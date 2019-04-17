41 celebrities you didn’t know were Tauruses

- source
- Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty Images/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
- Taurus season is typically from April 20 to May 20.
- Many celebrities are Tauruses, including George Clooney, Gigi Hadid, and Gal Godot.
- Cher is also a Taurus.
As April comes to a close, so too does another season of the Zodiac. As those who follow the astral calendar know, today marks the end of Aries season and the first official day of Taurus season. Those born between April 20 and May 20 are known for being resilient and focused at work. They’re also fans of the luxurious and sensual, and welcome pampering.
From John Cena to Gal Gadot, we’ve rounded up all of the celebrities that you didn’t realize were born in Taurus season.
Miranda Kerr
- Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty Images
The former Victoria’s Secret model was born April 20.
Amber Heard
- Christopher Pearce/Getty Images for GQ Australia
The “Justice League” actress was born April 22.
Gigi Hadid
- Mark Davis/Getty Images
The famous model was born April 23.
John Cena
- Christopher Polk/Getty Images
The pro wrestler and “Trainwreck” actor was born April 23.
Joe Keery
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The “Stranger Things” heartthrob was born April 24.
Kelly Clarkson
- Cindy Ord/ Getty Images
The “Voice” judge was born April 24.
Barbra Streisand
- Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The “Funny Girl” actress was born April 24.
Renee Zellweger
- Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
The “Bridget Jones’ Diary” actress was born April 25.
Channing Tatum
- Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The “Magic Mike” actor was born April 26.
Jessica Alba
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The “Fantastic Four” actress was born April 28.
Jerry Seinfeld
- Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The stand-up comedian and “Seinfeld” star was born April 29.
Gal Gadot
- Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The on-screen superhero was born April 30.
Travis Scott
- Getty Images
The rapper and new father was born April 30.
Tim McGraw
- Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images
The country music star was born May 1.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
- Rich Polk/Getty Images
The “Rampage” actor was born May 2.
Ellie Kemper
- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star was born May 2.
Lily Allen
- Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
The singer and songwriter was born May 2.
David Beckham
The soccer star was born on May 2.
Danielle Fishel
- Jerod Harris/Getty Images
The “Girl Meets World” actress was born May 5.
Adele
- Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The Grammy-winning vocalist was born May 5.
George Clooney
- Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The famous actor and philanthropist was born May 6.
Meek Mill
The rapper and songwriter was born May 6.
Gabourey Sidibe
- Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images
The “Precious” actress was born May 6.
Aidy Bryant
- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The “Saturday Night Live” comedian and actress was born May 7.
Enrique Iglesias
- Getty
The Spanish singer was born May 8.
Audrina Patridge
- Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
The former “The Hills” star was born May 9.
Rosario Dawson
- Getty Images / Ian Gavan
The “Jane the Virgin” actress was born May 9.
Kenan Thompson
- Daniel Shirey/Getty Images
The “Saturday Night Live” comedian was born May 10.
Blac Chyna
- Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer
The model and entrepreneur was born May 11.
Sabrina Carpenter
The “Girl Meets World” actress and pop singer was born May 11.
Rami Malek
- Getty
The “Mr. Robot” protagonist was born May 12.
Debby Ryan
- Getty Images
The “Jessie” actress was born May 13.
Robert Pattinson
- Earl Gibson III/Getty Images
The on-screen vampire and Hufflepuff was born May 13.
Miranda Cosgrove
The former on-screen vlogger was born May 14.
Janet Jackson
- Francois Nel/Getty Images
The “Rhythm Nation” singer was born May 15.
Megan Fox
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The “Transformers” actress was born May 16.
Tina Fey
- Getty Images
The former “Saturday Night Live” comedian was born May 18.
Marshmello
- Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The American DJ was born May 19.
Sam Smith
- Alexander Koerner/Getty Images
The “Too Good at Goodbyes” crooner was born May 19.
Cher
- Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The “Burlesque” actress and singer was born May 20.
Idina Menzel
- Jason Merritt/Getty
The “Let It Go” singer was born May 30.