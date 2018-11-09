18 photos of some of history’s most glorious mustaches

caption Tom Selleck and Burt Reynolds both had great mustaches. source Getty

Mustaches seem to make a comeback every few years, but some men can arguably rock one better than others.

In honor of Movember, we’ve put together a list of the most iconic ones: from Tom Selleck to Albert Einstein, these men have gone down in history for their talents, yes, but also for their iconic ‘staches.

Keep scrolling to see our mustache hall of fame.

Burt Reynolds’ mustache graced the silver screen for almost half a century.

Burt Reynolds first became a mustachioed star doing action films like “Deliverance” and “Smokey and the Bandit.” He was later nominated for an Oscar for his role as porn director Jack Horner in the 1997 film, “Boogie Nights.”

When he passed away in September 2018, at age 82, fans mourned both his talent and his famous facial hair.

TV shows have paid homage to Tom Selleck’s iconic mustache.

Tom Selleck is best-known for playing private investigator Thomas Magnum in the CBS show “Magnum, PI.” His ‘stache became so famous that “Magnum, PI” even paid homage to it in a recent episode of its reboot.

In fact, his glorious facial hair has earned him the nickname “godfather of the mustache.”

Sam Elliott’s facial hair has been the star of countless Westerns over the years.

Sam Elliott is an American legend that made his name starring in Westerns – but even his iconic low voice and Southern drawl would be nothing without the mustache to go along with it.

Alex Trebek’s mustache made headlines when he recently shaved.

caption Alex Trebek. source redsoxfansince72/YouTube

Alex Trebek and his mustache have hosted “Jeopardy!” since 1984. His ‘stache has been such a central part of his look that fans were shocked when he recently decided to shave it off.

Hulk Hogan’s facial hair perfectly encapsulates his personality.

caption Hulk Hogan. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Hulk Hogan’s “horseshoe mustache” would be one of the first things you notice about him – if the rest of him wasn’t just as eye-catching. The former wrestler and TV personality’s look is so iconic that there are Halloween costumes that pay homage to it.

Dr. Phil sported the same mustache for 40 years.

caption Dr. Phil. source Jemal Countess/ Getty Images

After four decades of sporting his iconic ‘stache, Dr. Phil was convinced to shave it off on live television by Oprah, during her celebration of 10 years of O Magazine. If there’s any reason to shave off your prized facial hair, it’s if Oprah says so.

Rollie Fingers and his iconic ‘stache changed baseball forever.

Fingers is a Hall of Fame baseball player who played for the Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, and Milwaukee Brewers. In 1986, when Fingers was 39 and nearing the end of his career, the Reds expressed interest in signing him, permitted he obey their long-standing ban on facial hair. Fingers instead chose to retire, saying, “My mustache is my trademark and has been for 15 years. I am not about to shave it off just to play baseball.” Now that’s dedication.

Carl Weathers’ mustache has been inducted into the International Mustache Hall of Fame.

caption Carl Weathers. source United Artists

Carl Weathers is both a famous actor most known for the “Rocky” movies, as well as a former professional football player. But during an interview with ESPN radio host Dan LeBatard, Weathers said being inducted into the Mustache Hall of Fame was his finest life achievement.

Clark Gable’s elegant ‘stache has been considered one of the best in history.

caption Clark Gable. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

During his heyday, film actor Clark Gable (“Gone With the Wind”) was often referred to as the “King of Hollywood.” Starting his career in silent movies, he let his perfect pencil mustache do the talking.

Gag glasses were made as a result of Groucho Marx’s iconic facial hair.

caption Groucho Marx. source Wikimedia Commons

Groucho Marx was an American comedian and TV star, often starring alongside his siblings the Marx Brothers. However, his iconic facial hair set him apart: those novelty “disguise glasses” you can still buy are based on him.

Fun fact: He sported a fake mustache in his early films, but later grew out a real one.

Salvador Dalí literally wrote a book about his mustache.

Dalí is one of the most famous surrealist artists of the 20th century, and his mustache perfectly complements his unique work. In fact, he wrote a book called “Dalí’s Mustache” with his friend and longtime collaborator Phillippe Halsman.

Many men have tried to recreate Freddie Mercury’s perfect “Chevron mustache,” but none compare.

caption Freddie Mercury. source Steve Wood/Express/Getty Images

Queen frontrunner Freddie Mercury was a musical legend, but his mustache was a legend in its own right.

Walter Cronkite may have aged, but his mustache has stood the test of time.

News anchor Walter Cronkite, often called “the most trusted man in America,” should win an award for keeping his mustache so consistent for so long: an anchorman for the CBS Evening News from 1962 to 1981, his facial hair remained remarkably unchanged.

Charlie Chaplin was the first person to make the “toothbrush mustache” famous.

caption Charlie Chaplin. source General Photographic Agency/Getty Images

Silent film star Charlie Chaplin’s mustache was part of his comedy, and and he starred in all but a few films as the same character, Little Tramp, as audiences couldn’t imagine him any other way.

Mark Twain mastered the “walrus mustache.”

caption Mark Twain. source Wikimedia Commons

While the “walrus mustache” was most popular in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, no one did it as well as American author Mark Twain.

Albert Einstein and his mustache have lived on in the form of many Halloween costumes.

Along with his wild hair, Albert Einstein was famous for his iconic mustache, and many enjoy dressing up as the famous physicist today. Oh, and he was also known for his equation on mass-energy equivalence, and his work in theoretical physics won him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1921.

Theodore Roosevelt’s mustache must’ve added to his political clout.

caption Theodore Roosevelt. source Pach Brothers/Wikimedia Commons

The 26th president won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1906 for the role he played in ending the Russo-Japanese War. He was also known for his iconic facial hair, which GQ ranked number two in a list of American presidential facial hair.

Nick Offerman’s recently shaved mustache has sparked widespread online debate.

Nick Offerman’s mustache became famous thanks to his role as Ron Swanson on the NBC show, “Parks and Recreation.” It was so beloved that Offerman wrote a step-by-step process on how to grow a mustache like Ron Swanson in his memoir, “Paddle Your Own Canoe.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.