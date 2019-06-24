18 of the most hilarious and heartwarming reactions fans have had when meeting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and other royals

caption Prince Harry hugs an emotional fan during a walkabout in Melbourne, Australia. source Phil Noble/ Pool/ Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are arguably the most famous couple in the world, which means they are greeted by a swarm of adoring fans at every engagement.

Some have rather unexpected reactions to meeting the royals – it’s not uncommon for young fans to burst into happy tears after locking eyes with Prince Harry.

But it’s not just Harry and Meghan who receive special treatment – Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the Queen all have dedicated supporters lining up to see them at public appearances.

INSIDER has rounded up the most hilarious and heartwarming reactions fans have had when meeting the royals.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

As full-time royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are always attending public engagements, conferences, and sometimes even tours across the world.

The duke and duchess’ main priority is to represent Her Majesty the Queen during these events – and a big part of this role involves meeting members of the public.

Wherever they go, fans are bound to show up in the hundreds. Although they are often on a strict schedule, the royals always make time to say hello to the people who wait in line to meet them.

Sometimes, however, they do more than just say hello. Whether comforting crying fans, or breaking royal etiquette and getting close and personal, Harry, Markle, and the rest of the royal family often surprise us.

Read more: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s split from Kate Middleton and Prince William’s charity is the latest sign of family rivalry, according to royal experts

INSIDER has rounded up the most hilarious and heartwarming reactions fans have had when meeting the royals.

The royal family participate in various royal engagements, tours, and public walkabouts across the world each year, meaning fans have plenty of opportunity to rub shoulders with them…

caption Prince William meeting fans during a public walkabout. source Nicky Loh/ Getty Images.

… although it should be said, rubbing shoulders is technically against royal etiquette. Members of the public aren’t supposed to touch members of the family — but Meghan Markle has broken this rule many times…

source Dominic Lipinski/Pool/Getty Images

…. as has Kate Middleton. During a recent visit to Cumbria, she surprised a little girl in the crowd by grabbing onto her leg.

source Ian Forsyth/ Getty Images.

Fans are known to get pretty emotional when meeting royals. In this photo, Prince Harry comforted a crying fan in Wellington, New Zealand, in October last year.

source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Even animals can sense when they’re in the presence of royalty.

Harry and Meghan often receive gifts during royal tours. During their visit to Morocco earlier this year, the duchess was given a flower by a young fan.

source Facundo Arrizabalaga/ Pool/ Getty Images

Kate Middleton also gets her fair share of presents. During a visit to The Treehouse Children’s Hospice in 2012, she received flowers and a hand-made collage from a fan.

Some fans let the nerves get the better of them…

source Pool/ Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

… but Prince Harry is always there to give a comforting hand.

source Ian Vogler/ Getty Images

This baby lost all their chill when meeting the prince.

source Tim Rooke/ Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, this fan wasn’t too bothered about seeing Harry, as long as she got to meet the duchess.

source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images.

Meeting the Queen is bound to intimidate the average person…

source John Stillwell/ AFP/ Getty Images.

… even celebrities can’t keep cool in her presence. The Spice Girls couldn’t contain their grins while meeting Her Majesty in 1997.

source Tim Graham Picture Library/ Getty Images.

More recently, Prime Minister Theresa May was clearly starstruck during this awkward curtsy.

But it’s not just the Queen who has celebrity fans. One Direction were all smiles during their meeting with Prince William in 2014.

Even Simon Cowell has proven himself a royal fan. Kate Middleton must have made quite the impression during their meeting at the Royal Variety Performance in 2014.

It’s clear the royal family have some of the most dedicated fans in the world…

source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images.

… and there’s no doubting the royals care just as much about them in return.