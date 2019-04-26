THEN AND NOW: 34 photos that show how famous fast-food company logos have changed over time

caption McDonald’s first logo featured a winking cartoon chef called Speedee. source X

Companies like McDonald’s, Starbucks, and KFC have some of the most well-known logos in the world.

But the original versions of their logos would be unrecognizable today.

McDonald’s first logo, for example, featured a winking cartoon chef called Speedee.

Starbucks’ original logo features a more detailed drawing of its iconic siren.

Some of today’s most recognizable logos in the fast-food industry looked remarkably different when they were first introduced.

McDonald’s first logo, for example, featured a winking cartoon chef called Speedee, a predecessor to the fast-food chain’s current mascot, Ronald McDonald. Meanwhile, Starbucks’ original logo featured a topless siren, a two-tailed mythical creature similar to a mermaid, while competitor Dunkin’ chose to shed the “Donuts” portion of its name and, with it, its logo.

Below, see how the logos of nine major fast-food companies have evolved over time.

Long before Ronald McDonald became the face of McDonald’s, the fast-food brand used a cartoon chef named Speedee for branding.

caption A photo of the logo McDonald’s used in 1955. source Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Speedee was meant to symbolize McDonald’s quick service. In 1948, the brand’s founders, Richard and Maurice McDonald, introduced the Speedee Service System to streamline their operations.

McDonald’s burgers once came wrapped with a Speedee decal on the front.

caption Speedee decals on McDonald’s burgers. source Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Speedee also adorned road signs and other McDonald’s emblems.

McDonald’s scrapped the Speedee logo for the first form of its iconic golden arches in 1961.

caption The first form of McDonald’s golden arches logo. source McDonald’s/Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

That same year, Ray Kroc bought the rights to the fast-food chain from the McDonald brothers.

Seven years later, the McDonald’s logo began to further resemble its current form.

caption A 1982 photo of a McDonald’s restaurant. source Sahm Doherty/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

During this period, the the chain’s name also appeared within the Golden Arches logo.

Today, McDonald’s main logo is a sleek, stand-alone rendition of the classic Golden Arches.

caption McDonald’s modern logo. source 8th.creator / Shutterstock

The chain’s name no longer appears in the logo itself.

But you can still find relics of McDonald’s past at some locations.

caption Speedee and Ray Kroc’s original Golden Arches outside a McDonald’s in Downey, California. source tishomir/Shutterstock

The first two renditions of McDonald’s logos, Speedee and Ray Kroc’s original Golden Arches, appear on a sign outside of the oldest operating McDonald’s location in Downey, California.

Taco Bell’s original location used block-style lettering to showcase the restaurant’s name.

caption Taco Bell’s original location in Downey, California. source Taco Bell

The location also featured a retro bell and a sombrero on a sign.

Between 1984 and 1994, Taco Bell rocked a colorful logo with a straight variation of its classic bell.

caption Taco Bell’s logo from 1984 to 1994. source Quade/ullstein bild via Getty Images

The red, yellow, orange, and green logo lasted for 10 years.

Taco Bell once again updated its logo in 1995.

caption Taco Bell logo from 1995 to 2016. source Kim Kulish/Corbis via Getty Images

The new logo boasted a slanted, pink bell with modernized block letters.

The most recent iteration of Taco Bell’s logo is the simplest yet.

caption Taco Bell’s logo as of 2016. source George Sheldon/Shutterstock

In 2016, the company chose to update its logo for the first time in more than 20 years with a sleek look featuring a white bell on a purple background and simplified block lettering.

Burger King’s original logo features a king with a lopsided crown seated atop a hamburger and holding a giant soda.

caption Burger King’s original logo. source Burger King/Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

According to Burger King, James W. McLamore and David Edgerton started the chain in Miami back in 1954 and unveiled their first logo three years later. However, other sources suggest that Burger King grew out of Insta-Burger King, a Jacksonville restaurant founded by Keith Kramer and Matthew Burns in 1953.

In 1969, the company simplified its logo to look like a burger.

caption Burger King’s second logo was much more reminiscent of its present-day iconography. source Burger King/Wikimedia Commons (Public Domain)

Burger King swapped out its logo for the first time in franchise history just two years after the chain was purchased by the Pillsbury Company.

A slight change in 1994 came with a cleaner font and darker, slightly larger burger buns.

caption This Burger King logo was introduced in 1994. source Burger King/Wikimedia Commons (Public Domain)

The new logo incorporated straight, block letters and axed the curvy font that screamed “1970s.”

Five years later, in 1999, Burger King introduced its current logo, which tilted the burger on its side, shrunk the burger buns, and incorporated a blue swirl mark around the outside.

caption Burger King’s current logo. source 8th.creator/Shutterstock

The current color scheme ties back to the company’s original logo.

Kentucky Fried Chicken’s original logo was a black-and-white drawing of Colonel Sanders.

caption Kentucky Fried Chicken’s original logo. source Pearce/Fairfax Media via Getty Images and Reveille/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Sanders famously created the fried chicken recipe and achieved widespread success later in his life.

In the early 1990s, the brand added a pop of color to its logo.

caption Kentucky Fried Chicken’s logo in the early 1990s. source Serge Attal/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

Kentucky Fried Chicken also altered its rendition of its founder and began embracing its “KFC” moniker.

Later, KFC dropped its slashed, red and white design and instead opted for a close-up of Sanders.

caption KFC’s logo in the early 2000s. source Tim Boyle/Getty Images

The logo lasted until 2006.

The fast-food chain updated its logo once again in the mid-2000s, placing Sanders against a red background.

KFC also placed a red apron over Sanders’ traditional white suit to remind customers about the Colonel’s past as a chef.

When Starbucks first opened in 1971, the brand boasted a very different logo from the one we’re all familiar with today.

The coffee brand’s original logo featured a detailed drawing of a topless siren, a two-tailed mythical creature similar to a mermaid.

In the late 1980s, Starbucks introduced green to its logo. Today, green is the brand’s signature color.

caption The second rendition of Starbucks’ logo. source Joel W. Rogers/Getty Images

The company created a cleaner version of the iconic siren and surrounded her with “Starbucks Coffee” in block letters.

The coffee brand made a slight logo change in 1992.

caption Starbucks’ logo from 1992 through 2011. source Ken Hively/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The new logo, which focused in on the siren’s upper body, christened Starbucks stores for 19 years.

In 2011, Starbucks unveiled its most recent logo update.

The company kept its iconic siren symbol while dropping the exterior text and further embracing its green and white color scheme.

Subway was founded in Bridgeport, Connecticut, in 1965 when nuclear physicist Dr. Peter Buck invested $1,000 into a sandwich shop as a way for college freshman Fred DeLuca to pay for his tuition.

caption Subway’s logo from 1968 to 1982. source Chris Livingston/Getty Images

The original Subway store boasted a similarly shaped logo with entirely yellow lettering, but was updated to its white, yellow, and forest green form just three years later.

From 1982 to 2016, the brand adjusted its logo to have a slanted font.

caption Subway’s logo from 1982 to 2016. source Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance via Getty Images

The new logo also had slightly less curvy arrows on either end.

And in 2016, the sandwich chain updated its logo once more.

The brand embraced vibrant colors and its original font for its most recent logo. It also straightened out the arrows on the “S” and “Y.”

Domino’s original logo featured a pizza box with a red domino and the restaurant’s name.

caption Domino’s original logo. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The brand embraced this logo and very similar iterations for many years after its founding in 1960.

The pizza chain simplified its logo to a single-tile domino in 2012.

caption Domino’s most recent logo. source Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images

With the move, Domino’s Pizza chief marketing officer Russell Weiner said he hoped the company’s logo would become as recognizable as “the Nike Swoosh or the Golden Arches.”

Dunkin’ Donuts’ logo has changed considerably since the company was first founded in 1950.

caption Dunkin’ Donuts’ original logo. source Dunkin Donuts/Twitter

The original logo featured a 1950s-esque maroon cursive font.

Soon after, the brand chose to embrace its famous donuts in its iconography.

The company’s logo featured “Dunkie” the donut-based character from 1956 through 1960.

Many iterations later, in the early 2000s, Dunkin’ Donuts settled on its pink and orange color palette.

caption Dunkin’ Donuts logo in the early 2000s. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

The brand also featured a coffee cup in its logo.

The coffee and confectionery chain modernized the coffee cup in its logo in 2007.

Shortly after, leadership would go even further to shake the brand’s association with doughnuts.

Dunkin’ dropped the “Donuts” from its name in September 2018.

caption Dunkin’s most recent logos. source Boofoto/Shutterstock

The name change, and subsequent logo changes, went into place at the beginning of 2019.

For almost the entire duration of Wendy’s existence, the burger chain’s logo has been some iteration of curved, block letters and a cartoon of Melinda Lou “Wendy” Thomas, daughter of Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas and the namesake of the brand.

caption An old Wendy’s logo. source Sheila Fitzgerald/Shutterstock

Aside from differences in coloring and the addition of “Quality is Our Recipe” above Wendy’s head, the chain’s logo remained almost entirely unchanged between 1969 and 2013.

The fast-food restaurant’s new logo, which launched in 2013, gave Wendy a fresh look.

caption Wendy’s most recent logo. source Tada Images/Shutterstock

The changed logo also swaps out the old block lettering for a font that looks more like handwriting and eliminates the black, curvy decal from the original logo.