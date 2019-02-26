Disappointing photos that show what 17 popular tourist attractions look like in real life

By
Sophie-Claire Hoeller, Insider
-
All that glitters is not gold, and famous landmarks on your friends’ Instagram or in glossy magazines don’t usually look like that in real life.

So before you book a trip because you saw the destination in a beautiful magazine, or on a heavily curated Instagram feed, take a look at what 17 famous sites are actually like.

Visiting Mount Rushmore is like taking a page out of your history book.

caption
Mount Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota.
source
J. Pat Hodges/Shutterstock

Did you know there’s a secret room inside Mount Rushmore that stores important US documents?

Until you realize the picture in your history book was basically to scale.

caption
Mount Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota.
source
Flickr/Steve Bittinger

The profiles of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, and Theodore Roosevelt may be 60 feet, but that’s actually not that huge.

Mount Rushmore is also falling apart and in need of constant maintenance.

The pyramids of Giza, shrouded in mystery, beckon with wide open desert.

caption
The pyramids of Giza.
source
Shutterstock

In reality, the pyramids are literally in the middle of Cairo.

caption
The pyramids of Giza.
source
Wikimedia

The Mona Lisa is just waiting for that perfect selfie with you.

It’ll be less selfie and more ussie. And one that’s like 10 feet from the surprisingly small painting at that.

caption
The Mona Lisa.
source
Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock

The Empire State Building is a must-see when in New York City. It’s an architectural marvel, a romantic date spot, and an epic site for selfies.

caption
<a href=”http://www.businessinsider.com/life-of-jordan-spieth-on-and-off-course-2017-7″>Jordan Spieth</a> snaps a selfie on top of the Empire State Building in New York City.
source
Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

The 102-story Empire State Building was completed in 1931 and is still one of the tallest skyscrapers in the country (the fifth tallest actually). Including its antenna, it’s 1,454 feet tall.

The inside, however, looks like a crowded convention center or something.

caption
The line to get to the top of the Empire State Building in New York City, New York.
source
Flickr/Joe Hall

Not only will you have to wait in an endless, crowded line, but it’ll cost you at least $57 to get to the top. And the best part? All of your photos will be missing a vital New York City landmark: the Empire State Building!

Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer is a sight to behold…

caption
Christ the Redeemer.
source
dmitry_islentev / Shutterstock

Christ the Redeemer is 125 feet tall, including its pedestal.

…but you’re much better off beholding it from a distance. Like anywhere but its insanely packed viewing platform.

caption
Christ the Redeemer.
source
Sophie-Claire Hoeller

Not only is the viewing platform packed, it’s so close to the statue you’ll have a hard time getting a good look – or a good picture.

The Great Wall of China snakes along for miles, beautifully devoid of anyone but you.

caption
The Great Wall of China.
source
Hung Chung Chih/Shutterstock

In reality, there are humans everywhere.

caption
The Great Wall of China.
source
Gett/VCG

Niagara Falls is magical.

caption
Niagara Falls.
source
lastdjedai/Shutterstock

More of a poncho-clad hell.

caption
Niagara Falls.
source
Shutterstock

The Sistine Chapel is just begging to be studied in awed silence.

caption
The Sistine Chapel.
source
Eric Vandeville-Vatican Pool/Getty Images

It’s really a mosh pit with a beautiful ceiling.

caption
The Sistine Chapel.
source
Flickr/Randy OHC

What’s a trip to Paris without a shot of the Eiffel Tower?

caption
The Eiffel Tower.
source
Reuters/Charles Platiau

Maybe it’s best to just ogle it from afar

The lights, the gambling, the colorful characters. The Strip is a big part of what makes Vegas “Sin City.”

caption
The Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada.
source
lucky-photographer / iStock

It comes as no surprise that Las Vegas was voted the most fun city in the US.

But by day, it’s more strip mall than the Strip.

The Strip? More like strip mall.

caption
The Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, by day.
source
Shutterstock

Manneken Pis is a must-see for anyone visiting Brussels.

caption
Manneken Pis.
source
Shutterstock

But why? It’s a tiny statue on the corner of a busy pedestrian street.

caption
Manneken Pis.
source
Flickr/Francisco Antunes

Versailles, a true fairytale.

caption
Versailles.
source
Jose Ignacio Soto / Shutterstock

Sorry, make that nightmare.

caption
Versailles.
source
Shutterstock

Disney World, the most magical place on Earth…

caption
Disney.
source
Matt Stroshane/Getty

If you don’t suffer from claustrophobia, that is.

caption
Disney.
source
Flickr/marc smith

Beijing’s Forbidden City looks gorgeous.

caption
The Forbidden City.
source
Shutterstock.com

But we’ll pass.

caption
The Forbidden City.
source
Miles Astray/iStock

People love watching Buckingham Palace’s guards change.

caption
Buckingham Palace.
source
longtaildog / iStock

*A lot* of people love watching Buckingham Palace’s guards change.

caption
Buckingham Palace crowds.
source
Flickr/Ana Rey

Yellowstone Park, a place for the quiet contemplation of nature’s beauty…

caption
Old Faithful.
source
Shutterstock.com

If you can find some quiet.

caption
Crowds at Old Faithful.
source
Flickr/yellowstone nps

People from all over the world flock to Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statue.

caption
Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statue.
source
News Oresund/Flickr

“Flock” might be an understatement.

caption
Crowds at Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statue.
source
Shutterstock