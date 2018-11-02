41 celebrities you didn’t know were Sagittariuses

- source
- Sagittariuses are born between November 22 and December 21.
- Celebrities including Charlie Puth, Chrissy Teigen and Miley Cyrus were all born in Sagittarius season.
It’s the beginning of Sagittarius season. Those born between November 22 and December 21 are known for their wanderlust, quick wit, and senses of humor.
From Miley Cyrus to Jay-Z, we’ve rounded up all of the celebrities that you didn’t realize were born in Sagittarius season.
Scarlett Johansson
The Black Widow herself was born November 22.
Mark Ruffalo
The “Avengers” actor was born November 22.
Miley Cyrus
The newly-countrified singer turns 26 this November 23.
Katherine Heigl
The “Suits” actress was born November 24.
Sarah Hyland
The “Modern Family” staple turns 28 this November 24.
Christina Applegate
The “Bad Moms” actress celebrates a birthday November 25.
DJ Khaled
The “No Brainer” producer was born November 26.
Tina Turner
The “Proud Mary” singer was born November 26.
Rita Ora
The “Girls” singer turns 28 this November 26.
Jon Stewart
The late night funnyman was born November 28.
Trey Songz
The “Trigga” singer was born November 28.
Anna Faris
The “House Bunny” actress was born November 29.
Chrissy Teigen
The cookbook author and “Lip Sync Battle” host was born November 30.
Ben Stiller
The “Zoolander” star was born November 30.
Kaley Cuoco
The longtime “Big Bang Theory” star celebrates a birthday November 30.
Sarah Silverman
The “Ralph Breaks the Internet” actress and comedian was born December 1.
Janelle Monae
The “Pynk” singer turns 33 this December 1.
Zoe Kravitz
The “Big Little Lies” actress celebrates a birthday December 1.
Britney Spears
The pop icon turns 37 this December 2.
Charlie Puth
The singer and producer celebrates a birthday December 2.
Lucy Liu
The “Elementary” actress celebrates a birthday December 2.
Amanda Seyfried
The “Mamma Mia” actress turns 33 this December 3.
Tiffany Haddish
The breakout “Girls Trip” star was born December 3.
Julianne Moore
The “Kids Are All Right” actress was born December 3.
Jay-Z
The famed rapper was born December 4.
Marisa Tomei
The “After Everything” actress celebrates a birthday December 4.
Tyra Banks
The on-screen Barbie celebrates a birthday December 4.
Nicki Minaj
The famous rapper celebrates a birthday December 8.
Ian Somerhalder
The “Vampire Diaries” heartthrob turns 40 this December 8.
Judi Dench
The Dame herself celebrates a birthday December 9.
Raven-Symoné
The “Raven’s Home” actress was born December 10.
Hailee Steinfeld
The “Bumblebee” actress and singer was born December 11.
Regina Hall
The “Girls Trip” actress celebrates a birthday December 12.
Jamie Foxx
The “Django Unchained” actor was born December 13.
Taylor Swift
The Old Taylor and the New Taylor have the same birthday: December 13.
Vanessa Hudgens
The “Princess Switch” actress turns 30 this December 14.
Brad Pitt
The actor and producer celebrates a birthday December 18.
Katie Holmes
The “Giver” actress was born December 18.
Jake Gyllenhaal
The “Nightcrawl” actor was born December 19.
Jane Fonda
The acclaimed “Grace and Frankie” actress turns 81 this December 21.
Samuel L. Jackson
The actor and producer was born December 21.
