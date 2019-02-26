Disappointing photos that show what 17 popular tourist attractions look like in real life

caption The Strip? More like strip mall. source Shutterstock

All that glitters is not gold, and famous landmarks on your friends’ Instagram or in glossy magazines don’t usually look like that in real life.

So before you book a trip because you saw the destination in a beautiful magazine, or on a heavily curated Instagram feed, take a look at what 17 famous sites are actually like.

Visiting Mount Rushmore is like taking a page out of your history book.

caption Mount Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota. source J. Pat Hodges/Shutterstock

Did you know there’s a secret room inside Mount Rushmore that stores important US documents?

Until you realize the picture in your history book was basically to scale.

caption Mount Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota. source Flickr/Steve Bittinger

The profiles of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, and Theodore Roosevelt may be 60 feet, but that’s actually not that huge.

Mount Rushmore is also falling apart and in need of constant maintenance.

The pyramids of Giza, shrouded in mystery, beckon with wide open desert.

caption The pyramids of Giza. source Shutterstock

In reality, the pyramids are literally in the middle of Cairo.

caption The pyramids of Giza. source Wikimedia

The Mona Lisa is just waiting for that perfect selfie with you.

It’ll be less selfie and more ussie. And one that’s like 10 feet from the surprisingly small painting at that.

caption The Mona Lisa. source Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock

The Empire State Building is a must-see when in New York City. It’s an architectural marvel, a romantic date spot, and an epic site for selfies.

caption <a href=”http://www.businessinsider.com/life-of-jordan-spieth-on-and-off-course-2017-7″>Jordan Spieth</a> snaps a selfie on top of the Empire State Building in New York City. source Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

The 102-story Empire State Building was completed in 1931 and is still one of the tallest skyscrapers in the country (the fifth tallest actually). Including its antenna, it’s 1,454 feet tall.

The inside, however, looks like a crowded convention center or something.

caption The line to get to the top of the Empire State Building in New York City, New York. source Flickr/Joe Hall

Not only will you have to wait in an endless, crowded line, but it’ll cost you at least $57 to get to the top. And the best part? All of your photos will be missing a vital New York City landmark: the Empire State Building!

Click here to see the 15 other tourist traps in New York City, and where to go instead.

Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer is a sight to behold…

caption Christ the Redeemer. source dmitry_islentev / Shutterstock

Christ the Redeemer is 125 feet tall, including its pedestal.

…but you’re much better off beholding it from a distance. Like anywhere but its insanely packed viewing platform.

caption Christ the Redeemer. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller

Not only is the viewing platform packed, it’s so close to the statue you’ll have a hard time getting a good look – or a good picture.

The Great Wall of China snakes along for miles, beautifully devoid of anyone but you.

caption The Great Wall of China. source Hung Chung Chih/Shutterstock

In reality, there are humans everywhere.

caption The Great Wall of China. source Gett/VCG

Niagara Falls is magical.

caption Niagara Falls. source lastdjedai/Shutterstock

More of a poncho-clad hell.

caption Niagara Falls. source Shutterstock

The Sistine Chapel is just begging to be studied in awed silence.

caption The Sistine Chapel. source Eric Vandeville-Vatican Pool/Getty Images

It’s really a mosh pit with a beautiful ceiling.

caption The Sistine Chapel. source Flickr/Randy OHC

What’s a trip to Paris without a shot of the Eiffel Tower?

caption The Eiffel Tower. source Reuters/Charles Platiau

Maybe it’s best to just ogle it from afar

The lights, the gambling, the colorful characters. The Strip is a big part of what makes Vegas “Sin City.”

caption The Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. source lucky-photographer / iStock

It comes as no surprise that Las Vegas was voted the most fun city in the US.

But by day, it’s more strip mall than the Strip.

caption The Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, by day. source Shutterstock

Manneken Pis is a must-see for anyone visiting Brussels.

caption Manneken Pis. source Shutterstock

But why? It’s a tiny statue on the corner of a busy pedestrian street.

caption Manneken Pis. source Flickr/Francisco Antunes

Versailles, a true fairytale.

caption Versailles. source Jose Ignacio Soto / Shutterstock

Sorry, make that nightmare.

caption Versailles. source Shutterstock

Disney World, the most magical place on Earth…

caption Disney. source Matt Stroshane/Getty

If you don’t suffer from claustrophobia, that is.

caption Disney. source Flickr/marc smith

Beijing’s Forbidden City looks gorgeous.

caption The Forbidden City. source Shutterstock.com

But we’ll pass.

caption The Forbidden City. source Miles Astray/iStock

People love watching Buckingham Palace’s guards change.

caption Buckingham Palace. source longtaildog / iStock

*A lot* of people love watching Buckingham Palace’s guards change.

caption Buckingham Palace crowds. source Flickr/Ana Rey

Yellowstone Park, a place for the quiet contemplation of nature’s beauty…

caption Old Faithful. source Shutterstock.com

If you can find some quiet.

caption Crowds at Old Faithful. source Flickr/yellowstone nps

People from all over the world flock to Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statue.

caption Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statue. source News Oresund/Flickr

“Flock” might be an understatement.