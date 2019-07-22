From the ‘Amityville Horror’ house to the former Versace mansion, here are 11 homes with criminal connections that have gone up for sale

caption Al Capone’s Miami Beach mansion is one of many criminal homes that have been listed for sale. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Many homes connected to famous crimes have been put up for sale.

Recently, a Los Angeles home that was the site of a murder committed by Charles Manson’s followers was listed for sale at $1.98 million.

Childhood homes of convicted serial killers Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy have also been sold.

Believe it or not, it’s not uncommon for people to move into homes that were once crime scenes or residences of notorious criminals.

Some homes with criminal ties have been sold more than once. For example, the Los Angeles condo where Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered in 1994 was put up for sale twice after the crime, according to the LA Times.

Former drug lord Pablo Escobar’s property in Miami Beach has also been listed for sale, and most recently, a Los Angeles home where Charles Manson’s followers murdered Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in 1969 was put up for sale with an asking price of $1.98 million.

Read on to find out which other homes connected to notorious criminals have been listed for sale.

A Los Angeles home where a couple was murdered by the Charles Manson family was put up for sale in July 2019 for $1.98 million.

A Los Angeles home where Charles Manson’s followers murdered Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in 1969 is for sale, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The home, in LA’s Los Feliz neighborhood, has an asking price of $1.98 million.

This Chicago home once belonged to mobster Al Capone. It was put up for sale in February 2019, and it sold two months later.

Notorious mobster Al Capone and his family moved into this home on Chicago’s South Side in the Park Manor neighborhood in 1923, according to the listing on Zillow.

In an article from USA Today, a real estate agent representing the home said the building, built in 1905, had a secret tunnel of sorts that connected the house to a garage.

Al Capone’s Miami Beach mansion is for sale as of July 2019.

caption The Miami Beach property formerly owned by Al Capone. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Al Capone’s former mansion in Miami Beach, Florida, located in the gated Palm Island community, was up for sale for $14.9 million in April 2018, according to Curbed Miami. Capone lived on the 30,000-square-foot property with his immediate family until he died in 1947, according to the FBI.

The mansion’s listing on Zillow shows that the home was taken off the market in April 2019, and in July, it was re-listed for sale at $12.9 million.

Pablo Escobar’s Miami Beach property was up for sale in March 2019.

The 30,000-square-foot property, which was once the residence of drug lord Pablo Escobar, was put up for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty in March 2019.

The property is near the water and offers a clear view of the Miami skyline. According to previous reporting by INSIDER, Escobar’s home on the property was demolished in 2016.

Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s childhood home in Akron, Ohio, has been listed for both sale and rental.

caption The childhood home of Jeffrey Dahmer in Akron, Ohio. source Courtesy of Keller Williams Realty

The house where serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer grew up in Akron, Ohio, has been listed for sale and rent, according to its Zillow listing.

The Cleveland Plain Dealer reported that the home’s current owner put the house up for rent in 2016 during the Republican National Convention, which was hosted in nearby Cleveland. People could have rented it for $8,000 a month.

Famed fashion designer Gianni Versace was murdered outside his mansion in Miami Beach in 1997. The property has been sold multiple times, and it’s now a luxury hotel.

caption The former mansion of Gianni Versace. source REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas

The Miami Beach mansion owned by the late Gianni Versace, who was murdered just outside the home in 1997, was purchased in 2000 by telecommunication entrepreneur Peter Loftin for $19 million. Then, the property was sold in 2013 for $41.5 million, according to CNBC.

The 19,000-square-foot Ocean Drive property is now a luxury hotel called The Villa Casa Casuarina. Guests can book suites starting at $749 per night.

The Los Angeles condo where Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered was put up for sale twice.

The home where Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were murdered in 1994 was sold two later for $525,000, according to the LA Times. The condo was sold again in 2006 for $1.72 million.

The murders led to the infamous, eight-month-long trial of OJ Simpson. Simpson was acquitted of all criminal charges, though a civil court two years later in 1997 found Simpson liable for wrongful death in the double murder and he was ordered to pay damages to both victims’ families. OJ Simpson maintains his innocence.

The Beverly Hills home where brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez were convicted of murdering their parents in 1989 has also been listed for sale.

caption The Beverly Hills mansion where the Menendez family lived. source Google Maps

In 1996, brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez were convicted of murdering their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989. According to the home’s listing on Realtor.com, the Beverly Hills mansion was listed for $3.9 million in 1997, then $4.1 million in 2001.

In 2016, the Long Island, New York, home that was the site of the ‘Amityville Horror’ murders was put up for sale.

caption The ‘Amityville Horror’ house. source Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

In 1974, the town of Amityville, New York, was haunted by a series of murders by Ronald DeFeo Jr., who confessed to murdering his parents and four children at a house known as 112 Ocean Ave., according to the History Channel.

The DeFeo’s house was sold to a man named George Lutz in 1975, who moved in with his family. The Lutz family claimed the home was haunted and left after 28 days of living there, according to the History Channel.

The story inspired a novel and two films called “The Amityville Horror.“

The home where the 1974 murders occurred is now known as 108 Ocean Ave., according to the New York Daily News. In 2016, the supposedly haunted home was listed for sale, and its Zillow listing shows it was purchased in 2017.

This Massachusetts home was the site of the 1892 murders of Andrew and Abby Borden. Their daughter, Lizzie Borden, was accused of the murder, which led to her sensational trial. The home has since been up for sale multiple times, and it’s now a bed and breakfast and museum.

caption The Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast and Museum. source Donna Hageman/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images

In 1892, Lizzie Borden was accused of murdering her father and stepmother in their home in Fall River, Massachusetts. Her historic trial ended in the jury acquitting her in 1893, according to the History Channel.

The home where the murders took place is now the Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast and Museum.

Following the trial, Borden lived in a mansion known as Maplecroft, also in Fall River, according to The Herald News. The Maplecroft mansion has been listed for sale more than once. In 2014, a woman from Texas bought the home with plans to turn it into a bed and breakfast. In 2018, Maplecroft was sold to the owners of the Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast and Museum.

When Ted Bundy’s childhood home in Tacoma, Washington, was sold and remodeled in 2017, a contractor reported finding eerie things there.

caption The childhood home of Ted Bundy in Tacoma, Washington. source Google Maps

Serial killer Ted Bundy’s childhood home in Tacoma, Washington, was sold and remodeled in 2017, according to the Tacoma News Tribune.

According to the article, a contractor who was hired to work on the home claimed to have found “eerie” things there, such as a bird carcass, the words “Help me” written on glass, and drawers that he said opened by themselves.