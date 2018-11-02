41 celebrities you didn’t know were Sagittariuses

caption These celebrities were born during Sagittarius season. source Getty Images

Sagittariuses are born between November 22 and December 21.

Celebrities including Charlie Puth, Chrissy Teigen and Miley Cyrus were all born in Sagittarius season.

It’s the beginning of Sagittarius season. Those born between November 22 and December 21 are known for their wanderlust, quick wit, and senses of humor.

From Miley Cyrus to Jay-Z, we’ve rounded up all of the celebrities that you didn’t realize were born in Sagittarius season.

Scarlett Johansson

The Black Widow herself was born November 22.

Mark Ruffalo

caption Mark Ruffalo source Getty Images

The “Avengers” actor was born November 22.

Miley Cyrus

caption Miley Cyrus source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The newly-countrified singer turns 26 this November 23.

Katherine Heigl

caption Katherine Heigl source Getty/Astrid Stawiarz

The “Suits” actress was born November 24.

Sarah Hyland

The “Modern Family” staple turns 28 this November 24.

Christina Applegate

caption Christina Applegate source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The “Bad Moms” actress celebrates a birthday November 25.

DJ Khaled

caption DJ Khaled source Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The “No Brainer” producer was born November 26.

Tina Turner

caption Tina Turner source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The “Proud Mary” singer was born November 26.

Rita Ora

caption Rita Ora source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Girls” singer turns 28 this November 26.

Jon Stewart

caption Jon Stewart source Getty Images

The late night funnyman was born November 28.

Trey Songz

caption Trey Songz source Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for sbe

The “Trigga” singer was born November 28.

Anna Faris

caption Anna Faris source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The “House Bunny” actress was born November 29.

Chrissy Teigen

caption Chrissy Teigen source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The cookbook author and “Lip Sync Battle” host was born November 30.

Ben Stiller

caption Ben Stiller source Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer

The “Zoolander” star was born November 30.

Kaley Cuoco

caption Kaley Cuoco source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The longtime “Big Bang Theory” star celebrates a birthday November 30.

Sarah Silverman

The “Ralph Breaks the Internet” actress and comedian was born December 1.

Janelle Monae

caption Janelle Monae source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The “Pynk” singer turns 33 this December 1.

Zoe Kravitz

caption Zoe Kravitz source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The “Big Little Lies” actress celebrates a birthday December 1.

Britney Spears

caption Britney Spears source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The pop icon turns 37 this December 2.

Charlie Puth

caption Charlie Puth source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for 103.5 KTU

The singer and producer celebrates a birthday December 2.

Lucy Liu

caption Lucy Liu source Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown

The “Elementary” actress celebrates a birthday December 2.

Amanda Seyfried

caption Amanda Seyfried source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The “Mamma Mia” actress turns 33 this December 3.

Tiffany Haddish

caption Tiffany Haddish wearing a dress that resembled Cardi B’s. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

The breakout “Girls Trip” star was born December 3.

Julianne Moore

The “Kids Are All Right” actress was born December 3.

Jay-Z

caption Jay-Z source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The famed rapper was born December 4.

Marisa Tomei

caption Marisa Tomei source Mark Blinch/Reuters

The “After Everything” actress celebrates a birthday December 4.

Tyra Banks

caption Tyra Banks source Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2016 Essence Festival

The on-screen Barbie celebrates a birthday December 4.

Nicki Minaj

caption Nicki Minaj source Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

The famous rapper celebrates a birthday December 8.

Ian Somerhalder

caption Ian Somerhalder source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE

The “Vampire Diaries” heartthrob turns 40 this December 8.

Judi Dench

caption Judi Dench source Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

The Dame herself celebrates a birthday December 9.

Raven-Symoné

caption Raven-Symoné source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Logo

The “Raven’s Home” actress was born December 10.

Hailee Steinfeld

caption Hailee Steinfeld source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The “Bumblebee” actress and singer was born December 11.

Regina Hall

caption Regina Hall source Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 20th Century Fox

The “Girls Trip” actress celebrates a birthday December 12.

Jamie Foxx

caption Jamie Foxx source Slaven Vlasic/Getty

The “Django Unchained” actor was born December 13.

Taylor Swift

caption Taylor Swift source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Old Taylor and the New Taylor have the same birthday: December 13.

Vanessa Hudgens

The “Princess Switch” actress turns 30 this December 14.

Brad Pitt

caption Brad Pitt source Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The actor and producer celebrates a birthday December 18.

Katie Holmes

caption Katie Holmes source Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The “Giver” actress was born December 18.

Jake Gyllenhaal

caption Jake Gyllenhaal source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The “Nightcrawl” actor was born December 19.

Jane Fonda

caption Jane Fonda source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The acclaimed “Grace and Frankie” actress turns 81 this December 21.

Samuel L. Jackson

caption Samuel L. Jackson source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The actor and producer was born December 21.

