41 celebrities you didn’t know were Tauruses

caption Miranda Kerr and George Clooney are two well-known Tauruses. source Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty Images/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Taurus season is typically from April 20 to May 20.

Many celebrities are Tauruses, including George Clooney, Gigi Hadid, and Gal Godot.

Cher is also a Taurus.

As April comes to a close, so too does another season of the Zodiac. As those who follow the astral calendar know, today marks the end of Aries season and the first official day of Taurus season. Those born between April 20 and May 20 are known for being resilient and focused at work. They’re also fans of the luxurious and sensual, and welcome pampering.

From John Cena to Gal Gadot, we’ve rounded up all of the celebrities that you didn’t realize were born in Taurus season.

Miranda Kerr

caption Miranda Kerr source Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty Images

The former Victoria’s Secret model was born April 20.

Amber Heard

caption Amber Heard source Christopher Pearce/Getty Images for GQ Australia

The “Justice League” actress was born April 22.

Gigi Hadid

caption Gigi Hadid source Mark Davis/Getty Images

The famous model was born April 23.

John Cena

caption John Cena source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The pro wrestler and “Trainwreck” actor was born April 23.

Joe Keery

caption Joe Keery source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Stranger Things” heartthrob was born April 24.

Kelly Clarkson

caption Kelly Clarkson source Cindy Ord/ Getty Images

The “Voice” judge was born April 24.

Barbra Streisand

caption Barbra Streisand source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The “Funny Girl” actress was born April 24.

Renee Zellweger

caption Renee Zellweger source Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The “Bridget Jones’ Diary” actress was born April 25.

Channing Tatum

caption Channing Tatum source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The “Magic Mike” actor was born April 26.

Jessica Alba

caption Jessica Alba source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Fantastic Four” actress was born April 28.

Jerry Seinfeld

caption Jerry Seinfeld source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The stand-up comedian and “Seinfeld” star was born April 29.

Gal Gadot

caption Gal Gadot source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The on-screen superhero was born April 30.

Travis Scott

caption Travis Scott source Getty Images

The rapper and new father was born April 30.

Tim McGraw

caption Tim McGraw source Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images

The country music star was born May 1.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

caption Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson source Rich Polk/Getty Images

The “Rampage” actor was born May 2.

Ellie Kemper

caption Ellie Kemper source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star was born May 2.

Lily Allen

caption Lily Allen source Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The singer and songwriter was born May 2.

David Beckham

caption David Beckham source Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images

The soccer star was born on May 2.

Danielle Fishel

caption Danielle Fishel source Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The “Girl Meets World” actress was born May 5.

Adele

caption Adele source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Grammy-winning vocalist was born May 5.

George Clooney

caption George Clooney source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The famous actor and philanthropist was born May 6.

Meek Mill

The rapper and songwriter was born May 6.

Gabourey Sidibe

caption Gabourey Sidibe source Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

The “Precious” actress was born May 6.

Aidy Bryant

caption Aidy Bryant source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian and actress was born May 7.

Enrique Iglesias

caption Enrique Iglesias source Getty

The Spanish singer was born May 8.

Audrina Patridge

caption Audrina Patridge source Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The former “The Hills” star was born May 9.

Rosario Dawson

caption Rosario Dawson source Getty Images / Ian Gavan

The “Jane the Virgin” actress was born May 9.

Kenan Thompson

caption Kenan Thompson source Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian was born May 10.

Blac Chyna

caption Blac Chyna source Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer

The model and entrepreneur was born May 11.

Sabrina Carpenter

caption Sabrina Carpenter source Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The “Girl Meets World” actress and pop singer was born May 11.

Rami Malek

caption Rami Malek source Getty

The “Mr. Robot” protagonist was born May 12.

Debby Ryan

caption Debby Ryan source Getty Images

The “Jessie” actress was born May 13.

Robert Pattinson

caption Actor Robert Pattinson attends the 2017 GO Campaign Gala at NeueHouse Los Angeles on November 18, 2017 in Hollywood, California. source Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

The on-screen vampire and Hufflepuff was born May 13.

Miranda Cosgrove

The former on-screen vlogger was born May 14.

Janet Jackson

caption Janet Jackson at the Dubai World Cup. source Francois Nel/Getty Images

The “Rhythm Nation” singer was born May 15.

Megan Fox

caption Megan Fox source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Transformers” actress was born May 16.

Tina Fey

caption Tina Fey source Getty Images

The former “Saturday Night Live” comedian was born May 18.

Marshmello

caption Marshmello source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The American DJ was born May 19.

Sam Smith

caption Sam Smith. source Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

The “Too Good at Goodbyes” crooner was born May 19.

Cher

caption Cher source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The “Burlesque” actress and singer was born May 20.

Idina Menzel

caption Actress Idina Menzel poses in the press room during the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) source Jason Merritt/Getty

The “Let It Go” singer was born May 30.