Here’s the cast of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movies and who they’re playing

Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, and Callum Turner in "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald." Warner Bros.

The sequel to 2016’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” hits theaters on Friday, November 16. The film will see the return of characters from the first movie, including Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogelman), Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol), and Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller).

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” also introduces a host of new stars, some whose characters have already been referenced in the “Harry Potter” world (like Claudia Kim’s Nagini and Johnny Depp’s Gellert Grindelwald) and others that are clouded in mystery for the most part.

Here’s a handy guide to the stars of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” and who they’re playing.

Eddie Redmayne stars as magizoologist and author Newt Scamander.

Newt Scamander is a Hufflepuff. Warner Bros.

In “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” Newt will travel to France and London. Details are sparse, but in the trailer, young Dumbledore is seen telling Newt about a safe house in Paris, “should things at some point go terribly wrong.”

Katherine Waterston plays Tina Goldstein, a half-blood witch.

Her full name is Porpentina Esther Goldstein. Warner Bros.

In the sequel, she is reinstated as an Auror for the Magical Congress of the United States of America (MACUSA).

Non-magical character Jacob Kowalski is played by actor and director Dan Fogler.

In England, they're known as Muggles. In the US, they're referred to as No-Majes (non-magic people). Warner Bros.

Jacob had his memory wiped after being exposed to magic in the first movie.

Alison Sudol stars as Tina’s younger sister, Queenie Goldstein.

She attended Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Warner Bros.

One of her skills is being able to read the minds of others by accessing their feelings and memories (also known as Legilimency).

Credence Barebone is played by Ezra Miller.

He's the half-brother of Leta Lestrange. Warner Bros.

Because his adopted mother was the leader of an anti-witch group, Credence spent years suppressing his magic. This led him to become an Obscurial.

According to J.K. Rowling, Credence is the reason why the action in the sequel takes place in Paris. Moreover, the character’s search for his identity (he’s a member of the Lestrange family) leads him to cross paths with the film’s antagonist, Grindelwald.

Iconic character Albus Dumbledore is portrayed by Jude Law.

Dumbledore taught Newt when he was a student at Hogwarts. Warner Bros.

In order to better understand the character, Law was able to personally talk to Rowling and learn secrets about Dumbledore. But don’t expect him to accidentally reveal spoilers anytime soon.

The titular character, Gellert Grindelwald, is played by Johnny Depp.

Grindelwald got a hold of the prized Elder Wand when he stole it from Gregorovitch. Warner Bros.

After being in jail for a few months in New York, he’s ordered to go to Europe to answer for his crimes. Instead, Grindelwald escapes and starts building up an army of pure-blood wizards.

Depp’s involvement in the franchise has been the subject of controversy for months, following domestic abuse allegations made against him by ex-wife Amber Heard. According to the actor, Rowling “has seen the evidence and therefore knows I was falsely accused, and that’s why she has publicly supported me.”

Zoë Kravitz plays a member of the infamous Lestrange family, Leta.

Leta Lestrange is a pure-blood witch. Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

It was previously mentioned that schoolmates Newt and Leta had a “close relationship.” In the second film, she’s engaged to Newt’s older brother, Theseus.

The president of MACUSA, Seraphina Picquery, is portrayed by Carmen Ejogo.

Seraphina Picquery was accepted into all four houses at Ilvermorny, but chose Horned Serpent. Warner Bros.

She’s a no-nonsense leader who had to clean up the mess created by Newt and the creatures running wild in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

One of the franchise’s most shocking revelations is that the snake named Nagini used to be a human (who is played by Claudia Kim).

Nagini meets Credence in "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald." Warner Bros.

“Harry Potter” fans know Nagini as Voldemort’s snake and one of his horcruxes, but she has a history beyond that. Nagini is actually a Maledictus, a woman who possesses a blood curse that turns her into a beast. In the second movie, she’s seen as a member of a traveling circus group, who amazes crowds with her ability to transform into a snake.

The decision to cast a woman of color as a character who becomes a serpent and slave to Voldemort was viewed as problematic by fans.

Rowling later defended the choice, saying: “The Naga are snake-like mythical creatures of Indonesian mythology, hence the name ‘Nagini.’ They are sometimes depicted as winged, sometimes as half-human, half-snake. Indonesia comprises a few hundred ethnic groups, including Javanese, Chinese and Betawi.”

Callum Turner stars as Newt’s older brother, Theseus Scamander.

In real life, Callum Turner is younger than Eddie Redmayne. Warner Bros.

He’s a war hero and works as an Auror at the British Ministry of Magic.

French-African wizard Yusuf Kama, played by William Nadylam, tries to track down Credence in the second movie.

Yusuf Kama is the half-brother of Leta Lestrange. Warner Bros.

According to Pottermore’s description, he’s determined to get a hold of Credence because he took an Unbreakable Vow to find him. If Yusuf fails, he’ll die.

Not much is known about newcomer Poppy Corby-Tuech, who plays Vinda Rosier.

Poppy Corby-Tuech appeared on the show "Harlots." Warner Bros.

She’s a supporter of Grindelwald and comes from a family of pure-bloods.

Alchemist Nicolas Flamel is portrayed by Brontis Jodorowsky.

He's one of the oldest characters in Rowling's fictional world. Warner Bros.

Nicolas Flamel created the Philosopher’s Stone and the Elixir of Life.

Joshua Shea portrays the young version of Newt.

His full name is Newton Artemis Fido Scamander. Warner Bros.

Dumbledore was his Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher.

Thea Lamb plays young Leta.

Prior to the sequel, Leta was seen in a photo in Newt's office. Warner Bros.

“They have quite a special bond and she was always looked at as an outcast, just as Newt was,” Kravitz told Entertainment Weekly of Leta and Newt’s connection.

Jamie Campbell Bower appears as young Grindelwald.

Jamie Campbell Bower previously played the character in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1" Warner Bros.

Long before Dumbledore and Grindelwald were enemies, they were friends.

Young Dumbledore is portrayed by Toby Regbo.

Toby Regbo previously starred on The CW's "Reign." Warner Bros.

In the trailer for “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” the young versions of Dumbledore and Grindelwald are seen looking into the Mirror of Erised (which shows the deepest desires of people who gaze into it).

