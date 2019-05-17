These $95 boxes of team gear make great Father’s Day gifts for dedicated sports fans

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Sports team merchandise can be extremely expensive when bought from pro-shops, on-campus bookstores, or stadiums.

Fanchest set out to make gifting team gear a fun and affordable experience, selling boxes full of items for adults or kids starting at $59 (regular adult boxes are $95).

I got to check out an NHL box for my favorite hockey team (go Islanders) and an NCAA box for my favorite college team (go Gators) and it was full of cool fan gear.

If your dad is a big fan of any team, the boxes make for great Father’s Day gifts.

Father’s Day is nigh, and it’s time to help Dad gear up.

“Easier said than done,” you might think – because if you’ve ever tried to buy team merchandise in a stadium pro-shop or at a school bookstore, you know how obnoxiously expensive it can be. But we found a way to get a huge box of team gear delivered right to your (or dad’s) door for way cheaper than you’d pay in-store.

Fanchest originally started as a sports gear gift box, offering a selection of team merchandise for either babies or adults, intended for people to purchase for friends and family with deep allegiances. The company began producing these boxes for alumni, students, and fans of the Florida Gators, and has since expanded out to over 60 teams from the NCAA, NHL, NBA, AND NFL.

Whether you’re looking to outfit your dad this Father’s Day or you want to send a box of baby gear to the new parents in your life – this would be our pick for how to do it.

Youth and baby boxes start at just $59 (with a guaranteed value of at least $80), while the regular boxes cost $95, and include things like insulated tumblers, hats, rally towels, flags, and other classic memerobilia.

Though I am a die-hard Florida Gator fan who was born and raised in Gainesville, I am also a deeply committed fan of the New York Islanders hockey team. I proudly wear my orange and blue Islanders tees and hats all over New York- which only feels natural after growing up a Gator.

A while ago, Fanchest sent me a box full of Islanders’ gear to check out. I brought it home to wear in private as I silently wept over their NHL standings (this was during the 2017-2018 season – thankfully they’ve bounced back a since then). My box included a basic logo hat, a super soft tee, a keychain, a small wool banner, a mini helmet, and a nylon backpack – enough to deck me out at the next game and then some. Had I purchased all this stuff at retail prices in the Barclays Center pro-shop, I’d be out, like, a whole month’s rent.

Even if your dad’s favorite team falls out of the runnings early, a true fan knows that it’s never not appropriate to sport their team colors. Fanchest makes it easy and affordable to give the gift of gear to someone you love (or yourself), and we don’t think there’s a better sports-themed gift out there for the holidays.