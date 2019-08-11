Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are getting divorced, and fans didn’t see this coming

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were married in December of 2018. Their relationship has spanned nearly a decade.

On Saturday, the couple announced they were getting divorced.

Fans were surprised and shared their astonishment via memes, jokes, and just general outcry on Twitter.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are getting a divorce after less than a year of marriage. The couple was married in December in a small gathering surrounded by family and friends.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met in 2009 on the set of “The Last Song.” Over the course of the last decade, their relationship has had some ups and downs.

But on Saturday, a rep for Cyrus confirmed to E! News that they are separating.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s 10-year relationship

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” a spokesperson for Cyrus told E! “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

The news came as a surprise to many.

On Twitter, fans expressed what seemed to be genuine sadness.

i’m probably more devastated about miley and liam separating than they are — LENNY (@lennholmes) August 11, 2019

“Liam and Miley got separated” Me: Please say sike please say sike pic.twitter.com/J1rlanaF95 — ???????????????? ???? (@fatherlesssss) August 11, 2019

I’m sick of Miley and Liam breaking my heart every year — savannah (@savtwopointoh) August 11, 2019

You know I was so happy when Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus overcame everything to finally end up together AND YOU TELLING ME THEY DIVORCE 6 MONTHS LATER? pic.twitter.com/4LpNoEMb5Z — Sara (@SaraCave3) August 11, 2019

This almost-prescient, viral clip, shows Cyrus as Hannah Montanna from the Disney Channel series of the same name, talking about the “tragedy of divorce.”

Miley Cyrus at this moment after breaking up with Liam #hannahmontana pic.twitter.com/tQBkUV3uQU — Herecomestheshame (@hrcmsthshm) August 11, 2019

Some made memes and jokes about the situation.

omg Miley and Liam divorced 🙁 pic.twitter.com/PgR364neXK — ye (@miIeysrep) August 11, 2019

me waking up to the news that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have broken up and then losing all hope of finding love: pic.twitter.com/Uyr0sjrNKd — garlic bread emoji (@litgarlicdad) August 11, 2019

Shane Dawson in his way to interview Miley Cyrus and see why her and Liam Hemsworth broke up : pic.twitter.com/Q8MTzxMtNp — Cris???????????? (@itzCrizzz) August 11, 2019

Me when I found out about Miley and Liam's Break up pic.twitter.com/5K00PZb37z — Don't cut Jk's hair (@spiderjjgguk) August 11, 2019

Love, as they say, is dead.