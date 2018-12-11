Fans are reeling with excitement after AirAsia’s Tony Fernandes publicly announced he will bring BTS to Malaysia

CEO of AirAsia Tony Fernandes confirmed that he would do his best to bring BTS to Malaysia for a concert during a talk at a local university last Saturday (Dec 8). Instagram / tonyfernandes

Tony Fernandes is a man of his word.

Last month, the AirAsia Group CEO hinted on his Instagram account of a possible BTS concert after holding a Malaysia Stadium Corporation (PSM) meeting on Nov 14.

In his post then, Fernandes, who is also head of PSM, wrote that his aim was to use PSM’s facilities to make Malaysia a regional entertainment centre.

He then added: “I’m sure we are going to see a UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) fight with Khabib, a BTS concert soon and who knows even U2. Watch this space.”

The popular K-pop group will be visiting several Asian countries on its Love Yourself world tour in 2019 – including neighbouring Singapore – but unfortunately, Malaysia has not yet been included in the line-up.

On Saturday (Dec 8), while speaking at Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) in Terengganu, he confirmed these plans.

Twitter user @ourluvbts shared a video clip of a Malaysian student asking Fernandes about BTS during the Q&A session.

this is the full clip of a malaysian army asking tony fernandes about bts in malaysia during the QnA session from today!! pic.twitter.com/La1obTgE2O — dani (@ourluvbts) December 9, 2018

The BTS fan had started off by sharing about her passion for music and BTS when Fernandes predicted the question she was about to throw at him.

He said: “Am I going to bring BTS to Malaysia? Yes, I am!”

“I am going to Korea on Wednesday… Me and (AirAsia’s head of branding Rudy Khaw) are going to Seoul. My wife is Korean,” he said.

He then said: “I am very confident BTS will come to Bukit Jalil.”

“I have a good minister now, Syed Saddiq, and I will bring them here… I mean… I’ll do my best, unless I tie them up and force them. They’ve got to come themselves. I’ll do my best.”

He added that he never thought that he would receive a question regarding BTS at the university.

Thanks to the businessman’s verbal commitment, BTS fans in Malaysia are in a frenzy at the possibility of being able to watch their idols perform in their hometown.

hmmm the only person i can hope is uncle tony🤧🤧🤧🤧 please bring them to MY 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 it means a lot to us 😭😭😭😭😭💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 — TataChim🍭 (@TyraHanum98) December 9, 2018

😭😭😭 no words can explain my feelings right now @BTS_twt @tonyfernandes — Busrah Malail (@BMalail) December 10, 2018

i will give all my money to you ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ just bring them here. 😭😭 — 🏵Mina🏵지민SmallHands✋ (@MochiSmallHands) December 9, 2018

Wheiiii I m nearly crying whn he said I M VRY CONFIDENT THT I WILL BRING THEM TO MSIA 😭 — Epiphany (@Jin1204oppa) December 9, 2018

The first and only concert that BTS held in Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur) was in 2015.

Fernandes had already shown interest in BTS as early as October. Then, he had publicly promoted BTS’ face mask and even snapped a photo of himself with a BTS billboard.

Tony Fernandes really out there promoting BTS masks the simulation is glitching pic.twitter.com/PEyu13W9eV — kim | LY SG ❄️ (@jhopesyouth) October 1, 2018

He jokingly wrote in his Instagram post: “On my way to becoming a @bts.bighitofficial member. They need a bit of colour.”

When BTS’ concert tickets – priced from S$88 to S$348 (RM268 to RM1,059) – went on sale in Singapore in late October, all tickets for the 55,000 capacity National Stadium were sold out within four hours, The Straits Times reported.

Read also: