‘Star Wars’ fans are delighted that Billy Dee Williams will return as Lando in ‘Episode IX,’ but some are worried it means he’ll die in the movie

source Lucasfilm screencap

The Hollywood Reporter reported on Monday that Billy Dee Williams is reprising his role as Lando Calrissian in next year’s “Star Wars: Episode IX.”

Fans are excited, but many are also worried that he’ll die in the movie.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi.”

Lando Calrissian is returning to the “Star Wars” franchise.

The original Lando, Billy Dee Williams, is reprising his role as the suave smuggler for next year’s “Episode IX,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Williams played Lando in the original trilogy’s “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi,” while Donald Glover played a young Lando in this year’s standalone film “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Williams’ Lando is one of just a few characters from the original trilogy likely to reprise their roles in “Episode IX” along with Chewbacca, R2-D2, and C-3PO. Harrison Ford’s Han Solo and Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker both died in “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi,” respectively. General Leia Organa survived “The Last Jedi,” but actress Carrie Fisher passed away in December 2016.

Fans are thrilled that Williams is returning, but given that both Han and Luke have died in the new trilogy, some are worried that Lando will be the one to perish this time around.

People are obviously excited about Williams returning:

The shear joy of knowing Billy Dee Williams is returning for Star Wars Episode IX as the great Lando Calrissian!!! pic.twitter.com/hsI1Xan1tK — Ziggy (@mrjafri) July 10, 2018

I am extremely excited about this. That is all. https://t.co/bCKDmVUlJH — Kale (@KaleDavidoff) July 10, 2018

But there are a lot who are worried one of their favorite characters from the original “Star Wars” trilogy may meet his end in “Episode IX.”

Billy Dee Williams is returning to Star Wars. The plan is to kill Lando and the last part of your childhood by the third act. — That Guy (@ThatGuy3002) July 10, 2018

Great Billy Dee Williams is back to Star Wars and they probably are going to end up killing off Lando too — Nelie (@knannjoon) July 10, 2018

This did seem rather inevitable, given the position they were in. Also, please don't kill him off. https://t.co/kfEc7nhDZQ — Mathew Buck (@FB_BMB) July 10, 2018

I swear to the maker…if you kill him off, JJ….#starwars #episodeIXhttps://t.co/7yggbTKhGg — Chris McCullough – Quick Man (@GrigLager) July 10, 2018

If they kill off Lando, too, I swear to God… https://t.co/gkXrALiWc3 — Patrick Shanley (@pshanley88) July 9, 2018

Gotta kill Lando too I guess. RIP Lando. Billy Dee Williams Returns For “Star Wars: Ep. 9” https://t.co/Gn6NufKYlz via @darkhorizons — Matthew Maciejewski (@admiraljoker) July 10, 2018

"If" they would bring back Lando in ep9 just to have him killed off as some are suggesting will happen, I think that might be the end of SW for me. That would be a clear message that they have zero respect for the old fans and just want their new characters on the board. — Hound ???? (@Darth_Hound) July 10, 2018

Lando is so gonna die in episode IX. ???? — Jeremy (@tan_jeremy) July 10, 2018

They are going to make me watch Lando die with my own eyes https://t.co/H09HHcz5G9 — Undead Author (@realjamesbarton) July 10, 2018

Hopefully Lando also doesn't die in a Star Wars film so that a bunch of hapless rebels can get motivated to find a way out of some caves they're hiding in. Not that I'm still bitter about the fictional death of one of my childhood heroes or anything. https://t.co/yxASkDoSmd — Jon Schlitt (@jschlitt) July 10, 2018

Great can't wait to see Lando die aswell…. ???? #StarWars — Joseph Reid (@TheJoeReid) July 10, 2018

If Lando dies in Ep 9, it will truly be and end of an era. — Steve Clutchless (@GoldenTrawick) July 10, 2018

i've barely recovered from luke's death, if i have to watch lando die too istg disney imma sue — fani (@spacexxkitten) July 10, 2018

Oh well, looks like Lando dies in the next Star Wars — David Brownless (@DavidBrownless) July 10, 2018

And if Kylo Ren kills him or maims him I'm going to be SO MAD! 'Star Wars': Billy Dee Williams Reprising Role as Lando Calrissian https://t.co/E3J03geg4Z pic.twitter.com/pkrvQ7BMFj — Newz Group (@NewzGroup) July 10, 2018

There are no plot details for the movie at this time, so we don’t even know the extent of Lando’s role in the movie. But whether he dies or not, hopefully “Episode IX” is a worthy conclusion for Lando.

Whatever the case, fans were relieved that Billy Dee Williams was trending on Twitter because he’s returning to “Star Wars” – and not because the actor himself passed away.

All Our Hearts Stopped When We Saw Billy Dee Williams Trending Well Thank God It's Just For Star Wars — MEL FROM NYC SAID (@JWTheLegend1) July 10, 2018

Saw Billy Dee Williams trending…

Have mercy, Jesus… pic.twitter.com/hDT7JeEHJa — Shanelle Moore (@Sha_Moore) July 10, 2018

Twitter needs to be more specific with its trending topics. I saw that Billy Dee Williams was trending and almost had a heart attack. — Falsehoode (@false_hoode) July 10, 2018

What a relief to see Billy Dee Williams is trending because he's gonna be in the next Star Wars movie. You see a male celeb his age trending, you think he either passed away or somebody is alleging sexual assault/harassment. Whew! — Kenny BooYah! (@KwikWarren) July 10, 2018

Thank god Billy Dee is trending because he is going to be reprising his role as Lando in next Star Wars movie. I have to confess I had a moment of panic. Glad he is coming back. https://t.co/0Qs5gVMF2M — Beth Accomando (@cinebeth) July 10, 2018

Got scared for minute when I saw Billy Dee Williams trending. Glad it’s for good news. — Brent Schoonover (@brentschoonover) July 10, 2018

“Star Wars: Episode IX” comes to theaters December 20, 2019.