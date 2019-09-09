NFL fans are calling for the Jets to sign Carli Lloyd after their first-year kicker missed 2 kicks

Fans are calling for the New York Jets to give Carli Lloyd a tryout as their kicking woes continue.

Jets kicker Kaare Vedvik hit the left post on an extra point attempt and missed a 45-yard field goal wide right.

The Jets lost to the Buffalo Bills 17-16.

Lloyd went viral in August when she crushed a 55-yard field goal, garnering interest from NFL teams and even an offer.

The Jets are hosting a tryout on Tuesday with the intention to find a new kicker.

The NFL season is not off to the start Kaare Vedvik wanted and fans think the New York Jets should give Carli Lloyd a call.

The Jets claimed Vedvik off waivers in the offseason after letting Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers walk in free agency, despite a successful season.

Vedvik was released by the Minnesota Vikings after going 1-for-4 in the final two preseason games. The Jets, in need of a kicker, decided to sign him.

In the season opener, Vedvik hit the left post on an extra point attempt and kicked a 45-yard field goal wide right, leading to a disappointing 17-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Fans took to Twitter to express their frustrations with the miss, even calling for the Jets to give Lloyd a tryout.

The USWNT star went viral when she crushed a 55-yard field goal at Philadelphia Eagles’ training camp, garnering interest – and even an offer – from the league.

Carli Lloyd lives real close to the Jets facility. Call her at halftime Joe. #Jets — Dianna (@diannaESPN) September 8, 2019

Bring Carli Lloyd to the Jets, PLEASE — Benny O (@bendizzle23) September 9, 2019

Hey #Jets: @CarliLloyd is from New Jersey. It’s a local call. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 8, 2019

Hey @CarliLloyd can you come save the #Jets? We need a kicker! — Rob Scibetti (@robscib) September 8, 2019

Lloyd has expressed interest in exploring the possibility of taking her career to the NFL after soccer. However, she said she doesn’t intend on going in that direction until after the 2020 Olympics, where she hopes to take the field with Team USA.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, the Jets will hold a tryout on Tuesday with the intention of finding a new kicker.