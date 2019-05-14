This famous prawn noodle stall’s astounding salary for a new cook might just put fancy restaurants to shame

Stall owner Li Ruifang’s job opening offers a “life-long career” and pay that is “above market rates”. Facebook/545 Whampoa Prawn Noodles

Cooking for a humble hawker stall may not be glamorous but it might turn out to be as prospective as working a similar job in a high-class restaurant.

The owner of popular 545 Whampoa Prawn Noodles, Li Ruifang, posted a job opening on her stall’s Facebook page on Monday (May 13), offering a position for a full-time cook with a staggering monthly salary range of S$2,500 to S$3,400 (US$1,826 to US$2,484).

According to the job posting, Li is a third generation hawker who has been operating the Tekka Food Centre stall since 2014. The job opening is part of her effort to get people aboard her team to keep the business running as her parents are advanced in years.

The business, according the stall’s other Facebook posts, was passed down through the generations from Li’s grandfather to her father, and subsequently to her after she was unable to find her calling in the corporate world.

Applicants with a passion for the food and beverage industry would be glad to know that Li’s employment opportunity offers a “life-long career” with pay that is “above market rates” for all her workers to “keep a work-life balance”.

But such prospects do not come easy.

Li’s potential employee would need to work from Mondays to Fridays – inclusive of public holidays – and at odd hours from 5am to 2pm daily.

“Great for people with family!” a description on the post said.

Applicants would need to be proficient in both English and Mandarin in addition to being comfortable working in a “fast-paced environment”. Bonus points to those who live near the food centre and have experience cooking with noodles, the post added.

The X factor of a desired prawn noodle stall cook would be the ability to say “Come and eat my 虾面 (prawn noodle)” – a crude Chinese pun – with a straight face, the post joked.

Competition for the position will be tough, however. On the same day of the job posting, the stall announced in a comment that it had already received “quite a number of applications”.

Nonetheless, another job opening for the role of “hawker assistant” would be offered in the coming months, it added.

Many Facebook users have lauded the business for the attractive perks.

One user expressed his concerns about the questionable availability of public transport due to the abnormal work hours.

While another played along with the post’s tongue-in-cheek humour, only to receive an equally cheeky reply.

Although Li’s stint as a hawker has barely reached half a decade, her story has been extensively featured by media outlets and showcased as an example of the preservation of hawker culture and heritage in Singapore.

Today, the millennial-owned hawker stall is active online, and regularly engages customers via its Facebook page.

