938.

The Oreo sandwich cookie actually pre-dates chocolate chip cookies by 26 years and was invented in 1912.

Today, cookies like Oreos, Chips Ahoy and Girl Scout cookies are among America’s favorite cookies.

In 1938, the chocolate chip cookie was reportedly invented by Ruth Wakefield, who ran the Toll House restaurant with her husband in Massachusetts. Chocolate chip cookies, however, as much of a classic as they have become today, were actually pre-dated by Oreos by 26 years.

Today, the likes of Oreos, Chips Ahoy and Girl Scout cookies are among the top favorite cookies across the US. To find out what they and other famous cookies were like when they were first released, read on.

Oreos were first released in 1912 with two other cookies that didn’t end up being as popular.

caption Nabisco Oreo billboard with two girls watching TV and old cars parked, old cars parked below, circa 1950 in Los Angeles, California. source Gary Leonard /Getty

The National Biscuit Company (Nabisco) first released Oreo Biscuits in 1912 as part of a trio of cookies, the other two of which don’t exist anymore. However, a similar chocolate sandwich cookie had already been invented several years earlier by the Sunshine Baking Company.

Oreos also had a more intricate design on the cookies when they were first released, sporting a “organic wreath for its emboss,” according to The Atlantic. The cookie later had two pairs of turtledoves in the mid-1920s until the modern design was first used in 1952.

Today, Oreos are the best-selling cookie in the world.

caption Oreos come in all sorts of flavors and with different amounts of stuffing. source Justin Sullivan/Getty

In 2016, Oreos had over $2 billion in global annual revenue and one of its parent company Mondelez International’s top brands. The cookie also has tons of varieties such as mint or berry flavors and Oreo Thins.

Read more: We tried all the Oreo flavors and ranked them

Chips Ahoy were invented in 1963 and advertised as the first factory-made cookie to taste as good as homemade.

caption Chips Ahoy had different packaging in 1972. source Chips Ahoy/Facebook

Invented by Nabisco and released in 1963, Chips Ahoy cookies were originally advertised as tasting as good as homemade, despite being baked in a factory.

Today, Chips Ahoy are the second favorite cookie in the US after Oreos.

caption Chips Ahoy are a classic when it comes to chocolate chip cookies. source Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER

Today, the chocolate chip cookie Chips Ahoy also has several variations including Chewy and crème filled. The cookie has also become the second-highest selling cookie in the US after Oreos.

Animal Crackers were first invented and eaten in England as early as the 1800s.

caption Keebler also made Animal Crackers, though theirs isn’t the most popular today. source Mary-Frances Main/Flickr

According to Mental Floss, animal crackers were first eaten in England as early as the 1800s and were so popular Americans started making their own recipes, including the earliest known recipe in the 1870s.

The first company to start making animal crackers was actually Stauffer Biscuit Company and today they still use the recipe they’ve been using since the turn of the 20th century.

Nabisco started selling animal crackers in 1902, calling them “Barnum’s Animals,” after circus showman PT Barnum.

Today, Nabisco sells the most popular animal cracker.

caption Nabisco’s “Barnum’s Animals” are the most popular animal cracker. source Amazon

Today, Nabisco’s “Barnum’s Animals” are still the most popular kind of animal cracker, according to Mental Floss. Since the first crackers to be released in 1902, Nabisco has developed 54 animals, including their newest creature, a koala.

The koala was voted in with the other animals in 2002 after Nabisco sponsored a contest to choose a new animal for the brand’s animal cracker centennial.

Girl Scout Cookies were originally made by the scouts themselves.

caption Mrs. Harry S. Truman, wife of the President, opened the 1951 Girl Scout cookie sale by accepting the first box of cookies at Blair House from three representatives of the National Capital Federation of Girl Scouts. source Bettmann/Gettyimages

As early as 1917, five years after the Girl Scouts were founded, Girl Scouts made cookies in their own kitchens and sold them door to door to raise money for troop activities. A director in Chicago had a cookie recipe published in the July 1922 issue of the Girl Scout magazine “The American Girl,” which had been given to 2,000 Girl Scouts.

By 1934, Girl Scouts in Philadelphia were selling commercially baked cookies and by 1936, the national organization started licensing commercial bakers for cookies Girl Scouts across the country could sell. In 1951 there were only three varieties of Girl Scout cookies including “Sandwich,” “Shortbread,” and “Chocolate Mints” (which were Thin Mints).

Today there are 12 varieties of Girl Scout cookies.

caption Today, there are 12 different Girl Scout cookies. source Sheila Herman / Flickr

Girl Scouts now have 12 varieties of cookies, including the classic Thin Mints, Shortbread/Trefoils, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, and the newer cookies, “Girl Scout S’mores,” which were introduced in 2016 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the organization.

Since 2012, Girl Scout cookies have also reduced the amount of palm oil used in their recipes, after two scouts campaigned for the organization to be more environmentally friendly.

Wally Amos opened his first Famous Amos cookie store in 1975.

caption Wally Amos, cookie entrepreneur pictured at Babson College. source Boston Globe / Contributor

Famous Amos chocolate chip cookies were first made by Wally Amos, an entrepreneur from Florida. He opened his first store in 1975 in Los Angeles with $25,000 from Marvin Gaye and Helen Reddy, according to the New York Times. By 1982, his company made $12 million.

Today, Famous Amos is owned by Kelloggs.

caption Kelloggs owns Famous Amos cookies, though the company has switched hands multiple times. source Amazon

Famous Amos has gone through a number of owners since it was founded in 1975, but today it is owned by Kelloggs, though there has been talk in recent months about the sale of the Keebler/Famous Amos branch, according to CNBC.

MoonPies were originally created to be a snack for coal miners.

caption Company President, Sam Campbell IV, in a print ad with his mother, Sue Campbell, in 1961. source MoonPie/Facebook

In 1917, the family-run Chattanooga Bakery in Tennessee invented the graham cracker-marshmallow cookie. As company legend has it, the cookie was thought of by a salesman who asked Kentucky coal miners what kind of snack they wanted. They responded that they wanted something as big as the moon that would fit into their lunch pail.

The Southern cookie celebrated 100 years in 2017 and has a popular social media presence.

caption The classic MoonPie features two round graham cracker cookies, with marshmallow filling in the center, dipped in chocolate coating. source Wikimedia Commons

Today, the Chattanooga Bakery is still run by the same family and MoonPies remain popular, particularly in the South, where they’re thrown from Mardi Gras floats and celebrated on New Year’s Eve in Mobile, Alabama.

The snack also has a hilarious and snarky Twitter account with more than 269,000 followers.

Nilla Wafers were originally called “Vanilla Wafers” when they were released in 1898.

caption Nabisco Vanilla Wafers box, prior to the 1967 name change. source Wikimedia Commons

The recipe for vanilla wafers was first invented by Gustav A. Mayer in the 19th century, which he sold to Nabisco, who released the cookies as “Vanilla Wafers” in 198, according to a 1999 article from FORTUNE magazine.

Today, Nilla Wafers are a classic ingredient in banana pudding.

caption Nilla wafers are vanilla-flavored, wafer-style cookies. source Target

Before the 1920s, banana pudding, a Southern favorite, used sponge cake, but around the ’20s, people started switching out ingredients. Today, vanilla wafers are a classic part of the recipe.

The cookies were also re-named to just “Nilla” in 1967 and today the brand also has a line of pie crusts and varieties of the classic cookie.

Pepperidge Farm Milano cookies were created by putting together two of Pepperidge Farm’s “Naples” cookie.

caption Milano cookies were originally manufactured as part of their series of “European” cookies. source Pepperidge Farm/Facebook

In 1957, Pepperidge Farm had an open-faced cookie called the “Naples,” but as the company started selling them in the South, the warmer temperatures melted the chocolate. To fix the problem, they put a top on it and created the Milano, according to Slate.

Today there are 19 varieties of Milano cookies.

caption Today, Milano cookies come in multiple varieties and even come in seasonal choices like pumpkin spice. source Richard Levine /Getty

There are now 19 varieties of Milano cookies made by Pepperidge Farm, including seasonal options such as the Candy Cane Milano, the Pumpkin Spice Milano, and the Key Lime Milano. There are also: Toasted Marshmallow Milano, Salted Caramel Milano, and Lemon Milano.