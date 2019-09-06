Famous eateries Mom’s Touch and Fong Sheng Hao are now in Singapore – here’s which items are worth the queue

Say yes to fried chicken and charcoal-grilled toast. Rachel Chia/Business Insider

This year seems to be a bumper crop for malls: Jewel Changi Airport, Funan Mall, and now Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ).

The mall, which sits right beside Paya Lebar MRT, cost Australian developer Lendlease S$3.6 billion to build. The firm is also behind Parkway Parade, JEM, and 313 Somerset.

PLQ, which held its soft opening on Aug 30, is home to the first Singapore outlet of two famous overseas eateries: Mom’s Touch (from Korea) and Fong Sheng Hao (from Taiwan).

I attended a tasting at both outlets, then subsequently returned to check out the food as a paying customer.

Here’s how it went:

Paya Lebar’s newest mall, PLQ, just opened last week.

The new mall is already drawing crowds (as expected), but two eateries in particular are enjoying exceptional popularity.

The first one is Mom’s Touch, a fast food chain with over 1,200 stores in South Korea.

caption The brand is franchised here by the No Signboard Group. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Located on the first floor of PLQ, the menu is currently focused on chicken, although a rep said it is looking at bringing in beef and garlic-flavoured items.

caption They might also have some Singapore-exclusive dishes in the future. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The chain is known for its fried chicken, which is prepared by hand and marinated with a special seasoning that’s supposed to make it taste “fuller, tender and juicier”.

Fried chicken is also used in the brand’s signature chicken thigh burger, which comes with onions, pickles, lettuce, and mayo.

During the media tasting, I got to try a piece of fried chicken thigh.

Although I’m not a fan of deep fried chicken, this place might have converted me. The chicken was far less greasy than other brands, and the cornflake-like breading made the skin crunchy and light.

I braved the queues and returned another evening to try the burger. It took one hour to order, find a seat, and (longest of all) for the food to be ready.

caption The chain admitted that its service isn’t the fastest, but makes up for it in quality. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The wait was worth it. I liked the burger even more than the chicken thanks to the veggies, sauce and bread, which provided texture and balanced out the jelak feeling of fried food.

The fries were crisp on the outside and fluffy in the middle, while the soda wasn’t too sweet and came with popping boba.

However, the burger and fries serving felt small for the price (S$8.20). It could be that my appetite had increased after waiting so long, but I wasn’t full after eating.

caption P.S: One of the burgers isn’t mine. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Another famous outlet in the mall is Michelin-approved Fong Sheng Hao, which sits in Basement 2.

caption The interior was designed to look like a retro breakfast cafe. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The Taiwanese brand is known for its authentic charcoal-grilled toast.

caption source Lendlease

It’s especially proud of its bread, which is made with anhydrous milk fat, a form of butter.

The recipe was invented by the founder’s family, which runs bakeries in Taiwan.

caption Unlike supermarket bread, this baby doesn’t sink even if you press it down hard. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Sadly, the chocolate and peanut toast options served at the tasting were incredibly underwhelming.

The black tea and milk tea fared better. The drinks were made with sugar cane syrup, which gave them a complex sweetness.

caption The syrup is made by boiling freshly peeled sugar cane stalks overnight. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

I returned another night at almost 9pm to skip the queues and try a savoury toast option.

By that time, everything had sold out except the pork, egg and cheese toast (S$6.30).

I had zero regrets. The toast had a solid, slightly chewy feel, the buttery soft omelette went well with the warm, melty cheese, and the thin slice of pork patty gave the sandwich a salty kick.

Despite its deceptive size, the sandwich was rather filling.

Combined with a cup of milk tea, this would make an amazing breakfast or supper option – one I would absolutely queue up for.

