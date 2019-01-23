8 popular packaged foods that go by different names around the world

caption PepsiCo owns Walkers and Lay’s. source PepsiCo

Sometimes the same snack or food product will go by different names in different countries.

“Cool American” Doritos and “Cool Ranch” Doritos are the same flavor but with different names in different countries.

Called “Frosted Flakes” in the US, the popular cereal is called “Frosties” in other countries.

It’s no secret that the words for your favorite food and drinks can have an entirely different translation when you are traveling to a new place.

For example, ordering a side of “chips” at a British restaurant means that you’d like some French fries with your meal, but doing so in the US could score you a bag of crispy potato chips (also known as “crisps” in the UK).

So, it should come as no surprise that brands like to switch up the monikers of some of their most popular food items to appeal to their local customers around the globe and boost sales. So when traveling you can still get many of your favorite hometown treats – they’re just masquerading under a different title.

Here are eight foods that have different names around the world.

Called “Frosted Flakes” in the US, this cereal is called “Frosties ” in the UK, Japan, and other countries.

caption Tony the Tiger looks the same on most of the boxes, though. source Kellogg’s

Although Tony the Tiger still represents Kellogg’s sugar-coated cornflakes in both the US, Japan, and Europe, the cereal is called “Frosties” in Europe and Japan but “Frosted Flakes” in the US.

Although Americans know “Dove” chocolate, it is known as “Galaxy ” in several countries.

caption Mars owns both brands. source Mars

You’d have a hard time finding Dove chocolates outside of the US. In the UK, Ireland, the Middle East, and India, the sweet confections are sold under the “Galaxy” branding.

Outside of North America, you probably won’t find the name “Lay’s” on your chip bags.

caption PepsiCo owns both brands. source PepsiCo

Getting your hands on a bag of Lay’s is no easy task outside of North America. If you’re in the UK, you can enjoy popular US flavors and unique new flavors with a bag of Walkers, but you should look for “Sabritas” in Mexico, “Tapuchips” in Israel, and “Chipsy” in Egypt.

You can enjoy “Rice Krispies” in the US, but you’ll want to ask for “Rice Bubbles” when traveling to Australia or New Zealand.

caption Both boxes of cereal feature Snap, Crackle, and Pop. source Kellogg’s

Popular in the US, Rice Krispies cereal doesn’t go by this name in every country. Even though the mascots Snap, Crackle, and Pop are a staple in every country, Australians and New Zealanders refer to the crackling cereal as “Rice Bubbles.”

In the US, you’d order a “Diet Coke,” but in Europe you’d ask for a “Coca-Cola Light.”

caption Both come in silver cans. source Coca-Cola

Craving a can of Diet Coke in Europe? Make sure to request a “Coca-Cola Light.” You can also expect the beverage to taste slightly different than in the US, as many countries have different regulations and preferences for artificial sweeteners. Coca-Cola Light is sweetened differently from country to country and the drink goes by that name in countries where “diet” isn’t typically used to describe foods and beverages.

You can find DiGiorno frozen pizza in the US, but it goes by “Delissio” in Canada.

caption Both boast a rising crust. source Nestle

In America, the Nestlé-produced frozen pizza goes by “DiGiorno” but goes by the moniker “Delissio” in Canada. Both names share the same slogan but with their respective name inserted: “It’s not delivery. It’s Delissio/DiGiorno!”

“Cool American Doritos” will satisfy your “Cool Ranch” Dorito cravings.

caption Both are produced by Frito-Lay. source Frito Lay

It turns out that putting ranch on everything has been deemed an American thing to do – although this flavor of Doritos is simply called “Cool Ranch” in the US, these chips have been dubbed “Cool American Doritos” in some European countries like Iceland, the Netherlands, and Denmark.

The US and Canada have different names for a popular boxed macaroni and cheese.

caption The packaging is a bit different, too. source Kraft

The boxed Kraft favorite goes by “Kraft Dinner” in Canada but goes by “Kraft Macaroni and Cheese” in the US. In Canada, the boxed dish has even garnered its own nickname: KD.

