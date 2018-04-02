41 celebrities you didn’t know were Tauruses

By
Molly Thomson, Insider
-
Miranda Kerr and George Clooney are two well-known Tauruses.

caption
Miranda Kerr and George Clooney are two well-known Tauruses.
source
Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty Images/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

  • Taurus season is typically from April 20 to May 20.
  • Many celebrities are Tauruses, including George Clooney, Gigi Hadid, and Gal Godot.
  • Cher is also a Taurus.
  • Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

As April comes to a close, so too does another season of the Zodiac. As those who follow the astral calendar know, today marks the end of Aries season and the first official day of Taurus season. Those born between April 20 and May 20 are known for being resilient and focused at work. They’re also fans of the luxurious and sensual, and welcome pampering.

From John Cena to Gal Gadot, we’ve rounded up all of the celebrities that you didn’t realize were born in Taurus season.

Miranda Kerr

caption
Miranda Kerr
source
Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty Images

The former Victoria’s Secret model was born April 20.

Amber Heard

caption
Amber Heard
source
Christopher Pearce/Getty Images for GQ Australia

The “Justice League” actress was born April 22.

Gigi Hadid

caption
Gigi Hadid
source
Mark Davis/Getty Images

The famous model was born April 23.

John Cena

caption
John Cena
source
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The pro wrestler and “Trainwreck” actor was born April 23.

Joe Keery

caption
Joe Keery
source
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Stranger Things” heartthrob was born April 24.

Kelly Clarkson

caption
Kelly Clarkson
source
Cindy Ord/ Getty Images

The “Voice” judge was born April 24.

Barbra Streisand

caption
Barbra Streisand
source
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The “Funny Girl” actress was born April 24.

Renee Zellweger

caption
Renee Zellweger
source
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The “Bridget Jones’ Diary” actress was born April 25.

Channing Tatum

caption
Channing Tatum
source
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The “Magic Mike” actor was born April 26.

Jessica Alba

caption
Jessica Alba
source
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Fantastic Four” actress was born April 28.

Jerry Seinfeld

caption
Jerry Seinfeld
source
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The stand-up comedian and “Seinfeld” star was born April 29.

Gal Gadot

caption
Gal Gadot
source
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The on-screen superhero was born April 30.

Travis Scott

caption
Travis Scott
source
Getty Images

The rapper and new father was born April 30.

Tim McGraw

caption
Tim McGraw
source
Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images

The country music star was born May 1.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

caption
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
source
Rich Polk/Getty Images

The “Rampage” actor was born May 2.

Read More: 10 of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s best moments

Ellie Kemper

caption
Ellie Kemper
source
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star was born May 2.

Lily Allen

caption
Lily Allen
source
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The singer and songwriter was born May 2.

David Beckham

caption
David Beckham
source
Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images

The soccer star was born on May 2.

Danielle Fishel

caption
Danielle Fishel
source
Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The “Girl Meets World” actress was born May 5.

Adele

caption
Adele
source
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Grammy-winning vocalist was born May 5.

George Clooney

caption
George Clooney
source
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The famous actor and philanthropist was born May 6.

Meek Mill

The rapper and songwriter was born May 6.

Gabourey Sidibe

caption
Gabourey Sidibe
source
Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

The “Precious” actress was born May 6.

Aidy Bryant

caption
Aidy Bryant
source
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian and actress was born May 7.

Enrique Iglesias

caption
Enrique Iglesias
source
Getty

The Spanish singer was born May 8.

Audrina Patridge

caption
Audrina Patridge
source
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The former “The Hills” star was born May 9.

Rosario Dawson

caption
Rosario Dawson
source
Getty Images / Ian Gavan

The “Jane the Virgin” actress was born May 9.

Kenan Thompson

caption
Kenan Thompson
source
Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian was born May 10.

Blac Chyna

caption
Blac Chyna
source
Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer

The model and entrepreneur was born May 11.

Sabrina Carpenter

caption
Sabrina Carpenter
source
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The “Girl Meets World” actress and pop singer was born May 11.

Rami Malek

caption
Rami Malek
source
Getty

The “Mr. Robot” protagonist was born May 12.

Debby Ryan

caption
Debby Ryan
source
Getty Images

The “Jessie” actress was born May 13.

Robert Pattinson

caption
Actor Robert Pattinson attends the 2017 GO Campaign Gala at NeueHouse Los Angeles on November 18, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
source
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

The on-screen vampire and Hufflepuff was born May 13.

Miranda Cosgrove

The former on-screen vlogger was born May 14.

Janet Jackson

caption
Janet Jackson at the Dubai World Cup.
source
Francois Nel/Getty Images

The “Rhythm Nation” singer was born May 15.

Megan Fox

caption
Megan Fox
source
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Transformers” actress was born May 16.

Tina Fey

caption
Tina Fey
source
Getty Images

The former “Saturday Night Live” comedian was born May 18.

Marshmello

caption
Marshmello
source
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The American DJ was born May 19.

Sam Smith

caption
Sam Smith.
source
Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

The “Too Good at Goodbyes” crooner was born May 19.

Cher

caption
Cher
source
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The “Burlesque” actress and singer was born May 20.

Idina Menzel

caption
Actress Idina Menzel poses in the press room during the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
source
Jason Merritt/Getty

The “Let It Go” singer was born May 30.