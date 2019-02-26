Disappointing photos that show what 17 popular tourist attractions look like in real life

- source
All that glitters is not gold, and famous landmarks on your friends’ Instagram or in glossy magazines don’t usually look like that in real life.
So before you book a trip because you saw the destination in a beautiful magazine, or on a heavily curated Instagram feed, take a look at what 17 famous sites are actually like.
Visiting Mount Rushmore is like taking a page out of your history book.
Did you know there’s a secret room inside Mount Rushmore that stores important US documents?
Until you realize the picture in your history book was basically to scale.
The profiles of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, and Theodore Roosevelt may be 60 feet, but that’s actually not that huge.
Mount Rushmore is also falling apart and in need of constant maintenance.
The pyramids of Giza, shrouded in mystery, beckon with wide open desert.
In reality, the pyramids are literally in the middle of Cairo.
The Mona Lisa is just waiting for that perfect selfie with you.
It’ll be less selfie and more ussie. And one that’s like 10 feet from the surprisingly small painting at that.
The Empire State Building is a must-see when in New York City. It’s an architectural marvel, a romantic date spot, and an epic site for selfies.
The 102-story Empire State Building was completed in 1931 and is still one of the tallest skyscrapers in the country (the fifth tallest actually). Including its antenna, it’s 1,454 feet tall.
The inside, however, looks like a crowded convention center or something.
Not only will you have to wait in an endless, crowded line, but it’ll cost you at least $57 to get to the top. And the best part? All of your photos will be missing a vital New York City landmark: the Empire State Building!
Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer is a sight to behold…
Christ the Redeemer is 125 feet tall, including its pedestal.
…but you’re much better off beholding it from a distance. Like anywhere but its insanely packed viewing platform.
Not only is the viewing platform packed, it’s so close to the statue you’ll have a hard time getting a good look – or a good picture.
The Great Wall of China snakes along for miles, beautifully devoid of anyone but you.
In reality, there are humans everywhere.
Niagara Falls is magical.
More of a poncho-clad hell.
The Sistine Chapel is just begging to be studied in awed silence.
It’s really a mosh pit with a beautiful ceiling.
What’s a trip to Paris without a shot of the Eiffel Tower?
Maybe it’s best to just ogle it from afar
The lights, the gambling, the colorful characters. The Strip is a big part of what makes Vegas “Sin City.”
It comes as no surprise that Las Vegas was voted the most fun city in the US.
But by day, it’s more strip mall than the Strip.
Manneken Pis is a must-see for anyone visiting Brussels.
But why? It’s a tiny statue on the corner of a busy pedestrian street.
Versailles, a true fairytale.
Sorry, make that nightmare.
Disney World, the most magical place on Earth…
If you don’t suffer from claustrophobia, that is.
Beijing’s Forbidden City looks gorgeous.
But we’ll pass.
People love watching Buckingham Palace’s guards change.
*A lot* of people love watching Buckingham Palace’s guards change.
Yellowstone Park, a place for the quiet contemplation of nature’s beauty…
If you can find some quiet.
People from all over the world flock to Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statue.
“Flock” might be an understatement.
