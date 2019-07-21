Natalie Portman will play a female Thor in Marvel sequel and some fans are outraged

caption Natalie Portman will play a female Thor. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty

Natalie Portman will play a female version of Thor in the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Despite the fact that her character, Jane Foster, becomes a superhero in the comic book series, some fans are angry that Marvel decided to make Thor a woman.

“I was never interested in a female Thor, and Natalie Portman seems like a terrible choice,” one person said on Twitter.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Marvel announced Natalie Portman will reprise her role as Jane Foster in the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder” film, but she will not play the love interest. Instead, she will play a female Thor, and not everyone is happy about it.

The announcement was made at Sand Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, as Portman stood beside returning director Taika Waititi and star Chris Hemsworth.

“I’ve always had hammer envy,” Portman said at the event, according to Variety.

She will officially pick up the hammer in the upcoming film set for 2021, despite being absent from the more recent “Thor” and “Avengers” films. Portman introduced Jane Foster, an astrophysicist who falls for the superhero, in “Thor” in 2011 and “Thor: The Dark World” in 2013.

The decision to make Portman’s character a superhero isn’t necessarily surprising, as Jane Foster becomes Thor, the Goddess of Thunder in the comic series. Despite that, many are disappointed with the announcement, calling it a ploy for diversity points.

Give me a f'm break…I'm a Natalie Portman fan but Thor is a male character… When do we get a male Wonder Women? Democrat PC will wreck the world. Stand up and say NO — What difference does it make (@realman51580419) July 21, 2019

Endgame SUCKED, This will SUCK. the female IronMAN will SUCK. Marvel has shot itself in the foot being all liberalcorrect. I didn't even bother with the meeto marvel movie. Fuck all that crap ⚡️ “Natalie Portman will portray the first-ever female Thor”https://t.co/8r8u2VV6Zv — American Patriot (@unfilte35535653) July 21, 2019

I was never interested in the idea of Female Thor, and Natalie Portman sounds like a terrible choice — Kino Street (@DougHisOwnGrave) July 21, 2019

Others don’t have a problem with a female Thor but with Portman herself playing the role.

Natalie Portman sucks so bad tho. Should have recast lady Thor. — Lordbyrum (@LordByrum) July 21, 2019

I hope Taika Waititi is a miracle worker, because Jane Foster Thor is a terrible idea, and Natalie Portman is the worst part of two bad Thor movies. — Mr. Rictus (@misterrictus) July 21, 2019

Natalie Portman stinks in the role of Jane Foster and it's going to suck to see her wield the power of Thor. She's not worthy. — Dasher Thee Reindeer (@ReverendDrDash) July 21, 2019

Others were excited about the decision.

Natalie Portman looking good, kicking butt or weilding Mjolnir like a badass…what more do we need? I don't need to ask for Natalie Portman, Liz Olsen, Brie Larson or Scarlett Johansson… — Jay Taylor (@TaylormadealphA) July 21, 2019

I think Natalie Portman is gonn crush it as #femalethor! #Marvel knows what they’re doing-ScarJo was great as female assassin, Cobie smoulders was a great female agent plus Natalie Portman has a great history of playing physical female roles like Female ballerina in black swan! — Joshua Daley (@JoshuaD45529006) July 21, 2019

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is set to premiere November 5, 20210.