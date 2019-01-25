Fans and members of public can bid farewell to Aloysius Pang at wake from noon tomorrow

The wake held for actor Aloysius Pang will be open to public for 24 hours from noon on Saturday (Jan 26), artiste management company NoonTalk Media said on Friday.

In a Facebook post, NoonTalk said the wake will be kept private for family members on Saturday morning.

According to the post, the wake will be held at 82A Macpherson Lane, Singapore 360082.

A report by Lianhe Zaobao said that Pang’s funeral will take place on Sunday afternoon.

The company helmed by radio DJ-turned-entrepreneur Dasmond Koh said in a post on Friday morning that Pang’s body was being brought home.

“We are finalising plans for his farewell. We are aware that many of you would like to say goodbye,” it added.

On Thursday, Koh told the media that the family was considering holding a memorial service for the actor so that “all of his fans and loved ones can say goodbye”.

Pang died on Wednesday night from injuries sustained during an incident while he was on reservist duty in New Zealand. He was 28.

